Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, March 6, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARHART,KRISTOPHER CHARLES
2208 LYONS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ENDAGERMENT

BAKER,ROBERT EMILIO
8366 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

BAUTISTA-PEREZ,LARI
2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN,BENJAMIN SPENCER
11053 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURDICK,BRIAN PATRICK
130 STONE ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BYRD,TATYANA TASHAY
805 OLD TASSO PLACE LN CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF SERVICES

CAMPBELL,QUARYELL KENYON
8502 WALNUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CASTRO-SOLORZANO,JOSE GUILLERM
914 WEST CRAWFORD STREET DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASTRO-SOLORZANO,JOSE GUILLERM
914 WEST CRAWFORD STREET DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DIXSON,HEATH BRANDON
8234 MIDDLE VALLEY RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUDLEY,EMMA KATE
11912 COUNTRY ESTATES DR APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
DUKE,ALIX DANYELLE
1917 ROSE BROOKE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

DYE,DAVID SAMUEL
7767 LASATA LN HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

ELLIS,TINA MARIE
2804 OPAL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

FOSTER,BRYSON GARRETT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

FUQUA,DEQUAN KENTREL
1029 GRAYS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GASPER,ADOLFO TOMAS
3422 LISA DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374121284
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GASPER,ADOLFO TOMAS
3422 LISA DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374121284
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
GORDON,JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN
823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

GRIFFITH,KELCI BROOKE
6322 HARRISON HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HALE,CALLIE ANNE
7790 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

HARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO
1000 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HINTON-MCKNIGHT,DAMARCUS ROMAI
8719 FOREST POND DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

HUBBARD,JAMES WALKER
5 CHAMBLEE CT SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAIL TO YIELD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JENKINS,MITCHELL LAMAR
2581 SUGAR CREEK ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES,DEXTER DEWAYNE
2812 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOCKLIN,THEODORE
2406 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
FELONY EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VECHILE)

MARTIN,BRIANNA MICHELLE
100 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)

MARTIN,BRIANNA MICHELLE
100 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MASSENGALE,PETE EZEKIEL
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MASSENGALE,PETE EZEKIEL
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING
MCDOWELL,DUSTIN EUGENE
91 JOHNSON DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MCKENZIE,KENNETH IVERSON
510 CENTRAL DR APT 708 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

MOORE,OCTAVIOUS D
2812 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PERDUE,ADAM MICHAEL
1463 19th St Se Cleveland, 37311
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PLUMLEY,KRISTIE RENEE
38 HATFIELD DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RODDY,HUNTER RAY
7161 REVERE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374215223
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROY,JUSTIN JOSEPH
3207 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROY,JUSTIN JOSEPH
3207 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

SANDELL,ANGIE
14501 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)

SANGER,JESSE WARREN
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHEPPARD,RICO DERODAMO
9680 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, 373793699
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHEPPARD,RICO DERODAMO
9680 HIXSON PIKE Soddy Daisy, 373793699
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FELONY EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SUMNER,ANGEL NICOLE
3207 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDERGRIFF,CARLA DENISE
443 LYLES RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WALDEN,CHRISTINA JILL
2377 GLENGERRIE DR/HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37376
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
ALTERCATION OF ITEMS PERMANENT NUMBER
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I- HEROIN
SIMPLE POSSESSION
DRIVING ON REVOKED- DUI
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILLIAMS,MICHAEL ANTONIO
8399 SUE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

