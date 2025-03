The city is working with the Tennessee River Gorge Trust (TRGT) on a new public access site to the Tennessee River opposite Williams Island.

The location of the new public boat and paddling put-in site is Terminal Road.

The city would contribute $75,000 - up to a possible $100,000 - toward the project.

Capital funding for the project came from TVA ($40,000) and the Riverview Foundation.

The site is two parcels owned by the Signal Mountain Cement Company.