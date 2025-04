The Tennessee Senate on Thursday voted 19-13 in favor of a bill that allows schools to charge tuition to undocumented students.

The two senators for Hamilton County were on opposite sides, with Bo Watson in favor and Todd Gardenhire opposed.

Senator Watson said it was a budget issue rather than a social one, while Senator Gardenhire said children should not pay for the transgressions of their parents.

The bill requires students to prove they are U.S. citizens.