Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|AYERS, ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BRADLEY, ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, THOMAS DAVID
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/29/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAMACHO, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARGLE, DEXTEN LEVIY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/18/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|COOK, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/19/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DANIEL, QUINTON DEONTAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/05/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DARWIN PEREZ, CASTRO ESTUARDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/30/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
|
|FENNELL, BRAYLIN MALIK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/20/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GANTT, JAMAYA D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/12/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HALL, ZACHARY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARRIS, LAYLA CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, BRENDA
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/05/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOLMES, MICHAEL STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/25/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JOHNSON, CHARLIA DIMONE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|KELLY, JAMES JARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
|
|LATHAM, GRANT ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/16/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MABE, TUCKER GRAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/21/2006
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
|
|MARTIN, MAKENZIE ARIANNA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/13/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|MCDUFFIE, NIQUIA DEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
|
|NEAL, MICHAEL ALEN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/07/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|PIETY, ANTOINETTE MAKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/13/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PREYBYLINSKI, RODNEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/22/1969
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RICHIE, ANDREW EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/22/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|ROBERTS, LAURA KAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROMANS, GARRETT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/23/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|ROWAN, JAMES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 10/18/1952
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|SANDERS, THOMAS MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, CHRISTIAN EVAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/11/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WELLS, KRISTINA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WHATLEY, KANYE A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/30/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, MARK TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|