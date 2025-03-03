Brush Fire Burns Several Acres In Collegedale Monday Afternoon

Several fire agencies responded to a large brush fire in Collegedale Monday afternoon.



A homeowner called 911 at 12:45 p.m. reporting a large brush fire near a house at 4618 Howardsville Road. The Tri-Community VFD immediately called for a large mutual aid response due to other Tri-Community VFD fire personnel battling a house fire at 4010 Berwick Lane at the same time.



Tri-Community VFD fire officials reported six to eight acres caught fire due to a homeowner burning brush. Tri-Community VFD fire officials reported six to eight acres caught fire due to a homeowner burning brush.



Agencies that assisted included Hamilton County OEM, Red Bank FD, Catoosa County FD, Highway 58 VFD and TN Forestry responded to the scene. Chattanooga FD and Bradley County Fire Rescue covered additional emergency calls in Tri-Community fire district.





Tri-Community VFD officials said, “We continue to ask all Hamilton County residents to refrain from burning any brush until we get some rain. These brush fires could have been worse. We appreciate the quick response from the Tri-State Mutual Aid agencies that were requested to the fire scene. This could have been a lot worse if we did not have the manpower and equipment.”