Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, LEROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 10/17/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- STALKING
|
|ANDRES-SEBASTIAN, JORGE MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BENFORD, BISIMI
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BYNUM, KAYLA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/07/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DEWS, DMARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EVERETT, MATTHEW DAWSON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/22/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HAMBRICK, ANTHONY ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/15/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARTLEY, TOMMY JOE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/10/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|IDLETTE, DARRELL DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|JERONIMO MORALES, EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|LEWIS, JASON M
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LUSK, ROBERT TRENT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|MACHADO RUIZ, YESSICA CAROLINA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCCOLLEY, VINCENT SKYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING 53/35
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCMILLAN, CONNIE SUE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ODUM, CORDELL KEVON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
|
|PATTON, TYLER LEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|REYES, JULISA A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REYNOSO, JUAN CHUN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PRO
|
|SOLANO AGUILERA, EDGAR ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEWART, JUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/14/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEAVER, MONICA FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WERON, JAMES DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WHITLOCK, LEONARD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/30/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|WYNN, TASHONTI LOVE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|