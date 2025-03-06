Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARHART,KRISTOPHER CHARLES
2208 LYONS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ENDAGERMENT
BAKER,ROBERT EMILIO
8366 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
BAUTISTA-PEREZ,LARI
2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN,BENJAMIN SPENCER
11053 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURDICK,BRIAN PATRICK
130 STONE ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BYRD,TATYANA TASHAY
805 OLD TASSO PLACE LN CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF SERVICES
CAMPBELL,QUARYELL KENYON
8502 WALNUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CASTRO-SOLORZANO,JOSE GUILLERM
914 WEST CRAWFORD STREET DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CASTRO-SOLORZANO,JOSE GUILLERM
914 WEST CRAWFORD STREET DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DIXSON,HEATH BRANDON
8234 MIDDLE VALLEY RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUDLEY,EMMA KATE
11912 COUNTRY ESTATES DR APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
DUKE,ALIX DANYELLE
1917 ROSE BROOKE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
DYE,DAVID SAMUEL
7767 LASATA LN HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
ELLIS,TINA MARIE
2804 OPAL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FOSTER,BRYSON GARRETT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
FUQUA,DEQUAN KENTREL
1029 GRAYS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GASPER,ADOLFO TOMAS
3422 LISA DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374121284
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GASPER,ADOLFO TOMAS
3422 LISA DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374121284
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
GORDON,JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN
823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
GRIFFITH,KELCI BROOKE
6322 HARRISON HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HALE,CALLIE ANNE
7790 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
HARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO
1000 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HINTON-MCKNIGHT,DAMARCUS ROMAI
8719 FOREST POND DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
HUBBARD,JAMES WALKER
5 CHAMBLEE CT SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JENKINS,MITCHELL LAMAR
2581 SUGAR CREEK ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES,DEXTER DEWAYNE
2812 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOCKLIN,THEODORE
2406 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
FELONY EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VECHILE)
MARTIN,BRIANNA MICHELLE
100 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)
MARTIN,BRIANNA MICHELLE
100 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MASSENGALE,PETE EZEKIEL
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MASSENGALE,PETE EZEKIEL
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING
MCDOWELL,DUSTIN EUGENE
91 JOHNSON DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MCKENZIE,KENNETH IVERSON
510 CENTRAL DR APT 708 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MOORE,OCTAVIOUS D
2812 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PERDUE,ADAM MICHAEL
1463 19th St Se Cleveland, 37311
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PLUMLEY,KRISTIE RENEE
38 HATFIELD DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RODDY,HUNTER RAY
7161 REVERE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374215223
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROY,JUSTIN JOSEPH
3207 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROY,JUSTIN JOSEPH
3207 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
SANDELL,ANGIE
14501 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)
SANGER,JESSE WARREN
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHEPPARD,RICO DERODAMO
9680 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, 373793699
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHEPPARD,RICO DERODAMO
9680 HIXSON PIKE Soddy Daisy, 373793699
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FELONY EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SUMNER,ANGEL NICOLE
3207 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDERGRIFF,CARLA DENISE
443 LYLES RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WALDEN,CHRISTINA JILL
2377 GLENGERRIE DR/HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37376
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
ALTERCATION OF ITEMS PERMANENT NUMBER
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I- HEROIN
SIMPLE POSSESSION
DRIVING ON REVOKED- DUI
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS,MICHAEL ANTONIO
8399 SUE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
Here are the mug shots:
|ARHART, KRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD ENDAGERMENT
|
|BAKER, ROBERT EMILIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/14/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/01/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOWENS, KEMONTAE J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|BROWN, BENJAMIN SPENCER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BURDICK, BRIAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BYERS, CHADWICK D
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BYRD, TATYANA TASHAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CAMPBELL, QUARYELL KENYON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/31/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|CASTRO-SOLORZANO, JOSE GUILLERMO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHAMPMAN, KEDAVION T
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/26/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DIXSON, HEATH BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DUDLEY, EMMA KATE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/31/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/11/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
|
|DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIS, TINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/03/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSTER, BRYSON GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/22/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
|
|GRIFFITH, KELCI BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HALE, CALLIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HINTON-MCKNIGHT, DAMARCUS ROMAINE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
|
|HUBBARD, JAMES WALKER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/26/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAIL TO YIELD
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|JENKINS, MITCHELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KITTL, KYLE SAMUEL R
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LOCKLIN, THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/10/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VECHILE)
|
|MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)
|
|MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/01/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCDOWELL, DUSTIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, OCTAVIOUS D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/15/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|OLSHEVER, ERIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PLUMLEY, KRISTIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|RAY, ERIC LEROME
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|RODDY, HUNTER RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ROY, JUSTIN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SANDELL, ANGIE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)
|
|SANGER, JESSE WARREN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/31/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SUMNER, ANGEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VANDERGRIFF, CARLA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/16/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WALDEN, CHRISTINA JILL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- ALTERCATION OF ITEMS PERMANENT NUMBER
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I- HEROIN
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED- DUI
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, MICHAEL ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|