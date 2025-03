Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)





ATKINSON,JAQUAWN DESHAY

2622 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

THEFT OF PROPERTY



Here are the mug shots:

BERRY, AKEYLLYA BREONNA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/15/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREWER, JOSHUA LISHUN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRIGHT, ROSS ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRISTOL, LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/29/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE WIT BULLEN, RICHARD ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/05/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

IMPROPER DISPLAY OF TAG BURKHART, BRIDGET FAY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/04/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES CARTER, MALIK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/22/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED EWTON, SHERRY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/17/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FOSTER, GARY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/30/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

GANN, CHASE DALTON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/20/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GENTRY, JOSEPH TYLER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/15/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/16/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOOPER, JEFFERY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/31/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY HUMPHREY, DALE WADE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/26/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, LESLIE TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/19/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE KURN, EVAN ALAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/07/2006

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE LOPEZ, FIDEL WELMER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/01/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (SPALDING GA) MUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/05/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAIR, BRYAN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/06/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) PETERSON, TAMARA JEANINE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/14/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RAY, MALIEK RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

COMPUTER OFFENSES ROLON, JIMMY LEON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SATTERFIELD, STEVEN COPPEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) SIVELS, LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 08/30/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, ALBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT STANLEY, JESSICA LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/08/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMAS, BRITNEY LACE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) VASQUEZ, ARMANDO WALDEMAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE WARNIX, ELAINE DICKIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOLFE, CLARENCE JR

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/27/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING