VIDEO: City Of Chattanooga Launches Multi-Phase Effort To Improve Downtown Parking

The city of Chattanooga, in partnership with the Chattanooga Parking Authority, CARTA, and private lot owners, is launching a multi-phase initiative to enhance the downtown parking experience. This effort will introduce improvements designed to make parking more convenient, accessible, and cost-effective, officials said.

“With Chattanooga’s growth comes new challenges - including how we manage parking,” Mayor Tim Kelly said. “We’ve heard from businesses, residents, and visitors that our current system is not working as well as it should.

That’s why my administration has taken a fresh look at how we can improve parking. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements about how we’re making parking downtown easier and better for everyone.”

As part of this initiative, the city announced CARTA’s Park-n-Ride Northshore Express Shuttle, a tailored solution aimed at minimizing disruptions caused by the Walnut Street Bridge closure. This new service provides an affordable and reliable transportation option, allowing residents and visitors to park near downtown and access popular Northshore destinations with ease.

This effort will include better signage, upgraded technologies, and more payment options designed to make it easier to find and pay for parking. The city will also partner with downtown businesses and private lot owners to introduce incentives like parking credits.



