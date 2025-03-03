Latest Headlines

Additional Charges Filed In Sale Creek SWAT Standoff After Search Of Residence

  • Monday, March 3, 2025

Additional charges have been filed in connection to the SWAT standoff in Sale Creek on Feb. 21 after the location of multiple firearms and other contraband, Sheriff Austin Garrett said.

Kenneth Lee Kizzar and Julia Ann Kizzar have each been charged with 11 felonies related to the criminal investigation and search warrant following the eight-hour SWAT standoff.

In addition to the new charges, Kenneth Lee Kizzar was previously charged with accessory after the fact on Feb. 24.

In addition to the new charges, Robert Drayton Bowen has now also been charged with 19 more felony charges for his involvement in the incident.

Following the standoff and the subsequent arrest of Bowen, detectives from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit conducted a search of the Kizzars’ residence. During the search, authorities seized a total of 10 firearms, approximately 40 grams (2.5 ounces) of marijuana, a suppressor in violation of federal law, a substantial amount of ammunition, and Tannerite (a chemical compound used to create exploding targets) at the property located at 15420 Dayton Pike.

The firearms, which were found throughout the residence, along with two ounces of marijuana discovered in the Kizzars’ master bedroom closet, led to criminal charges being filed against the property owners and primary residents of the home. The investigation revealed that these items were connected to the ongoing criminal activity.

Kenneth Lee Kizzar and Julia Ann Kizzar have both been charged with the following:

  • (1) Charge of possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance for Resale
  • (10) Charges of Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony (Although Kizzar is not a convicted felon, these charges arise from the illegal narcotics located at the residence).

The following new criminal charges were filed on Robert Drayton Bowen:

  • Eight additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony crime of violence
  • Ten charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony
  • Charge of possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (marijuana) for resale

 

Latest Headlines
The Honors Course Continues To Reign Among Area’s Numerous Top-Ranked Golf Courses
The Honors Course Continues To Reign Among Area’s Numerous Top-Ranked Golf Courses
  • Sports
  • 3/3/2025
Brush Fire Burns Several Acres In Collegedale Monday Afternoon
Brush Fire Burns Several Acres In Collegedale Monday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 3/3/2025
Thomas Johnson Has The Knack For Hands On Historic Preservation; Urges Saving Of R.H. Hunt's Medical Arts Building
  • Breaking News
  • 3/3/2025
Additional Charges Filed In Sale Creek SWAT Standoff After Search Of Residence
  • Breaking News
  • 3/3/2025
8th Ranked Walker Valley Wins 85-51 Over Ooltewah
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/3/2025
PREP BASKETBALL POST SEASON SCHEDULES
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/3/2025
Breaking News
Brush Fire Burns Several Acres In Collegedale Monday Afternoon
Brush Fire Burns Several Acres In Collegedale Monday Afternoon
  • 3/3/2025

Several fire agencies responded to a large brush fire in Collegedale Monday afternoon. A homeowner called 911 at 12:45 p.m. reporting a large brush fire near a house at 4618 Howardsville ... more

Additional Charges Filed In Sale Creek SWAT Standoff After Search Of Residence
  • 3/3/2025

Additional charges have been filed in connection to the SWAT standoff in Sale Creek on Feb. 21 after the location of multiple firearms and other contraband, Sheriff Austin Garrett said. Kenneth ... more

Man, 88, Dies In Whitfield County House Fire
  • 3/3/2025

A man, 88, died Monday morning in a house fire in Whitfield County. Whitfield County firefighters responded to a house fire at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Tunnel Hill Varnell Road. One death ... more

