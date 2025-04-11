Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AJTUN VICENTE,MIGUEL
4103 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ANDRES,PHILIPE
3505 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072006
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
APPLEBERRY,TIMOTHY LADEERRICK
1096 N HAWTHORNE ST, APT B HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BEARD,LATASHIA DENISE
3210 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
VOP CRIMINAL SIMULATION
VOP CRIMINAL SIMULATION
BELL,JAHMAR DEWAYNE
171 LEINBACH RD ROSSVILLE, 307411423
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO
BENTLEY,DEMONTA LEBRON
8186 ELIZABETH LANE OOLTEWAH, 373637189
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING
BRAKEFIELD,JUSTIN MARCUS
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CALIS-SALMERON,WALTER JOSE
3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
COLLIS,ROGER WESLEY
20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
COLVIN,JAMEEL HAKIM
604 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
COSPER,JIMECHIA DEARBRE
302 DUNLAP AVE #18 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
COVINGTON,DESMOND PARNELL
2804 SIENER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS,RICHARD EUGENE
551 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
DICKERT SHAW,JESSICA LEIGH
529 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ELLISON,ROBERT EARL
1728 BAILEY AVEAPT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVANS,BRANDON FRANK
260 ELEANOR DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FLEMISTER,ROBERTA LOUISE
1706 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
GREEN,MIKE ANTONAY
3415 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HITCHCOCK,EDDIE TIRRELL
302 DUNLAP AVE #18 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON,QUNYSHIA SADE
806 OGLETHORPE PARK FORT OGLETHORPE, 30701
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LAMBERT,LINDSEY HUSKEY
4321 LAZARD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS,ZACKERY JAMES
3285 Geneal Ln Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ-MARTINEZ,PEDRO PABLO
1913 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MCCLENDON,EDWARD OBRIEN
1801 E. 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
MEDELLIN,DECEMBER DAISY
109 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
NEICE,MELISSA A
1018 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NICHOLS,HAYDEN SCOTT
6305 LEVI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NORMAN,REGINA HOPE
1014 CENTRAL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
PATTON,TYREL LEON
3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PENSON,TRACY ANTONIOUS
7801 HANCOCK RD Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
STALKING
RECKLESS DRIVING
PHELAN,LAURA MARIE
5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
PITTMAN,NADINE CELESTE MARIE
10711 LORA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BURGLARY
PRICE,TIMOTHY WAYNE
2208 CHEEK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH,LAKEISHA LASHON
3700 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING***MUST APPEAR***
SPRALDING BACHUS,RYAN TYLER
181 DAYTON MTH HYW DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEELE,NATASHA DANIELLE
4606 ALABAMA AVE/946 RUTLEDGE LANE CHATTANOOGA/LEBANON, 37409
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
WASHINGTON,COREY DEVON
7580 HITCHING POST TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
WATKINS,DERRICK DEWAYNE
201 EADS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS,JOSEPH ALONZO
2803 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
|AJTUN VICENTE, MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|APPLEBERRY, TIMOTHY LADEERRICK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VOP CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- VOP CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|BELL, JAHMAR DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO
|
|BENTLEY, DEMONTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/05/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CALIS-SALMERON, WALTER JOSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLVIN, JAMEEL HAKIM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|COSPER, JIMECHIA DEARBRE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/12/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/18/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DICKERT SHAW, JESSICA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, BRANDON FRANK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FLEMISTER, ROBERTA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/28/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GOMEZ, ADYLENY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HITCHCOCK, EDDIE TIRRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LAMBERT, LINDSEY HUSKEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/06/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOPEZ-MARTINEZ, PEDRO PABLO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MCCLENDON, EDWARD OBRIEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MEDELLIN, DECEMBER DAISY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/18/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEICE, MELISSA A
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|NICHOLS, HAYDEN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- STALKING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|PHELAN, LAURA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- BURGLARY
|
|SANCHEZ, KAMERON AVERY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, LAKEISHA LASHON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING***MUST APPEAR***
|
|STEELE, NATASHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WASHINGTON, COREY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, DERRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/27/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|