Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AL-SALAMI,ANGELA BALES

712 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

BONDS,SHARONDA MONIQUE

3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



BOWENS,KEMONTAE J

4176 WEBB ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BYERS,CHADWICK D

406 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BYERS,CHADWICK D

406 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY



CARTER,DREW MICHAEL

4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT1504 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CHAMPMAN,KEDAVION T

1112 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COMBS,MISTY MICHELLE

350 LONGWOOD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CROSS,BRUCE DEWAYNE

102 LAFERRY LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DAVIS,MARK CHRISTOPHER

910 E AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



EBERHARDT,TRAVIS LABRON

2512 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082923

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



FROST,ROBERT PAUL

8678 DAYFLOWER DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



GERKEY,STANLEY OWEN

2312 MITCHELL ST KNOXVILLE, 37907

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GODWIN,MICHAEL WARREN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC



GRAY,AUSTIN CODY

3530 NEW HOME LOOP RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HART,SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE

1405 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HOODENPYLE,ROBERT GENE

104 JOYCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT UNDER $500



KEITH,TIMOTHY LAVAUGHN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT



KENDRICK,GREGORY LASHAUN

7307 MIDFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KING,AUSTIN CHASE

430 MCALLIE FAIR RD SOODY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST



KITTL,KYLE SAMUEL R

6425 JACKSON POINT ROAD SEWANEE, 37375

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



LOVELADY,GARRY LEE

10800 CANYON CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MARTIN,KHRISTIAN TYRIQ

6811 DEERWOOD DR HARRISSON,

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)



MAYNARD,JOSHUA STEWARD

112 SURREY LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



MILLWOOD,AUSTIN LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MOSS,JAMAR ORTIZ

1406 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT



MOSS,JAMAR ORTIZ

1406 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NEAL,CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



OLSHEVER,ERIN

9995 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



OLSHEVER,ERIN

9995 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



PAJAK,NICHOLAS ANTHONY

274 SIMS DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



RAKESTRAW,BRANDON LEBRON

2008 VINES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT DRUG FOR RESALE

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

AL-SALAMI, ANGELA BALES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/11/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING) CARTER, DREW MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/30/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROSS, BRUCE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/24/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY EBERHARDT, TRAVIS LABRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/13/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FROST, ROBERT PAUL

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 04/03/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/12/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC GRAY, AUSTIN CODY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOODENPYLE, ROBERT GENE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/30/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 KEITH, TIMOTHY LAVAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/14/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT KENDRICK, GREGORY LASHAUN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/04/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOVELADY, GARRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/17/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MARTIN, KHRISTIAN TYRIQ

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/25/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOSS, JAMAR ORTIZ

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/25/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PAJAK, NICHOLAS ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT DRUG FOR RESALE

POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS RAY, ERIC LEROME

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT ROSALES, EDUARDO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/04/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/15/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, REECE JABORIS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WHITLOCK, ERNEST MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/01/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO WILLERSON, ROGER DALE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/16/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FIREARM WITH PRIO