Breaking News
VIDEO: City Of Chattanooga Launches Multi-Phase Effort To Improve Downtown Parking
  • 3/3/2025
Chickamauga Man Charged With 27 Counts Of Aggravated Cruelty To Animals
  • 3/3/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/3/2025
Purse Snatcher Picks Wrong Venue - In Front Of Jiu Jitsu Masters
Purse Snatcher Picks Wrong Venue - In Front Of Jiu Jitsu Masters
  • 3/2/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/2/2025
Opinion
School Board Needs To Do Its Job And Silence Cell Phones
  • 3/2/2025
Addressing Inequality In Loftis Middle School Dress Code - And Response
  • 2/28/2025
Top Senate Stories: A Billionaire's Crusade; Voyeurism Victims Act
  • 3/3/2025
Rude And Inept Display In The Oval Office - And Response (4)
  • 3/2/2025
Chris Long's Final Argument - And Response (4)
  • 2/28/2025
Sports
Lady Vols To Open Play Wednesday At SEC Tournament
  • 3/3/2025
The Honors Course Continues To Reign Among Area’s Numerous Top-Ranked Golf Courses
The Honors Course Continues To Reign Among Area’s Numerous Top-Ranked Golf Courses
  • 3/3/2025
#1/3 Vols Defeat #24/NR Arizona To Claim Astros Foundation College Classic Title
  • 3/3/2025
Georgia Upsets #11 Lady Vols On Senior Day, 72-69
  • 3/3/2025
Dan Fleser: Jahmai Mashack's Hard Work Pays Off In A Big Way
Dan Fleser: Jahmai Mashack's Hard Work Pays Off In A Big Way
  • 3/2/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Tina And Snow And Welcoming Visitors In A Lime Green Truck
Life With Ferris: Tina And Snow And Welcoming Visitors In A Lime Green Truck
  • 3/3/2025
John Wilson Tells His Newspaper History From Linotype To The Computer Age
John Wilson Tells His Newspaper History From Linotype To The Computer Age
  • 3/1/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - 50-Year Anniversary Celebration
Jerry Summers: Scopes - 50-Year Anniversary Celebration
  • 3/3/2025
Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit Opens At Heritage Center March 29
Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit Opens At Heritage Center March 29
  • 3/3/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/3/2025
Entertainment
WUTC’s New Program Schedule Features More Live, Local Music For Chattanooga
  • 3/3/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/28/2025
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Bringing Its Legendary Music To Chattanooga One Final Time
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Bringing Its Legendary Music To Chattanooga One Final Time
  • 2/27/2025
WTCI PBS Hosts "Be My Neighbor Day" As A Free Event For The Chattanooga Community
  • 2/28/2025
Scenic City Chorale 60th Anniversary Performance Is May 18
  • 2/28/2025
Opinion
School Board Needs To Do Its Job And Silence Cell Phones
  • 3/2/2025
Addressing Inequality In Loftis Middle School Dress Code - And Response
  • 2/28/2025
Top Senate Stories: A Billionaire's Crusade; Voyeurism Victims Act
  • 3/3/2025
Dining
Creole Restaurant Planned At Former St. John's Restaurant
  • 2/28/2025
3rd Annual Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Set For March 22
3rd Annual Chattanooga Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Set For March 22
  • 2/27/2025
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
  • 2/26/2025
Business
Monkee's Of Chattanooga Celebrates Grand Opening At The Read House
  • 3/3/2025
Covenant Logistics Celebrates Rick McFarland As 3rd Driver In Company History To Achieve 120 Club Status
  • 3/3/2025
Stract Studio Chosen To Represent Tennessee At SXSW
  • 3/3/2025
Real Estate
Nashville Chapter Of The Urban Land Institute To Tour Mill Town
  • 3/3/2025
Sotheby’s International Realty Expands In Tennessee
  • 2/27/2025
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School Finalizes Sale Of 63-Acre Property To Sewanee Mountain Partners, LLC
  • 2/26/2025
Student Scene
Expansion Of UTC’s Gary W. Rollins College Of Business Breaks Ground
Expansion Of UTC’s Gary W. Rollins College Of Business Breaks Ground
  • 3/3/2025
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week 2025
  • 2/25/2025
Largest African American Sorority Brings 1,000s To Chattanooga; Supports Girls’ Leadership Academy
  • 2/25/2025
Living Well
Veteran's Benefits Sign-Up Event In Dunlap Feb. 27
  • 2/25/2025
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
  • 2/25/2025
Dr. Gerald Hannah Publishes New Book On Leadership
  • 3/1/2025
Memories
Preserve Chattanooga Announces 50th Anniversary Events
  • 2/28/2025
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
  • 2/27/2025
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
  • 2/26/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Announces Walleye Research Underway On Watts Bar
TWRA Announces Walleye Research Underway On Watts Bar
  • 2/28/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Tennessee Aquarium's Dr. Anna George
  • 3/3/2025
Registration Open For April 'Hike-A-Thon' Supporting Nature In Tennessee
Registration Open For April 'Hike-A-Thon' Supporting Nature In Tennessee
  • 2/27/2025
Travel
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
  • 2/25/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Dark May Be Getting Darker, But The Light Is Getting Brighter
Bob Tamasy: The Dark May Be Getting Darker, But The Light Is Getting Brighter
  • 3/3/2025
Voices Of Lee, Shari Rigby and June Scobee Rodgers Featured At SCWN Praise Breakfast March 27
Voices Of Lee, Shari Rigby and June Scobee Rodgers Featured At SCWN Praise Breakfast March 27
  • 2/27/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problems" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/26/2025
Obituaries
Terry Dean William Zuehlke
Terry Dean William Zuehlke
  • 3/3/2025
Betty Jean Proctor
Betty Jean Proctor
  • 3/3/2025
Tammy Darlene Queen
Tammy Darlene Queen
  • 3/3/2025
Government
Chattanooga Chapter Of Black Police Officers Association Endorses Mayor Tim Kelly For Re-Election
  • 3/3/2025
Rhea Firefighers Honored
Rhea Firefighers Honored
  • 3/3/2025
SEIU Local 205 Endorses Kelvin Scott For City Council District 8
  • 2/27/2025