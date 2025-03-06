Governor Lee Says 2 AI Tools Tied To Chinese Communists Are Banned From State Platforms

Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that two artificial intelligence (AI) tools that he said have direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party are now banned on the state network. Manus and DeepSeek have been added to a list of foreign-owned platforms that are now strictly prohibited due to serious threats regarding data privacy and cyber security, it was stated.

Tennessee becomes the first state in the Nation to ban the Alibaba-owned Manus platform, which launched earlier Thursday.

Governor Lee said, “As artificial intelligence platforms emerge and this technology landscape evolves, there is growing concern regarding data protection and the threat of influence from foreign adversaries. Tennessee has taken consistent action to mitigate risk from platforms with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, including TikTok, and banning Manus and DeepSeek on state devices will further reduce security risks to Tennesseans.”

He said security threats posed by the Manus and DeepSeek platforms include: