Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, LEROY LEE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 10/17/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STALKING ANDRES-SEBASTIAN, JORGE MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BENFORD, BISIMI

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/10/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BYNUM, KAYLA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/07/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DEWS, DMARCUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EVERETT, MATTHEW DAWSON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/22/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HAMBRICK, ANTHONY ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/15/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARTLEY, TOMMY JOE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/10/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT IDLETTE, DARRELL DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS JERONIMO MORALES, EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/30/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE LEWIS, JASON M

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LUSK, ROBERT TRENT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE MACHADO RUIZ, YESSICA CAROLINA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/19/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING 53/35

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCMILLAN, CONNIE SUE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/10/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ODUM, CORDELL KEVON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/09/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER) PATTON, TYLER LEVON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF REYES, JULISA A

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOSO, JUAN CHUN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PRO SOLANO AGUILERA, EDGAR ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, JUSTIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/14/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEAVER, MONICA FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WERON, JAMES DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHITLOCK, LEONARD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/30/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, WYNN, TASHONTI LOVE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/08/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



