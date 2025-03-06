Latest Headlines

Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On I-75 In Hamilton County

  • Thursday, March 6, 2025
Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement weekend lane closures on I-75 near the SR 153 interchange to repair damaged concrete roadway slabs. This work is scheduled to take place over the next 6 weekends.

Beginning Friday, March 7 at 9 p.m.
and continuing through Monday, March 10 at 6 a.m., contract crews will close the right lane on I-75 South from SR 153 to the bridge over the CSX railroad. Traffic from the SR 153 South ramp to I-75 South will be required to yield before merging onto I-75 South. I-75 North will not be affected by this work. As soon as the new concrete cures long enough to pass required strength testing, the roadway will reopen to traffic. 

Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area during these times. Significant delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions. 

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement. 

Additional information and resources can be found on the project’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24-phase2.html.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.
