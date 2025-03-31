Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, March 31, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/25/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BARNES, MICHAEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BATES, ANTONIO MARKEES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/08/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CASLIN, MAKAYLA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHEVEZ MONTALVAN, DEVIN FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/22/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ENGLISH, MONTRENIA LASHELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
GOODE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • EVADING ARREST
GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/29/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JONES, JERRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LOGAN, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGEE, HAILEY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCKEVIE, JANECIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MILLER, DENA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MITCHELL, TALISHA YNETTE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALENCIA, REGGIE WADE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIPER, LARRY ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/18/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PUCKETT, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/15/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REYNOSO, MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SNIDER, BAILEY R
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOUGHTON, KAYLA M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, JAMES DARNELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, JONI
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT



