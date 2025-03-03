Chickamauga Man Charged With 27 Counts Of Aggravated Cruelty To Animals

A Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy investigating a vehicle blocking a driveway on Saturday discovered 26 dead roosters strewn about the yard at a Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga residence.

Other evidence found at the residence such as leg tags, gaffs, spurs and medication for wound care led the reporting deputy to suspect the roosters had died while engaged in cock fighting.

Also found at the residence was one dog with a broken leg and four other dogs penned without food, water, or adequate shelter.

Daniel Keith Bradley, 49, of the residence was arrested and booked at the Walker County Detention Facility and charged with the following charges:

- 26 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals for the dead roosters, which is a felony.

- One count of aggravated cruelty to animals for the dog with the broken leg, which is a felony.

- Four counts of cruelty to animals for the four penned dogs, which is a misdemeanor.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Walker County Animal Control.