Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, March 30, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABERNATHY,LEROY LEE
4003 LARA LN APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALKING

ANDRES-SEBASTIAN,JORGE MARTIN
4677 CAVY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BENFORD,BISIMI
1739 ANDOVER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOYLE,ROBERT THOMAS
97 COURT LOOP DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BYNUM,KAYLA NICOLE
1408 BAILEY AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CANNON,BRYANT DEWAYNE
3401 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DAVIS,BAILEY LEANN
366 HOWARD LEONARD RD Ringgold, 30736
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
(PTR) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS,BAILEY LEANN
366 Howard Leonard Rd Ringgold, 30736
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVERETT,MATTHEW DAWSON
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT B14 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

GARNER,SAMMIE G
200 WRIGHT RD MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GOODLOW,KELVIN LAMONTA
7663 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HAMBRICK,ANTHONY ANTONIO
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARTLEY,TOMMY JOE
1701 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HITCHCOCK,KENNETH ANDREW
14701 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HOUSTON,DESTANY L
909 SAMPLES CHAPEL RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

IDLETTE,DARRELL DWAYNE
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

JERONIMO MORALES,EDWIN
2802 DODDS AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LUSK,ROBERT TRENT
9467 LAZY CIRCLES DR OOLTEEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

MACHADO RUIZ,YESSICA CAROLINA
6556 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

MADRIGAL,SANDRA ANN
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MARROQUIN NOLASCO,ALEX FABRICI
1714 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MCCOLLEY,VINCENT SKYLER
2237 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING 53/35
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCMILLAN,CONNIE SUE
211 COOKEVILLE HWY Carthage, 37030
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

PATTON,TYLER LEVON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062715
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

PATTON,TYLER LEVON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062715
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PEREZ-PEREZ,CRESENCIO ESTEBAN
1707 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PERRY,JUSTICE EUGENE
2601 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

REA,ROSANA MARIE
1918 CATALVA AVE PASCAGOULA, 39567
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BURGLARY

REA,ROSANA MARIE
1918 CATALVA AVE PASCAGOULA, 39567
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

REYNOSO,JUAN CHUN
2603 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RICKS,TIMOTHY TYREE
2501 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH,CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
713 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PRO

SOLANO AGUILERA,EDGAR ENRIQUE
6363 BLAINE LN HIXON,
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
SPEEDING 78/55
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

STONE,BRIAN ALEX
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TERRY,LEE S
676 11TH AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WEAVER,MONICA FRANCIS
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WERON,JAMES DOUGLAS
145 WADDELL RD.

SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WHITLOCK,LEONARD EDWARD
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WINESBURGH,SHAWN LEE
360 BROWN BEAR TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

WYNN,TASHONTI LOVE
1312 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

