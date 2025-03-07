Woman Arrested For Feb. 28th Shooting On Manor Road

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Shamieka Hart, 35, after a person was shot in the 3900 block of Manor Road.

Ms. Hart is charged with aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm.



On Feb. 28, at 8:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3900 block of Manor Road. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton County EMS transported the man to a local hospital. CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.



