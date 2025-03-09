Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AYERS,ALEXANDRIA

280 CROLL CT APT 322 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOYD,MAXWIL J

218 ROCKSIDE CELL CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37373

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BRADLEY,ANDREA

471 Monya Ln Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BROWN,THOMAS DAVID

1295 21ST ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



CAMACHO,CHRISTOPHER LEE

125 RINGWOOD REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FAIL TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CARGLE,DEXTEN LEVIY

44 S SECOND ST SUMMERVILLE, 30747

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



COOK,GARY LEE

518 MEALOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADANIEL,QUINTON DEONTAY37415 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:18 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ROBBERYDARWIN PEREZ,CASTRO ESTUARDO4808 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DAVIS,AMBER SIMONE3812 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DODD,AMANDA CHRISTINE10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHFENNELL,BRAYLIN MALIK1212 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFOSTER,OCTAVIA MONIQUE3404 JEROME AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FOX,MICHAEL CHARLES901 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFRENCH,CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:GANTT,JAMAYA D264 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HALL,ZACHARY DAVID915 S SEMINOLE DRIVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:ASSAULTHARRIS,LAYLA CHRISTIAN6208 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTHOLMES,MICHAEL STEPHEN4727 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHORTON,ADRIANNA SUE ANN10425 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF SERVICESJOHNSON,CHARLIA DIMONE1723 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREJONES,APRIL YVONNE7012 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRSION, 37341Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJURGENS,TANNER DUSTIN3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:KELLY,JAMES JARON220 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYLATHAM,GRANT ALEXANDER20 MASON DRIVE APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIPSEY,JOSEPH8 COTTAGE DORADO PUDORADO, 00646Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOPEZ,NATHAN ARMARNDO5587 TUCKER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMABE,TUCKER GRAY2726 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Signal Mountain PDCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNDERAGE DRINKINGMARSH,TANISHA LAGATHA7504 HARRISON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWMARTIN,MAKENZIE ARIANNA7948 BRIDLE BROOK CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:18 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLMCDUFFIE,NIQUIA DEON4802 NORTHWIND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGMIZE,JENNA MARIE5208 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTYNEAL,MICHAEL ALEN9253 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:58 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWPIETY,ANTOINETTE MAKAYLA12117 ASPENWOOD DR FARRAGUT, 37934Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTPREYBYLINSKI,RODNEY LEE111 KENNER AVE NASHVILLE, 37205Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:UTCCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROBERTS,LAURA KAY701 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARROGERS,CHRISTOPHER ERICSON727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest:51 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ROMANS,GARRETT THOMAS112 VAN CLEVE ST APT 9 FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTSANDERS,THOMAS MARTIN5311 ROOSEVELT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESCOTT,MAURICE DARRELL4312 Grand Ave Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest:47 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVAZQUIEZ,MARCO TULIO RENOJ2008 E 22ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONWALKER,CHRISTIAN EVAN54 BACK VALLEY ROAD SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWELLS,KRISTINA NICOLE1003 W CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARWELLS,KRISTINA NICOLE1003 W CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT UNDER $500WELLS,KRISTINA NICOLE1003 W CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WHALEY,MATTHEW SCOTT9555 COUNTY ROAD 137 VALLEY Head, 35989Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWHATLEY,KANYE A2463 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTWILLIAMS,MARK TYLER114 MYERS ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

AYERS, ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRADLEY, ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROWN, THOMAS DAVID

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/29/1963

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMACHO, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARGLE, DEXTEN LEVIY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/18/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL COOK, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/19/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DANIEL, QUINTON DEONTAY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/05/2007

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY DARWIN PEREZ, CASTRO ESTUARDO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/30/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/06/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH FENNELL, BRAYLIN MALIK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/20/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/30/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANTT, JAMAYA D

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/12/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HALL, ZACHARY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/11/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARRIS, LAYLA CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/29/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HICKS, BRENDA

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 07/05/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOLMES, MICHAEL STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/25/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, CHARLIA DIMONE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE KELLY, JAMES JARON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY LATHAM, GRANT ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/16/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MABE, TUCKER GRAY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/21/2006

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNDERAGE DRINKING MARTIN, MAKENZIE ARIANNA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/13/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL MCDUFFIE, NIQUIA DEON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING NEAL, MICHAEL ALEN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/07/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW PIETY, ANTOINETTE MAKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/13/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PREYBYLINSKI, RODNEY LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/22/1969

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RICHIE, ANDREW EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/22/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ROBERTS, LAURA KAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROMANS, GARRETT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/23/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ROWAN, JAMES RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 10/18/1952

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION SANDERS, THOMAS MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/22/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALKER, CHRISTIAN EVAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/11/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WELLS, KRISTINA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHATLEY, KANYE A

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/30/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILLIAMS, MARK TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



