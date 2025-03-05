Latest Headlines

Tyner Middle School Student Arrested For Threat To Shoot Up School

  • Wednesday, March 5, 2025

A Tyner Middle School student was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he made threats.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., the School Resource Deputy assigned to Tyner Middle was contacted by a school administrator regarding a student threatening to shoot up the school.

The student was located by the SRD and school administrator and admitted to making the threat, authorities said.

The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with threat of mass violence.

