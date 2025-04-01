Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BELL,TERRY LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



BOYLAN,AMANDA NICOLE

613 W 14TH STRRET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROWN,JASON DAVID

137 CEDAR GLYNN LANE APT 2 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BYRD,MICHAEL JOSEPH

8088 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



CLARK,CRYSTAL LASHAY

1008 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



COLBERT,KENYA MONDALE

2571 CANDLER ROAD DECATUR, 30032

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



DAVIS,JASMINE AUNYA

2310 WILSON ST APT 3C CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EDWARDS,CRYSTAL NICOLE

3212 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EDWARDS,CRYSTAL NICOLE

3212 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



EDWARDS,JERQUAN MARTISE

3729 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114352

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HARRIS,SERINITY D

1900 HELTH PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT UNDER 1,000



HEFFNER,THOMAS JAMES

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37343

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HERRERA,JESUS FRANCISCO

765 CRAIG MILES STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HILL,STEPHEN LEBRON

1400 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HILL,STEPHEN LEBRON

1400 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HUGHES,JOSHUA RYAN

380 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURGLARY



JONES,LEONDRA SHANTAY

4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JUAREZ PEREZ,JOSE AMILCAR

4315 9TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KILGORE,MITCHELL JEFFERY

1865 PLEASANT GROVE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION EVADING ARREST

PROBATION VIOLATION RESISTING ARREST



LEE,RALPH LORENZO

851 PARKER ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MONTGOMERY,ADRIAN MARQUESE

4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( HARASSMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF (PROBATION RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIO



MONTGOMERY,ADRIAN MARQUESE

4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT



MOORE,CARLOS MCGALE

4402 S CHOCTAW DR Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MOORE,KENDALL RAMIE

5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MYLES,MAURICE DARRELL

2405 DOOLITTLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



PARTRIDGE,CHARLES ANTHONY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

CRIMINAL LITTERING

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



PAYNE,JAMES RICHARD

4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



PURSLEY,KAYLEE HOPE

9134 W RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



ROBINSON,JAMES EDWARD

5308 UPSHAW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROLAX,LADARRIUS MEGALE

6 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS.

