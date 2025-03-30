Latest Headlines

Motor Ripped From Vehicle In Wreck On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road; Woods Catch Fire

  Sunday, March 30, 2025
photo by Tri Community Voluntary Fire Department
A violent single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road resulted in the motor ripping out of the vehicle, and catching fire in the woods.
The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the Tennessee/Georgia line.
Tri Community Volunteer Fire Department's Engine 5, Rescue 1, and Brush 1 arrived on scene and reported a vehicle with heavy front end damage in the roadway.
Firefighters began assessing the occupants, and quickly extinguished the woods fire caused by the motor.
One juvenile was transported by Hamilton County EMS with minor injuries. All other occupants were uninjured.
The roadway was closed for cleanup and later reopened.
Carl Levi, City And County Official And Veterans Advocate, Dies At 94
  3/30/2025

Carl Levi, a longtime city and county official who was best known as an advocate for veterans, has died at 94. Mr. Levi was praised for his community service at Wednesday's meeting of the ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABERNATHY,LEROY ... more

The city of East Ridge is expanding its community center. It received a Local Park and Recreation Fund grant from the state of Tennessee to make $1.2 million in improvements. The grant amount ... more

