EPB Readying For High Winds, Thunderstorms

High winds - along with thunderstorms - are again in the Chattanooga forecast.

With the possibility of the high winds and storms starting Tuesday afternoon, all EPB crews and contractors are at the ready to respond if infrastructure damage occurs, officials said.

EPB was also bringing in additional crews from other areas just in case.

EPB had this advice:

Here’s how to get ready

Secure lawn furniture, patio umbrellas and yard trimmings. These materials can cause severe damage in high winds.

Drive carefully. High winds can cause challenges for drivers, especially high-profile vehicles like trucks, vans and SUVs.

Download the new MyEPB app to report and monitor power and fiber optic outages.

Sign up for emergency alerts at HamiltonReady.org.

Charge phones, power banks and other important equipment.

Prepare with flashlights, batteries and bottled water.

Should customers experience outages, the fastest and easiest way to report them is through the MyEPB app.

Here is the latest weather forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3am and 4am. Low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 57 by 10am, then falling to around 48 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.