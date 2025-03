Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BREWSTER,TANESHIA LANESE

410 SHONEY TRAIL APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROOKER,CROSHOUN LADEADRICK

1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN,JACKIE YVONNE

631 W 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROWN,NATALIE RAE

1059 BAKER BRIDGE RD CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II MORPHINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BUTTERMORE,SANDRA ANN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION PROSTITUTION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CARY,CHANTELLA LAVERNE

5713 TALLADEGA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CHUBBS,ANTONIO KOVACS

310 BUENA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLEMONS,CAMERON PAGE

311 HANNAH LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COMBS,LONNIE RYAN

3460 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



CRUMP,JOSHUA LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CRUMP,JOSHUA LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



DANFORTE THOMPSON,DALVIN DEVAN

7504 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DANIEL,JACOB RYAN

6728 ARDIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



DANIELS,TRE JORDON

417 WARREN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



DAVIS,THOMAS MATTHEW

1100 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



DEGRAFTENREED,TRENTON RAY

4005 BENNET RD APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

THEFT

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE



ECHEGARAY,CRISTINA MICHELLLE

1609 FIVE SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



EVANS,ANGELIA P

2109 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT



EVANS,ANGELIA P

2109 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



EVANS,JIMMY SHAWN

164 COUNTY RD 129 STEVENSON, 35772

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



FURIOSI,CODY JAMES

12759 NORTH MAIN STREET TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



HARDEMAN,ALEICA JOY

4789 B FOREST WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37363

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BURGLARY



HELMS,TRAVIS ANTHONY

48 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HERNANDEZ,MARK ALLEN

223 EAST PINE INDEPENDENCE, 66061

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HUNT,OCIE JAMALL

620 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



KENNEMER,MARCUS L

721 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112116

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



LONG,COURRIE LEFORREST

214 W 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



MACK,SYLVIA ALICIA

119 Hollyberry Ln Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP BURGLARY

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VOP EVADING ARREST

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC

VOP BURGLARY



MARSH,JAMEKRA GABRIEL

4005 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCCLURKINS,FERNANDES NMN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCCLURKINS,FERNANDES NMN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MCDONALD,WHITNEY DANIELLE

741 ENCHANTED VIEW APT 127 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MOORE,KADEN LEVI

99 HAYGOOD RD RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY AL)



PARKER,CHRISTOPHER SHAWN

348 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



PAYNE,JAMIE SUE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



RICKS,TIMOTHY TYREE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SLEDGE,TRAVIS ATWAIN

1269 DURHAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SMITH,BRANDON LAMAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SMITH,STEVEN RALPH

DOES NOT KNOW SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



STRICKLAND,KEVIN ANTWAN

3856 MARKTWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SUMMEROW,BREANNA GENICE

7727 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND



SWAIN,CODY

1244 N CONCORD RD UNIT C CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



TINKER,MARK DUSTIN

735 CHERRY CIRCLE WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



VINES,DELESIA AILEEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WALLACE,TERESA LEE

601 WASHINGTON ST APT 6107 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WHITE,KENYA EMIL

126 GREENSLAY CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FEDERAL



WOODBURN,ANGELA YVETTE

7733 COLEMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

Here are the mug shots:

BREWSTER, TANESHIA LANESE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUTTERMORE, SANDRA ANN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/27/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION PROSTITUTION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARY, CHANTELLA LAVERNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/29/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHUBBS, ANTONIO KOVACS

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 07/01/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COMBS, LONNIE RYAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/04/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANFORTE THOMPSON, DALVIN DEVANTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/18/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DANIEL, JACOB RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/21/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEGRAFTENREED, TRENTON RAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/30/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE ECHEGARAY, CRISTINA MICHELLLE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/22/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, ANGELIA P

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

EVANS, JIMMY SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HARDEMAN, ALEICA JOY

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 02/16/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HUNT, OCIE JAMALL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/04/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

VOP BURGLARY

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VOP EVADING ARREST

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC

VOP BURGLARY MARSH, JAMEKRA GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SLEDGE, TRAVIS ATWAIN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, STEVEN RALPH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/05/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKLAND, KEVIN ANTWAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/25/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SWAIN, CODY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW TINKER, MARK DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/27/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VINES, DELESIA AILEEN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/22/1964

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WALLACE, TERESA LEE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 04/12/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE