Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AVANT,CLINT ANTHONY

2380 WINDSONG LN VERNON, 32462

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR



AVANT,CLINT ANTHONY

2380 WINDSONG LN VERNON, 32462

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



AYALA,ANTONIO MORALES

833 S VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NO I.D.

ON DUMP VEHICLEMUDGUARD VIOLATIONBARNETT,GEORGE EHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest:67 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBARNETT,GEORGE EHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest:67 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBENNETT,LAURA NICOLE9148 INTEGRA PRESERVE CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)BETTIS,DERRICK WAYNE1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEBLEVINS,DALTON GLENN718 LOGTOWN RD HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:BREWER,AMBER MONQUIEChattanooga, 374162269Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:BROWN,GARRY LEE2419 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Federal MarshallCharges:CLARK,COOPER L18 HUMMING BIRD LN B DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOLE,BROOKE CHEYENNE517 FOX TROT DR CLARKSVILLE, 37042Age at Arrest:18 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTCOLLINS,MICHAEL DONEL621 MEMORIAL DRIVE AP T602 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCECOLLINS,SHELBREE DENISE1009 N HICKORY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:62 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)CRUZ,OSCAR LEON3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSECRUZ,OSCAR LEON3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:VIOLATION DL LAWDEITZ,CARSON ANDREW1322 DISTRICT LN APT 419 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTESSEX,LAURA MASHELLE1917 DAYLONG PLACE LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFARMER,JOHN SIMEON1417 AWHILA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTFISHER,DEONTE QUINTEZ1613 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063516Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FREEMAN,WILLONA MAPLE106 DEVAL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:FURLONG,JONATHAN DAVID10 SOUTH BUFFUM ST ,Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)GALIK,MICHAEL G3611 CRAIG RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:GALIK,MICHAEL G3611 CRAIG RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENTHARDIN,DURWARD MALACHI7131 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTHARTMAN,SHERRY LEANN1809 CRANMORE COVE RD TRL DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HILL,ERIC DWAYNE183 HICKMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED BURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHOWARD,KRISTIE APRIL LYNN207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:DUI ( 1ST OFFENSE)DRIVING ON REVOKEDLEAMON,TONYA GAIL3680 MICHIGAN AVENUE RD NE HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMATHERLY,STEVEN PAUL322NEWMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMINCY,BOBBIE SUE311 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION WITHOUT PRESCRIPTIONSIMPLE POSSESSIONNATION,DANIEL LEBRON4201 QUINT ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:52 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTPELHAM,ALLISON NICOLE259 STRAWBERRY DRIVE WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUPETERS,ELLA JANE3412 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARPICKLE,ALLISON R6014 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESANFORD,KYRELL TAVON1701 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:RECKLESS DRIVINGSNOWDEN,COBEY ALLEN749 BENSON ST HARTWELL, 30643Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARSOTO SANCHEZ,RAFAEL DAMIANNORTH CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSSTURDIVANT,TIFFANY DORIAN2226 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)THOMPSON,ROBERT STEVEN5140 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373238106Age at Arrest:52 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARTUBBS,GAVIN TAYLOR1905 CRYSTAL LAKE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTUCKER,WILLIAM LEBRON3918 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETUCKER,WILLIAM LEBRON3918 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)TUNSTELL,STEFAN BRYSON2605 MURAL DR ATLANTA, 30341Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WILCOX,MICHAEL THOMAS1811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:47 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:

Here are the mug shots:



ANDRES, PHILIPE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/20/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/01/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR AYALA, ANTONIO MORALES

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/27/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NO I.D. ON DUMP VEHICLE

MUDGUARD VIOLATION BARNETT, GEORGE E

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 12/27/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BENNETT, LAURA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/15/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE BLEVINS, DALTON GLENN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/28/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREWER, AMBER MONQUIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/31/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, GARRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, COOPER L

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/06/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COLE, BROOKE CHEYENNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/16/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT COLLINS, MICHAEL DONEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/30/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE COLLINS, SHELBREE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/14/1962

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) DEITZ, CARSON ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ELLISON, ROBERT EARL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/26/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ESSEX, LAURA MASHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/09/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FARMER, JOHN SIMEON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/26/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FISHER, DEONTE QUINTEZ

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, WILLONA MAPLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/19/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/23/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

HARTMAN, SHERRY LEANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/20/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HILL, ERIC DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/21/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HOWARD, KRISTIE APRIL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DUI ( 1ST OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED JOHNSON, QUNYSHIA SADE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS LEAMON, TONYA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/29/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MATHERLY, STEVEN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/11/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MINCY, BOBBIE SUE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION

SIMPLE POSSESSION NATION, DANIEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/08/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT NORMAN, REGINA HOPE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/31/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION PATTON, TYREL LEON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PELHAM, ALLISON NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/23/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU PETERS, ELLA JANE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/07/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PICKLE, ALLISON R

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/07/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PRICE, TIMOTHY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SNOWDEN, COBEY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SPRALDING BACHUS, RYAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STURDIVANT, TIFFANY DORIAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) THOMPSON, ROBERT STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/06/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TUBBS, GAVIN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/30/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR TUCKER, WILLIAM LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/24/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



