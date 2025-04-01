Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/14/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BIRCHELL, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 03/27/1950
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BOYLAN, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BYRD, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED
CLARK, CRYSTAL LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
CORN CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, JASMINE AUNYA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EDWARDS, CRYSTAL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, JERQUAN MARTISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARRIS, SERINITY D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HERRERA, JESUS FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLAND, JOHNBETH CHARISSE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH OF FABICATI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ABUSE OF CORPSE)(
HUGHES, JOSHUA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • BURGLARY
JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
KILGORE, MITCHELL JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/16/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • PROBATION VIOLATION EVADING ARREST
  • PROBATION VIOLATION RESISTING ARREST
LEE, RALPH LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/09/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
MONKS, DANIEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( HARASSMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF (PROBATION RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIO
MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MOORE, KIRSTIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
MYLES, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 03/20/1955
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PURSLEY, KAYLEE HOPE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO
ROMERO, ADAM RYAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/26/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEIBERS, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/04/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • PROBATION VIOLATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIO
  • PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • BURGLARY
TURNER, HALEY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • STALKING
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • PERJURY
UNDERWOOD, JIMMY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/18/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DEKALB COUNTY AL)
VALENZUELA, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • SPEEDING
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WARE, DONNIE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
WHITTEMORE, TYLER DURAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)





