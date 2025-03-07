Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, March 7, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AL-SALAMI,ANGELA BALES
712 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
BONDS,SHARONDA MONIQUE
3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

BOWENS,KEMONTAE J
4176 WEBB ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BYERS,CHADWICK D
406 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BYERS,CHADWICK D
406 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY

CARTER,DREW MICHAEL
4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT1504 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CHAMPMAN,KEDAVION T
1112 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COMBS,MISTY MICHELLE
350 LONGWOOD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CROSS,BRUCE DEWAYNE
102 LAFERRY LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS,MARK CHRISTOPHER
910 E AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

EBERHARDT,TRAVIS LABRON
2512 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082923
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

FROST,ROBERT PAUL
8678 DAYFLOWER DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GERKEY,STANLEY OWEN
2312 MITCHELL ST KNOXVILLE, 37907
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GODWIN,MICHAEL WARREN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

GRAY,AUSTIN CODY
3530 NEW HOME LOOP RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HART,SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE
1405 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HOODENPYLE,ROBERT GENE
104 JOYCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT UNDER $500

KEITH,TIMOTHY LAVAUGHN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

KENDRICK,GREGORY LASHAUN
7307 MIDFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KING,AUSTIN CHASE
430 MCALLIE FAIR RD SOODY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST

KITTL,KYLE SAMUEL R
6425 JACKSON POINT ROAD SEWANEE, 37375
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LOVELADY,GARRY LEE
10800 CANYON CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MARTIN,KHRISTIAN TYRIQ
6811 DEERWOOD DR HARRISSON,
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

MAYNARD,JOSHUA STEWARD
112 SURREY LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

MILLWOOD,AUSTIN LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOSS,JAMAR ORTIZ
1406 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

MOSS,JAMAR ORTIZ
1406 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NEAL,CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OLSHEVER,ERIN
9995 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

OLSHEVER,ERIN
9995 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

PAJAK,NICHOLAS ANTHONY
274 SIMS DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RAKESTRAW,BRANDON LEBRON
2008 VINES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT DRUG FOR RESALE
POSS.

OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RAY,ERIC LEROME
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044312
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RAY,ERIC LEROME
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044312
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROSALES,EDUARDO
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SCHMUCKER,AUSTIN WADE
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

TURNER,CRYSTAL LYNN
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

TURNER,REECE JABORIS
2300 WILSON ST APT 6H CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WHITLOCK,ERNEST MAURICE
500 W MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

WILLERSON,ROGER DALE
9001 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WITCHER,DEVYNE DEJUAN
2709 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR)

Here are the mug shots:

AL-SALAMI, ANGELA BALES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
CARTER, DREW MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROSS, BRUCE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/24/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
EBERHARDT, TRAVIS LABRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/13/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FROST, ROBERT PAUL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/03/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
GRAY, AUSTIN CODY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOODENPYLE, ROBERT GENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
KEITH, TIMOTHY LAVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/14/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
  • CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
KENDRICK, GREGORY LASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOVELADY, GARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/17/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MARTIN, KHRISTIAN TYRIQ
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/25/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOSS, JAMAR ORTIZ
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/25/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAJAK, NICHOLAS ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT DRUG FOR RESALE
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RAY, ERIC LEROME
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
ROSALES, EDUARDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/04/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/15/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, REECE JABORIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WHITLOCK, ERNEST MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/01/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
WILLERSON, ROGER DALE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FIREARM WITH PRIO



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/7/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #1/2 Vols Aim To Continue Unbeaten Start vs. St. Bonaventure
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols In Full Command On The Mound
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols In Full Command On The Mound
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2025
Tyner Brings It Home One Final Time
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/6/2025
Baylor Soccer Wins 6-0 Over East Hamilton
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/6/2025
Lee Tennis Wins 4-3 At LMU
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/7/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AL-SALAMI,ANGELA ... more

Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On I-75 In Hamilton County
  • 3/6/2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second ... more

Governor Lee Says 2 AI Tools Tied To Chinese Communists Are Banned From State Platforms
  • 3/6/2025

Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that two artificial intelligence (AI) tools that he said have direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party are now banned on the state network. Manus and DeepSeek ... more

