Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BELL,TERRY LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
BOYLAN,AMANDA NICOLE
613 W 14TH STRRET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN,JASON DAVID
137 CEDAR GLYNN LANE APT 2 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BYRD,MICHAEL JOSEPH
8088 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
CLARK,CRYSTAL LASHAY
1008 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
COLBERT,KENYA MONDALE
2571 CANDLER ROAD DECATUR, 30032
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
DAVIS,JASMINE AUNYA
2310 WILSON ST APT 3C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EDWARDS,CRYSTAL NICOLE
3212 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
3729 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114352
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARRIS,SERINITY D
1900 HELTH PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT UNDER 1,000
HEFFNER,THOMAS JAMES
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37343
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HERRERA,JESUS FRANCISCO
765 CRAIG MILES STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HILL,STEPHEN LEBRON
1400 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUGHES,JOSHUA RYAN
380 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY
JONES,LEONDRA SHANTAY
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JUAREZ PEREZ,JOSE AMILCAR
4315 9TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KILGORE,MITCHELL JEFFERY
1865 PLEASANT GROVE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION EVADING ARREST
PROBATION VIOLATION RESISTING ARREST
LEE,RALPH LORENZO
851 PARKER ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MONTGOMERY,ADRIAN MARQUESE
4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( HARASSMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF (PROBATION RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIO
MOORE,CARLOS MCGALE
4402 S CHOCTAW DR Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE,KENDALL RAMIE
5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MYLES,MAURICE DARRELL
2405 DOOLITTLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PARTRIDGE,CHARLES ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest:
69 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PAYNE,JAMES RICHARD
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PURSLEY,KAYLEE HOPE
9134 W RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ROBINSON,JAMES EDWARD
5308 UPSHAW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROLAX,LADARRIUS MEGALE
6 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS.
OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO
ROMERO,ADAM RYAN
1035 BEXLEY SQ APT 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEIBERS,ROBERT EUGENE
384 WASHINGTON ST SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
SMOLIK,RAYBURN RAY
1204 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIO
PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRIPP,THOMAS JAMES
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434513
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BURGLARY
TURNER,HALEY DAWN
4013 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
STALKING
STALKING
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PERJURY
UNDERWOOD,JIMMY EDWARD
507 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (DEKALB COUNTY AL)
VALENZUELA,CHRISTOPHER ALLAN
2424 WOODTHRUSH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SPEEDING
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
VANHISEN,RICHARD JEROME
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALKER,ASHLEY NICOLE
6086 LEE HWY CHATTANOOG, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WARE,DONNIE LEWIS
76 PIEDMONT DR BLDG 76 SENOIA, 30276
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/14/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BIRCHELL, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 03/27/1950
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BOYLAN, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BYRD, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED
|
|CLARK, CRYSTAL LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|CORN CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, JASMINE AUNYA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EDWARDS, CRYSTAL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EDWARDS, JERQUAN MARTISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HARRIS, SERINITY D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HERRERA, JESUS FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HOLLAND, JOHNBETH CHARISSE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH OF FABICATI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ABUSE OF CORPSE)(
|
|HUGHES, JOSHUA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- BURGLARY
|
|JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|KILGORE, MITCHELL JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/16/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION EVADING ARREST
- PROBATION VIOLATION RESISTING ARREST
|
|LEE, RALPH LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/09/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MONKS, DANIEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
|
|MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( HARASSMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF (PROBATION RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIO
|
|MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MOORE, KIRSTIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
|
|MYLES, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 03/20/1955
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|PURSLEY, KAYLEE HOPE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FO
|
|ROMERO, ADAM RYAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/26/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SEIBERS, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/04/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIO
- PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- BURGLARY
|
|TURNER, HALEY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- STALKING
- FALSE REPORTS
- FALSE REPORTS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- PERJURY
|
|UNDERWOOD, JIMMY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/18/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (DEKALB COUNTY AL)
|
|VALENZUELA, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SPEEDING
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
|
|VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WARE, DONNIE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|WHITTEMORE, TYLER DURAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|