Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,ANDREW DAVID

4090 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BARNES,MICHAEL JASON

441 NASHVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



BATES,ANTONIO MARKEES

3001 ADKISSON DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CASLIN,MAKAYLA DENISE

763 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CHEVEZ MONTALVAN,DEVIN FRANCIS

3123 OLD RIGGOLD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DEWS,DMARCUS DEWAYNE

7249 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ENGLISH,MONTRENIA LASHELL

904 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH



GOODE,JAMES EDWARD

2009 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST



GREEN,MIKE ANTONAY

3415 Montview Dr Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HARGIS,DAVID WAYNE

HOMELESS Unknown, 37917

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HARRIS,TRACY EUGENE

712 N CREST RD Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



JONES,JERRY LAMAR

207 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



LEWIS,JASON M

834 LUPTON DR Chattanooga, 37415

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



LOGAN,JEREMY LEE

2045 BROOMFIELD RD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST



MCCONNELL,HENRY JAMES

1627 E.

5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:48 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTMCCONNELL,HENRY JAMES1627 E. 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:48 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTMCGEE,HAILEY SHEA1534 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMCKEVIE,JANECIA1331 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESMILLER,DENA DIANE1509 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIMITCHELL,TALISHA YNETTE1404 EAST 16TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:MONTALVO,ANTHONY MICHEAL1382 DREAMCATCHER WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:52 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL INQUIRYDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEODUM,CORDELL KEVON5008 GOLFVIEW DR Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)PALENCIA,REGGIE WADE1115 TAMARACK TRL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374121241Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:PIPER,LARRY ALBERT3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:52 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPUCKETT,CHRISTOPHER LEE1803 VERONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREYES,JULISA A422 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:REYNOSO,MIGUEL47 TRUIT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREYNOSO,MIGUEL47 TRUIT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIMON MENDEZ,FREDY ERENO307 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:18 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSNIDER,BAILEY R2614 LYNDOON AVE CHATTANOONGA, 37145Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESTEWART,JUSTIN WAYNE4216 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:48 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:STOUGHTON,KAYLA M212 EAST LEGON CIRCLE PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILLIAMS,JAMES DARNELLE6236 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILLIAMS,JONI6236 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/25/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BARNES, MICHAEL JASON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/13/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BATES, ANTONIO MARKEES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/08/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CASLIN, MAKAYLA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHEVEZ MONTALVAN, DEVIN FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/22/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ENGLISH, MONTRENIA LASHELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH GOODE, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/29/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

JONES, JERRY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LOGAN, JEREMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/20/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCGEE, HAILEY SHEA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCKEVIE, JANECIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/09/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES MILLER, DENA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II MITCHELL, TALISHA YNETTE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/12/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PALENCIA, REGGIE WADE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIPER, LARRY ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/18/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PUCKETT, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/15/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REYNOSO, MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SNIDER, BAILEY R

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE STOUGHTON, KAYLA M

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILLIAMS, JAMES DARNELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WILLIAMS, JONI

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



