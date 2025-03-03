Additional Charges Filed In Sale Creek SWAT Standoff After Search Of Residence

Previous Next

Additional charges have been filed in connection to the SWAT standoff in Sale Creek on Feb. 21 after the location of multiple firearms and other contraband, Sheriff Austin Garrett said.

Kenneth Lee Kizzar and Julia Ann Kizzar have each been charged with 11 felonies related to the criminal investigation and search warrant following the eight-hour SWAT standoff.

In addition to the new charges, Kenneth Lee Kizzar was previously charged with accessory after the fact on Feb. 24.

In addition to the new charges, Robert Drayton Bowen has now also been charged with 19 more felony charges for his involvement in the incident.

Following the standoff and the subsequent arrest of Bowen, detectives from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit conducted a search of the Kizzars’ residence. During the search, authorities seized a total of 10 firearms, approximately 40 grams (2.5 ounces) of marijuana, a suppressor in violation of federal law, a substantial amount of ammunition, and Tannerite (a chemical compound used to create exploding targets) at the property located at 15420 Dayton Pike.

The firearms, which were found throughout the residence, along with two ounces of marijuana discovered in the Kizzars’ master bedroom closet, led to criminal charges being filed against the property owners and primary residents of the home. The investigation revealed that these items were connected to the ongoing criminal activity.

Kenneth Lee Kizzar and Julia Ann Kizzar have both been charged with the following:

(1) Charge of possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance for Resale

(10) Charges of Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony (Although Kizzar is not a convicted felon, these charges arise from the illegal narcotics located at the residence).

The following new criminal charges were filed on Robert Drayton Bowen: