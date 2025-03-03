Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle; Passenger Remains At Large

A man was arrested Sunday night after crashing a stolen vehicle during a police chase.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspected stolen Hyundai Elantra on Banks Road.

When the driver refused to stop, a pursuit ensued that eventually concluded at the intersection of Gillespie Road and Menlo Drive in Chattanooga when the vehicle crashed into shrubbery at the intersection, becoming disabled.

The driver, identified as Jalen Baker, was apprehended at the scene. An unknown passenger fled on foot and remains at large.

Further investigation confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen by the Chattanooga Police Department on Feb. 22.

Baker was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony evading

Reckless driving

Theft of a motor vehicle

Speeding

Driving on a suspended license

Seat belt violation

Additionally, Baker was found to have outstanding warrants from Session's Court for theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.