Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BAILEY,KAMISHA MICHELLE

4740 NORCROSS RD APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BAKER,JALEN J

3103 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BAKER,JALEN J

3103 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



BOYD,JAYSENDA LE CREED

270 HACKWORTH RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



BURWICK,ARTHUR HAYES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CARAJAL-CERON,EVERDANID

734 CRESTRIDGE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CRADDOCK,DAVID PIERRE

3922 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161724

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



FORD,JASON WILLIAM

3717 HEMING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GREEN,LATASOR ANN

1820 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED STALKING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARPER,THELISA CHANTE

15 WOFFORD STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



HARPER,THELISA CHANTE

15 WOFFORD STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)



KIZZAR,KENNETH LEE

15420 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



LANDRETH,ALEXIS MARIE

2447 BRIDGE CIR APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LANE,LADEDRICK JAMALL

701 N GERMANTOWN APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)



MAJESKI,ALEK D

1717 WHITE OAK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCCAMPBELL,NATHANIEL LEON

1253 SHAVER ROAD DAYTON, 36321

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

OTHER



MCGAHEE,NICHOLAS TERRELL

810 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112103

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



MENDEZ RAMIREZ,VALENTINO JUVEN

1511 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MILLRANEY,ETHAN LEE

2830 RA GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37374

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



MINTON,DUSTIN CAIN

6061 SR8 DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OHARVER,ASHLEY NICOLE

1311 SUNNYFIELD LAND EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV NARCOTICS (XANAX)

POSSESSION OF METH



OWNBY,HAROLD BROCK

113 GOODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Signal Mountain

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



PARKS,ERIC MILTON

3756 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PETERSON,DYLAN JEREMY

998 OAK GROVE RD BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PITTMAN,ISAIAH JACOBY

7543 LEEMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



POTTS,AARON ALAN

98 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



PUAC VELAZQUES,DIMAR

1510 E 18TH ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



ROGERS,ASHLEY RENEE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ST.

CHARLES CO, MO)ROGERS,JOSHUA ADAM243 SAWYER HILL RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SIMS,KAVIN LAVAUGHN24 LAWN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SPRALLING,LASHONDA DUNTA727 EAST 11 TH ST. HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DSTUDIMIRE,BREANNA LYSHELL6317 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWIERSEMA,COBY ALLEN1760 EMMELINE WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:Red BankCharges:PETITION TO REVOKE(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

