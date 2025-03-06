Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARHART,KRISTOPHER CHARLES

2208 LYONS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD ENDAGERMENT



BAKER,ROBERT EMILIO

8366 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



BAUTISTA-PEREZ,LARI

2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN,BENJAMIN SPENCER

11053 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BURDICK,BRIAN PATRICK

130 STONE ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37920

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BYRD,TATYANA TASHAY

805 OLD TASSO PLACE LN CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF SERVICES



CAMPBELL,QUARYELL KENYON

8502 WALNUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BURGLARY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CASTRO-SOLORZANO,JOSE GUILLERM

914 WEST CRAWFORD STREET DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CASTRO-SOLORZANO,JOSE GUILLERM

914 WEST CRAWFORD STREET DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD



DIXSON,HEATH BRANDON

8234 MIDDLE VALLEY RD APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DUDLEY,EMMA KATE

11912 COUNTRY ESTATES DR APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT

DUKE,ALIX DANYELLE

1917 ROSE BROOKE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE



DYE,DAVID SAMUEL

7767 LASATA LN HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



ELLIS,TINA MARIE

2804 OPAL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



FOSTER,BRYSON GARRETT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BURGLARY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



FUQUA,DEQUAN KENTREL

1029 GRAYS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

GASPER,ADOLFO TOMAS

3422 LISA DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374121284

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GASPER,ADOLFO TOMAS

3422 LISA DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374121284

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

GORDON,JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN

823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE



GRIFFITH,KELCI BROOKE

6322 HARRISON HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HALE,CALLIE ANNE

7790 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



HARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO

1000 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HINTON-MCKNIGHT,DAMARCUS ROMAI

8719 FOREST POND DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)



HUBBARD,JAMES WALKER

5 CHAMBLEE CT SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



JENKINS,MITCHELL LAMAR

2581 SUGAR CREEK ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES,DEXTER DEWAYNE

2812 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOCKLIN,THEODORE

2406 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VECHILE)



MARTIN,BRIANNA MICHELLE

100 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)



MARTIN,BRIANNA MICHELLE

100 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MASSENGALE,PETE EZEKIEL

HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MASSENGALE,PETE EZEKIEL

HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL LITTERING

MCDOWELL,DUSTIN EUGENE

91 JOHNSON DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MCKENZIE,KENNETH IVERSON

510 CENTRAL DR APT 708 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



MOORE,OCTAVIOUS D

2812 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



PERDUE,ADAM MICHAEL

1463 19th St Se Cleveland, 37311

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PLUMLEY,KRISTIE RENEE

38 HATFIELD DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



RODDY,HUNTER RAY

7161 REVERE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374215223

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ROY,JUSTIN JOSEPH

3207 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ROY,JUSTIN JOSEPH

3207 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT



SANDELL,ANGIE

14501 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)



SANGER,JESSE WARREN

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHEPPARD,RICO DERODAMO

9680 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, 373793699

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SHEPPARD,RICO DERODAMO

9680 HIXSON PIKE Soddy Daisy, 373793699

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FELONY EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



SUMNER,ANGEL NICOLE

3207 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



VANDERGRIFF,CARLA DENISE

443 LYLES RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WALDEN,CHRISTINA JILL

2377 GLENGERRIE DR/HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37376

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

ALTERCATION OF ITEMS PERMANENT NUMBER

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I- HEROIN

SIMPLE POSSESSION

DRIVING ON REVOKED- DUI

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WILLIAMS,MICHAEL ANTONIO

8399 SUE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

ARHART, KRISTOPHER CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/13/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD ENDAGERMENT BAKER, ROBERT EMILIO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/14/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/01/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOWENS, KEMONTAE J

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/24/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/30/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) BROWN, BENJAMIN SPENCER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/11/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BURDICK, BRIAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/31/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BYERS, CHADWICK D

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BYRD, TATYANA TASHAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/20/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES CAMPBELL, QUARYELL KENYON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/31/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CASTRO-SOLORZANO, JOSE GUILLERMO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CHAMPMAN, KEDAVION T

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/26/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DIXSON, HEATH BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DUDLEY, EMMA KATE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/31/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/11/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE DYE, DAVID SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) ELLIS, TINA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/03/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, BRYSON GARRETT

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/22/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/04/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/14/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/20/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE GRIFFITH, KELCI BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HALE, CALLIE ANNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HINTON-MCKNIGHT, DAMARCUS ROMAINE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) HUBBARD, JAMES WALKER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/26/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JENKINS, MITCHELL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/03/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KITTL, KYLE SAMUEL R

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LOCKLIN, THEODORE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/10/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VECHILE)

MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM) MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/01/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING MCDOWELL, DUSTIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/20/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, OCTAVIOUS D

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/15/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA OLSHEVER, ERIN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PLUMLEY, KRISTIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/29/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY RAY, ERIC LEROME

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RODDY, HUNTER RAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/30/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ROY, JUSTIN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SANDELL, ANGIE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/22/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP) SANGER, JESSE WARREN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/31/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/14/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SUMNER, ANGEL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/15/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VANDERGRIFF, CARLA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/16/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WALDEN, CHRISTINA JILL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/03/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

ALTERCATION OF ITEMS PERMANENT NUMBER

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I- HEROIN

SIMPLE POSSESSION

DRIVING ON REVOKED- DUI

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILLIAMS, MICHAEL ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



