Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, March 9, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AYERS,ALEXANDRIA
280 CROLL CT APT 322 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOYD,MAXWIL J
218 ROCKSIDE CELL CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37373
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BRADLEY,ANDREA
471 Monya Ln Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROWN,THOMAS DAVID
1295 21ST ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

CAMACHO,CHRISTOPHER LEE
125 RINGWOOD REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CARGLE,DEXTEN LEVIY
44 S SECOND ST SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

COOK,GARY LEE
518 MEALOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DANIEL,QUINTON DEONTAY
37415 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

DARWIN PEREZ,CASTRO ESTUARDO
4808 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DAVIS,AMBER SIMONE
3812 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DODD,AMANDA CHRISTINE
10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH

FENNELL,BRAYLIN MALIK
1212 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FOSTER,OCTAVIA MONIQUE
3404 JEROME AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

FOX,MICHAEL CHARLES
901 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FRENCH,CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GANTT,JAMAYA D
264 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HALL,ZACHARY DAVID
915 S SEMINOLE DRIVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ASSAULT

HARRIS,LAYLA CHRISTIAN
6208 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLMES,MICHAEL STEPHEN
4727 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HORTON,ADRIANNA SUE ANN
10425 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF SERVICES

JOHNSON,CHARLIA DIMONE
1723 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JONES,APRIL YVONNE
7012 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRSION, 37341
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JURGENS,TANNER DUSTIN
3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

KELLY,JAMES JARON
220 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY

LATHAM,GRANT ALEXANDER
20 MASON DRIVE APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIPSEY,JOSEPH
8 COTTAGE DORADO PUDORADO, 00646
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOPEZ,NATHAN ARMARNDO
5587 TUCKER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MABE,TUCKER GRAY
2726 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNDERAGE DRINKING

MARSH,TANISHA LAGATHA
7504 HARRISON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MARTIN,MAKENZIE ARIANNA
7948 BRIDLE BROOK CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

MCDUFFIE,NIQUIA DEON
4802 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING

MIZE,JENNA MARIE
5208 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NEAL,MICHAEL ALEN
9253 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

PIETY,ANTOINETTE MAKAYLA
12117 ASPENWOOD DR FARRAGUT, 37934
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PREYBYLINSKI,RODNEY LEE
111 KENNER AVE NASHVILLE, 37205
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROBERTS,LAURA KAY
701 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROGERS,CHRISTOPHER ERICSON
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

ROMANS,GARRETT THOMAS
112 VAN CLEVE ST APT 9 FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SANDERS,THOMAS MARTIN
5311 ROOSEVELT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SCOTT,MAURICE DARRELL
4312 Grand Ave Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VAZQUIEZ,MARCO TULIO RENOJ
2008 E 22ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WALKER,CHRISTIAN EVAN
54 BACK VALLEY ROAD SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WELLS,KRISTINA NICOLE
1003 W CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WELLS,KRISTINA NICOLE
1003 W CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT UNDER $500

WELLS,KRISTINA NICOLE
1003 W CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WHALEY,MATTHEW SCOTT
9555 COUNTY ROAD 137 VALLEY Head, 35989
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WHATLEY,KANYE A
2463 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS,MARK TYLER
114 MYERS ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

