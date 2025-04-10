Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AVANT,CLINT ANTHONY
2380 WINDSONG LN VERNON, 32462
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
AYALA,ANTONIO MORALES
833 S VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NO I.D.
ON DUMP VEHICLE
MUDGUARD VIOLATION
BARNETT,GEORGE E
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BENNETT,LAURA NICOLE
9148 INTEGRA PRESERVE CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BETTIS,DERRICK WAYNE
1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
BLEVINS,DALTON GLENN
718 LOGTOWN RD HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BREWER,AMBER MONQUIE
Chattanooga, 374162269
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
BROWN,GARRY LEE
2419 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Federal Marshall
Charges:
CLARK,COOPER L
18 HUMMING BIRD LN B DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLE,BROOKE CHEYENNE
517 FOX TROT DR CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
COLLINS,MICHAEL DONEL
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE AP T602 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
COLLINS,SHELBREE DENISE
1009 N HICKORY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CRUZ,OSCAR LEON
3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DEITZ,CARSON ANDREW
1322 DISTRICT LN APT 419 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESSEX,LAURA MASHELLE
1917 DAYLONG PLACE LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FARMER,JOHN SIMEON
1417 AWHILA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FISHER,DEONTE QUINTEZ
1613 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063516
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FREEMAN,WILLONA MAPLE
106 DEVAL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FURLONG,JONATHAN DAVID
10 SOUTH BUFFUM ST ,
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GALIK,MICHAEL G
3611 CRAIG RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
HARDIN,DURWARD MALACHI
7131 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HARTMAN,SHERRY LEANN
1809 CRANMORE COVE RD TRL DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HILL,ERIC DWAYNE
183 HICKMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOWARD,KRISTIE APRIL LYNN
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DUI ( 1ST OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED
LEAMON,TONYA GAIL
3680 MICHIGAN AVENUE RD NE HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MATHERLY,STEVEN PAUL
322NEWMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MINCY,BOBBIE SUE
311 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION
SIMPLE POSSESSION
NATION,DANIEL LEBRON
4201 QUINT ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
PELHAM,ALLISON NICOLE
259 STRAWBERRY DRIVE WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
PETERS,ELLA JANE
3412 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PICKLE,ALLISON R
6014 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANFORD,KYRELL TAVON
1701 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
SNOWDEN,COBEY ALLEN
749 BENSON ST HARTWELL, 30643
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SOTO SANCHEZ,RAFAEL DAMIAN
NORTH CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STURDIVANT,TIFFANY DORIAN
2226 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
THOMPSON,ROBERT STEVEN
5140 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373238106
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TUBBS,GAVIN TAYLOR
1905 CRYSTAL LAKE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TUCKER,WILLIAM LEBRON
3918 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TUNSTELL,STEFAN BRYSON
2605 MURAL DR ATLANTA, 30341
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILCOX,MICHAEL THOMAS
1811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDRES, PHILIPE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/20/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
|
|AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|AYALA, ANTONIO MORALES
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/27/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- NO I.D. ON DUMP VEHICLE
- MUDGUARD VIOLATION
|
|BARNETT, GEORGE E
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/27/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BENNETT, LAURA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|BLEVINS, DALTON GLENN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BREWER, AMBER MONQUIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/31/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, GARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLARK, COOPER L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/06/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COLE, BROOKE CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/16/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, MICHAEL DONEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, SHELBREE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/14/1962
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DEITZ, CARSON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ELLISON, ROBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/26/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ESSEX, LAURA MASHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/09/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FARMER, JOHN SIMEON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|FISHER, DEONTE QUINTEZ
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FREEMAN, WILLONA MAPLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/19/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|HARTMAN, SHERRY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/20/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HILL, ERIC DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HOWARD, KRISTIE APRIL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DUI ( 1ST OFFENSE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
|
|JOHNSON, QUNYSHIA SADE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|LEAMON, TONYA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/29/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MATHERLY, STEVEN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/11/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MINCY, BOBBIE SUE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
|
|NATION, DANIEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/08/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|NORMAN, REGINA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/31/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|PATTON, TYREL LEON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PELHAM, ALLISON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/23/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|PETERS, ELLA JANE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/07/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PICKLE, ALLISON R
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/07/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PRICE, TIMOTHY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SNOWDEN, COBEY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SPRALDING BACHUS, RYAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STURDIVANT, TIFFANY DORIAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
|
|THOMPSON, ROBERT STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/06/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TUBBS, GAVIN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/30/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|TUCKER, WILLIAM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|