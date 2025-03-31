Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADAMS,ANDREW DAVID
4090 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BARNES,MICHAEL JASON
441 NASHVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
BATES,ANTONIO MARKEES
3001 ADKISSON DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CASLIN,MAKAYLA DENISE
763 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHEVEZ MONTALVAN,DEVIN FRANCIS
3123 OLD RIGGOLD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DEWS,DMARCUS DEWAYNE
7249 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ENGLISH,MONTRENIA LASHELL
904 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
GOODE,JAMES EDWARD
2009 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
GREEN,MIKE ANTONAY
3415 Montview Dr Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HARGIS,DAVID WAYNE
HOMELESS Unknown, 37917
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS,TRACY EUGENE
712 N CREST RD Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JONES,JERRY LAMAR
207 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
LEWIS,JASON M
834 LUPTON DR Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LOGAN,JEREMY LEE
2045 BROOMFIELD RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
MCCONNELL,HENRY JAMES
1627 E.
5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCONNELL,HENRY JAMES
1627 E. 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
MCGEE,HAILEY SHEA
1534 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCKEVIE,JANECIA
1331 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MILLER,DENA DIANE
1509 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MITCHELL,TALISHA YNETTE
1404 EAST 16TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MONTALVO,ANTHONY MICHEAL
1382 DREAMCATCHER WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ODUM,CORDELL KEVON
5008 GOLFVIEW DR Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
PALENCIA,REGGIE WADE
1115 TAMARACK TRL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374121241
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PIPER,LARRY ALBERT
3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PUCKETT,CHRISTOPHER LEE
1803 VERONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REYES,JULISA A
422 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REYNOSO,MIGUEL
47 TRUIT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REYNOSO,MIGUEL
47 TRUIT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMON MENDEZ,FREDY ERENO
307 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SNIDER,BAILEY R
2614 LYNDOON AVE CHATTANOONGA, 37145
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STEWART,JUSTIN WAYNE
4216 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
STOUGHTON,KAYLA M
212 EAST LEGON CIRCLE PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS,JAMES DARNELLE
6236 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLIAMS,JONI
6236 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/25/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BARNES, MICHAEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BATES, ANTONIO MARKEES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/08/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CASLIN, MAKAYLA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHEVEZ MONTALVAN, DEVIN FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/22/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ENGLISH, MONTRENIA LASHELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
|
|GOODE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
|
|GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/29/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|JONES, JERRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LOGAN, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MCGEE, HAILEY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCKEVIE, JANECIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|MILLER, DENA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|MITCHELL, TALISHA YNETTE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PALENCIA, REGGIE WADE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PIPER, LARRY ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/18/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|PUCKETT, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/15/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|REYNOSO, MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SNIDER, BAILEY R
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|STOUGHTON, KAYLA M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, JAMES DARNELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, JONI
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025
Charge(s):
|