Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

APARECIDA MORALLES,SAMANTA

1901 IGOU CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BATES,STEVEN DEVON

1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CANION,REBECCA ANN

1201 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CROSS,DEMONTE CHAVEZ

835 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CROSS,DEMONTE CHAVEZ

835 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



DURHAM,DENSON W

360 MOUNTIAN MEADOW KIMBALL, 37347

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DYE,CECIL KIRK

1079 BLACK OAK MTN RD DAYTON, 30741

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,



DYE,CECIL KIRK

1079 BLACK OAK MTN RD DAYTON, 30741

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



EDWARDS,VALERIE VERLISA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ELDER,REGINALD

1005 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FARMER,WILLIAM EDWARD

2603 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS



FUGATE,WILLIAM C

5435 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GLADDEN,SCOVIA JERMAINE

611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

EVADING ARREST



GRAHAM,TY KELA SELINA

865 MCCALLIE AVE APT 32 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



HARDEMAN,ALEICA JOY

4789 B FOREST WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37363

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HEREFORD,DEREK ANTONIO

6030 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HERRERA ESCOBAR,BRANDON ELI

1668 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY



HOWARD,LAKEEDA M

272 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



JOHNSON,GREGORY CARMEAL

519 GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

EVADING ARREST



JONES,JADEN LEBRON

7607 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



LOCKHART,CODY

135 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



MARTIN,REKIAYA J

6416 ROSEMARY DR.

Here are the mug shots:

