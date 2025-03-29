Mocs Men's Tennis Lose 6-1 To ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team suffered a 6-1 defeat to in-state rival ETSU during Southern Conference action on Saturday afternoon at the UTC Tennis Center on campus.



Following the loss, Chattanooga (10-10, 1-3 SoCon) has now dropped its last three matches after kicking off the league slate with a win at The Citadel. ETSU (9-6, 3-1 SoCon) has now won the last four meetings against UTC and 16 of the last 17 with the lone Mocs victory coming during its regular season title in 2022-23.



Match Results

East Tennessee State 6, Chattanooga 1

Singles

1. Peter Kalocsai (ETSU) def. Jakub Jupa (UTC) 6-4, 6-2

2. Martin Garcia-Ripoll (ETSU) def. Gabriel Castillo (UTC) 6-1, 7-5

3. Pedro Cressoni (ETSU) def. Ryan Mudre (UTC) 6-2, 5-7, 10-6

4. Francisco Lamas (ETSU) def. Cortland Grove (UTC) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

5. Matej Laibl (UTC) def. Juan Andres Listo (ETSU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

6. Carlos Gonzales (ETSU) def. Kristof Kincses (UTC) 7-5, 6-1



Doubles

1. Peter Kalocsai/Martin Garcia-Ripoll (ETSU) def. Jakub Jupa/Gabriel Castillo (UTC) 6-3

2. Francisco Lamas/Juan Andres Listo (ETSU) def. Ryan Mudre/Carson Gompert (UTC) 6-4

3. Pedro Cressoni/James Sim (ETSU) def. Cortland Grove/Kristof Kincses (UTC) 6-3



Chattanooga will return to the courts to conclude its four-match homestand and home slate with a pair of SoCon matches when the Mocs host Furman on Friday, April 4 and Wofford on Saturday, April 5 for senior day. Match links will be available on the schedule page, please stick to GoMocs.com for all match day information.