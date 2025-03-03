Person Killed In Head-On Collision On Hixson Pike On Saturday

Chattanooga Police responded at 2. p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 6400 block of Hixson Pike. Upon arrival, officers found one person with life-threatening injuries, who later died as a result.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the crash investigation. The preliminary investigation shows a Nissan 370 was traveling north on Hixson Pike when it crossed over into oncoming traffic, striking the front of a BMW X5.





The driver of the Nissan sustained life-threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS, and was pronounced deceased. The driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries and went to the hospital in a personal vehicle.