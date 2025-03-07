Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AL-SALAMI,ANGELA BALES
712 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
BONDS,SHARONDA MONIQUE
3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
BOWENS,KEMONTAE J
4176 WEBB ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BYERS,CHADWICK D
406 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BYERS,CHADWICK D
406 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
CARTER,DREW MICHAEL
4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT1504 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CHAMPMAN,KEDAVION T
1112 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COMBS,MISTY MICHELLE
350 LONGWOOD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CROSS,BRUCE DEWAYNE
102 LAFERRY LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS,MARK CHRISTOPHER
910 E AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
EBERHARDT,TRAVIS LABRON
2512 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082923
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FROST,ROBERT PAUL
8678 DAYFLOWER DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GERKEY,STANLEY OWEN
2312 MITCHELL ST KNOXVILLE, 37907
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GODWIN,MICHAEL WARREN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
GRAY,AUSTIN CODY
3530 NEW HOME LOOP RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HART,SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE
1405 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HOODENPYLE,ROBERT GENE
104 JOYCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT UNDER $500
KEITH,TIMOTHY LAVAUGHN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
KENDRICK,GREGORY LASHAUN
7307 MIDFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KING,AUSTIN CHASE
430 MCALLIE FAIR RD SOODY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST
KITTL,KYLE SAMUEL R
6425 JACKSON POINT ROAD SEWANEE, 37375
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LOVELADY,GARRY LEE
10800 CANYON CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MARTIN,KHRISTIAN TYRIQ
6811 DEERWOOD DR HARRISSON,
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
MAYNARD,JOSHUA STEWARD
112 SURREY LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
MILLWOOD,AUSTIN LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MOSS,JAMAR ORTIZ
1406 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
MOSS,JAMAR ORTIZ
1406 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NEAL,CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OLSHEVER,ERIN
9995 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
OLSHEVER,ERIN
9995 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
PAJAK,NICHOLAS ANTHONY
274 SIMS DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAKESTRAW,BRANDON LEBRON
2008 VINES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT DRUG FOR RESALE
POSS.
OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RAY,ERIC LEROME
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044312
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RAY,ERIC LEROME
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044312
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROSALES,EDUARDO
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCHMUCKER,AUSTIN WADE
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TURNER,CRYSTAL LYNN
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TURNER,REECE JABORIS
2300 WILSON ST APT 6H CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WHITLOCK,ERNEST MAURICE
500 W MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
WILLERSON,ROGER DALE
9001 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WITCHER,DEVYNE DEJUAN
2709 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR)
Here are the mug shots:
|BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/06/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
|