Breaking News
State Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Marion County Road Rage Case
  • 3/6/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/6/2025
Final Contract In Sight For Chickamauga Lock Expansion Project
  • 3/5/2025
Red Bank Getting Public Art Murals
  • 3/5/2025
Spirit Airlines Announces New Chattanooga Service To 3 East Coast Cities
  • 3/5/2025
Opinion
Blackburn For Governor
  • 3/6/2025
Democrats Embarrassed Themselves - And Response (3)
  • 3/5/2025
Jerry Summers: Casteel's Mayoral Questions
Jerry Summers: Casteel's Mayoral Questions
  • 3/6/2025
Tom Marshall Thanks District 3
  • 3/6/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Loan Sharks; Women's History Month Honorees
  • 3/6/2025
Sports
Paul Payne: Mocs Overcame Early Stumbles To Produce Magical Season
Paul Payne: Mocs Overcame Early Stumbles To Produce Magical Season
  • 3/6/2025
#18/17 Lady Vols Fall To Vanderbilt, 84-76
  • 3/6/2025
Top-Seeded Mocs Head to Asheville For SoCon Tournament
Top-Seeded Mocs Head to Asheville For SoCon Tournament
  • 3/6/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols In Full Command On The Mound
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols In Full Command On The Mound
  • 3/6/2025
Chattanooga FC Opens MLS NEXT Season Friday In Fort Lauderdale
  • 3/6/2025
Happenings
Arts Week 2025 Will Be April 21-26
  • 3/6/2025
The Golden Age Of Television Comes To The Jewish Cultural Center March 11
The Golden Age Of Television Comes To The Jewish Cultural Center March 11
  • 3/5/2025
“The Biltmore’s Mona Lisa” Author Dan Smith To Hold Book Signing March 22 At Barnes & Noble
“The Biltmore’s Mona Lisa” Author Dan Smith To Hold Book Signing March 22 At Barnes & Noble
  • 3/6/2025
Move & Mingle: Student And Teacher Appreciation Night Is March 19
  • 3/6/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 3/6/2025
Entertainment
Tivoli Gets $1 Million Gift From BlueCross; Main Stage Named For Insuror
  • 3/6/2025
Nick Wilkinson: Hamilton Is "Biggest Show We've Ever Done"
  • 3/6/2025
Lee Chorale To Perform 25th Anniversary Concert
Lee Chorale To Perform 25th Anniversary Concert
  • 3/6/2025
Remembering The Plane Crash That Killed Patsy Cline And 3 Others
  • 3/5/2025
Nooga Pod-A-Thon 25' Aims To Raise $10,000 For YMCA YCAP Program; 24 Hours Of Podcasting For A Cause
  • 3/5/2025
Opinion
Blackburn For Governor
  • 3/6/2025
Democrats Embarrassed Themselves - And Response (3)
  • 3/5/2025
Jerry Summers: Casteel's Mayoral Questions
Jerry Summers: Casteel's Mayoral Questions
  • 3/6/2025
Dining
The Woodshop In St. Elmo Adding Pick-Up Food
  • 3/6/2025
Daniel Starkey Now Has Sole Ownership Of Attack Of The Tatsu At The Tomorrow Building
  • 3/6/2025
Monteagle Meal Prep And Catering Transitions To Mountain Top Restaurant & Catering
Monteagle Meal Prep And Catering Transitions To Mountain Top Restaurant & Catering
  • 3/4/2025
Business
Tennessee's Unemployment Holds Steady At The Start Of 2025
  • 3/6/2025
Goodwill To Host Hiring Event In Dalton
Goodwill To Host Hiring Event In Dalton
  • 3/6/2025
Swinerton Begins $4.5 Million Renovation Of T-Mobile Call Center In Chattanooga
  • 3/4/2025
Real Estate
AGC East Tennessee Celebrates Women In Construction Week, Honoring Industry Trailblazers
AGC East Tennessee Celebrates Women In Construction Week, Honoring Industry Trailblazers
  • 3/6/2025
Ellis Gardner: Weatherproofing Your Home - Preparing For Storm Season
  • 3/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 27-March 5
  • 3/6/2025
Student Scene
Bryan College Expands Education Program With 2 New Degrees
  • 3/6/2025
Submissions Needed For Sculpture Competition For High School Artists
  • 3/6/2025
GNTC’s Noelia Sargento Named TCSG’s 2025 Adult Education Student Of The Year
GNTC’s Noelia Sargento Named TCSG’s 2025 Adult Education Student Of The Year
  • 3/6/2025
Living Well
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
  • 3/6/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 3/6/2025
CHI Memorial Awards Grants To 3 Local Nonprofits
CHI Memorial Awards Grants To 3 Local Nonprofits
  • 3/6/2025
Memories
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
  • 3/6/2025
Preserve Chattanooga Announces 50th Anniversary Events
  • 2/28/2025
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
  • 2/27/2025
Outdoors
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2024 Award Recipients At 6th Annual Summit
  • 3/6/2025
Tennessee House Passes Bill To Protect New And Existing State Natural Areas
Tennessee House Passes Bill To Protect New And Existing State Natural Areas
  • 3/5/2025
Lookout Mountain Conservancy Hosts Boulderfest 2025: Uncovering The Best Competition In The Region
  • 3/4/2025
Travel
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
  • 2/25/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Don't Have To Justify Being Justified
Bob Tamasy: We Don't Have To Justify Being Justified
  • 3/6/2025
Bethel AME Church Announces Ruth S. Cargle Booster Club Day March 16
  • 3/6/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problems" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 3/5/2025
Obituaries
Robert Eugene Johnson
Robert Eugene Johnson
  • 3/6/2025
Jeannine Jones Caylor
Jeannine Jones Caylor
  • 3/6/2025
Rita Darlene Luttrell
Rita Darlene Luttrell
  • 3/6/2025
Government
Legislation To Strengthen Enforcement Against License Plate Flippers Passes In Tennessee House
Legislation To Strengthen Enforcement Against License Plate Flippers Passes In Tennessee House
  • 3/6/2025
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • 3/6/2025
Wife Reportedly Pulls Gun On Husband - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/6/2025