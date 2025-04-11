Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AJTUN VICENTE,MIGUEL

4103 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



ANDRES,PHILIPE

3505 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072006

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



APPLEBERRY,TIMOTHY LADEERRICK

1096 N HAWTHORNE ST, APT B HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BEARD,LATASHIA DENISE3210 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVOP THEFT OF PROPERTYVOP CRIMINAL SIMULATIONVOP CRIMINAL SIMULATIONBELL,JAHMAR DEWAYNE171 LEINBACH RD ROSSVILLE, 307411423Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROBENTLEY,DEMONTA LEBRON8186 ELIZABETH LANE OOLTEWAH, 373637189Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVINGBRAKEFIELD,JUSTIN MARCUS7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARCALIS-SALMERON,WALTER JOSE3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:COLLIS,ROGER WESLEY20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:48 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:BURGLARY OF AUTOCOLVIN,JAMEEL HAKIM604 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTCOSPER,JIMECHIA DEARBRE302 DUNLAP AVE #18 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARECOVINGTON,DESMOND PARNELL2804 SIENER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTDAVIS,RICHARD EUGENE551 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:70 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HARASSMENTHARASSMENTDICKERT SHAW,JESSICA LEIGH529 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARELLISON,ROBERT EARL1728 BAILEY AVEAPT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVANS,BRANDON FRANK260 ELEANOR DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYFLEMISTER,ROBERTA LOUISE1706 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:63 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYGOMEZ,ADYLENY1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:GREEN,MIKE ANTONAY3415 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HITCHCOCK,EDDIE TIRRELL302 DUNLAP AVE #18 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON,QUNYSHIA SADE806 OGLETHORPE PARK FORT OGLETHORPE, 30701Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:BURGLARY OF AUTORESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLAMBERT,LINDSEY HUSKEY4321 LAZARD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTLEWIS,ZACKERY JAMES3285 Geneal Ln Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELOPEZ-MARTINEZ,PEDRO PABLO1913 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMCCLENDON,EDWARD OBRIEN1801 E. 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTMEDELLIN,DECEMBER DAISY109 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:60 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:NEICE,MELISSA A1018 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCENICHOLS,HAYDEN SCOTT6305 LEVI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTNORMAN,REGINA HOPE1014 CENTRAL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONPATTON,TYREL LEON3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PENSON,TRACY ANTONIOUS7801 HANCOCK RD Chattanooga, 37416Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FALSE IMPRISONMENTSTALKINGRECKLESS DRIVINGPHELAN,LAURA MARIE5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGPITTMAN,NADINE CELESTE MARIE10711 LORA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEBURGLARYPRICE,TIMOTHY WAYNE2208 CHEEK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:52 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:STOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH,LAKEISHA LASHON3700 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEXTING WHILE DRIVING***MUST APPEAR***SPRALDING BACHUS,RYAN TYLER181 DAYTON MTH HYW DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTSTEELE,NATASHA DANIELLE4606 ALABAMA AVE/946 RUTLEDGE LANE CHATTANOOGA/LEBANON, 37409Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:WASHINGTON,COREY DEVON7580 HITCHING POST TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL HOMICIDEWATKINS,DERRICK DEWAYNE201 EADS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILLIAMS,JOSEPH ALONZO2803 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

AJTUN VICENTE, MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION APPLEBERRY, TIMOTHY LADEERRICK

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/10/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/26/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY

VOP CRIMINAL SIMULATION

VOP CRIMINAL SIMULATION BELL, JAHMAR DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/25/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO BENTLEY, DEMONTA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/05/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CALIS-SALMERON, WALTER JOSE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/25/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/30/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO COLVIN, JAMEEL HAKIM

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT COSPER, JIMECHIA DEARBRE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/12/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 06/18/1951

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT DICKERT SHAW, JESSICA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/17/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR EVANS, BRANDON FRANK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FLEMISTER, ROBERTA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 02/28/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY GOMEZ, ADYLENY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/28/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HITCHCOCK, EDDIE TIRRELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/20/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LAMBERT, LINDSEY HUSKEY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/06/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOPEZ-MARTINEZ, PEDRO PABLO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MCCLENDON, EDWARD OBRIEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/11/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MEDELLIN, DECEMBER DAISY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 12/18/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEICE, MELISSA A

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/03/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NICHOLS, HAYDEN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/11/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

STALKING

RECKLESS DRIVING PHELAN, LAURA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BURGLARY SANCHEZ, KAMERON AVERY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, LAKEISHA LASHON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING***MUST APPEAR***

STEELE, NATASHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WASHINGTON, COREY DEVON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/08/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE WATKINS, DERRICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/27/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



