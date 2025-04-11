Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, April 11, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AJTUN VICENTE,MIGUEL
4103 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

ANDRES,PHILIPE
3505 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072006
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

APPLEBERRY,TIMOTHY LADEERRICK
1096 N HAWTHORNE ST, APT B HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BEARD,LATASHIA DENISE
3210 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
VOP CRIMINAL SIMULATION
VOP CRIMINAL SIMULATION

BELL,JAHMAR DEWAYNE
171 LEINBACH RD ROSSVILLE, 307411423
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO

BENTLEY,DEMONTA LEBRON
8186 ELIZABETH LANE OOLTEWAH, 373637189
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING

BRAKEFIELD,JUSTIN MARCUS
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CALIS-SALMERON,WALTER JOSE
3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

COLLIS,ROGER WESLEY
20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO

COLVIN,JAMEEL HAKIM
604 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

COSPER,JIMECHIA DEARBRE
302 DUNLAP AVE #18 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

COVINGTON,DESMOND PARNELL
2804 SIENER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS,RICHARD EUGENE
551 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

DICKERT SHAW,JESSICA LEIGH
529 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ELLISON,ROBERT EARL
1728 BAILEY AVEAPT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVANS,BRANDON FRANK
260 ELEANOR DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FLEMISTER,ROBERTA LOUISE
1706 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GREEN,MIKE ANTONAY
3415 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HITCHCOCK,EDDIE TIRRELL
302 DUNLAP AVE #18 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON,QUNYSHIA SADE
806 OGLETHORPE PARK FORT OGLETHORPE, 30701
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LAMBERT,LINDSEY HUSKEY
4321 LAZARD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEWIS,ZACKERY JAMES
3285 Geneal Ln Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOPEZ-MARTINEZ,PEDRO PABLO
1913 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MCCLENDON,EDWARD OBRIEN
1801 E. 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

MEDELLIN,DECEMBER DAISY
109 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

NEICE,MELISSA A
1018 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NICHOLS,HAYDEN SCOTT
6305 LEVI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NORMAN,REGINA HOPE
1014 CENTRAL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

PATTON,TYREL LEON
3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PENSON,TRACY ANTONIOUS
7801 HANCOCK RD Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
STALKING
RECKLESS DRIVING

PHELAN,LAURA MARIE
5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

PITTMAN,NADINE CELESTE MARIE
10711 LORA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BURGLARY

PRICE,TIMOTHY WAYNE
2208 CHEEK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH,LAKEISHA LASHON
3700 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING***MUST APPEAR***

SPRALDING BACHUS,RYAN TYLER
181 DAYTON MTH HYW DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEELE,NATASHA DANIELLE
4606 ALABAMA AVE/946 RUTLEDGE LANE CHATTANOOGA/LEBANON, 37409
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WASHINGTON,COREY DEVON
7580 HITCHING POST TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

WATKINS,DERRICK DEWAYNE
201 EADS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS,JOSEPH ALONZO
2803 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

AJTUN VICENTE, MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
APPLEBERRY, TIMOTHY LADEERRICK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VOP CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • VOP CRIMINAL SIMULATION
BELL, JAHMAR DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO
BENTLEY, DEMONTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/05/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING
BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CALIS-SALMERON, WALTER JOSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
COLVIN, JAMEEL HAKIM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
COSPER, JIMECHIA DEARBRE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/12/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/18/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
DICKERT SHAW, JESSICA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVANS, BRANDON FRANK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FLEMISTER, ROBERTA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/28/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GOMEZ, ADYLENY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HITCHCOCK, EDDIE TIRRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAMBERT, LINDSEY HUSKEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/06/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ-MARTINEZ, PEDRO PABLO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MCCLENDON, EDWARD OBRIEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MEDELLIN, DECEMBER DAISY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/18/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEICE, MELISSA A
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NICHOLS, HAYDEN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • STALKING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
PHELAN, LAURA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
PITTMAN, NADINE CELESTE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • BURGLARY
SANCHEZ, KAMERON AVERY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, LAKEISHA LASHON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING***MUST APPEAR***
STEELE, NATASHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASHINGTON, COREY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
WATKINS, DERRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/27/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE




Latest Headlines
Championship Parade And Pep Rally Honoring Mocs’ Historic NIT Victory Set For Thursday
  • Breaking News
  • 4/11/2025
Good Friday And Easter Garbage And Recycle Collection And Site Schedule Announced
  • Government
  • 4/11/2025
Seasonal Burning Ban To Begin May 1; Burn Permit Deadlines Quickly Approaching
  • Government
  • 4/11/2025
UTC Women's Tennis Hosts Samford On Senior Day; Men On The Road
  • Sports
  • 4/11/2025
Chattanooga FC Travels To Carolina Core FC Sunday
  • Sports
  • 4/11/2025
Utility Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Sunday
  • Breaking News
  • 4/11/2025
Breaking News
Utility Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Sunday
  • 4/11/2025

Drivers traveling on I-75 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will impact traffic. On Sunday, from 6 to 8 a.m., utility contract crews will perform rolling ... more

4 Finalists Named For Rhea School Director
  • 4/11/2025

The Rhea County school board is one step closer to appointing a replacement to guide the school into the 2025-2026. With the help of the Tennessee State School board the Rhea Board selected four ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/11/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AJTUN ... more

Breaking News
Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75
  • 4/10/2025
Structure Fire At Gunbarrel Road & Commons Boulevard Caused By HVAC Unit
Structure Fire At Gunbarrel Road & Commons Boulevard Caused By HVAC Unit
  • 4/10/2025
Former County School Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With Student
Former County School Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With Student
  • 4/10/2025
State Senate Votes 19-13 In Favor Of Bill That Allows Schools To Charge Tuition To Undocumented Students
  • 4/10/2025
Sports Authority Told That Many Local Workers Benefitting From New Stadium
  • 4/10/2025
Opinion
Our Community Deserves Clarity On Kathy Lennon's Sudden Resignation
  • 4/11/2025
Hamilton County Principals Association Opposes SB 0836
  • 4/10/2025
Judge Bashing
  • 4/11/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update For April 11
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update For April 11
  • 4/11/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/11/2025
Sports
After Taking Early Lead, Jaeger Closes At Even Par In Masters Opening Round
After Taking Early Lead, Jaeger Closes At Even Par In Masters Opening Round
  • 4/10/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Mocs And Gators Share Championship DNA
Mark Wiedmer: Mocs And Gators Share Championship DNA
  • 4/10/2025
SB Preview: #7 Lady Vols On The Road At #1 Texas
SB Preview: #7 Lady Vols On The Road At #1 Texas
  • 4/11/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #4/5 Vols Set For Road Battle With #6/6 Rebels
  • 4/10/2025
Lookouts Power Up a 6-2 Win Over Birmingham
  • 4/10/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Multi-Accomplished McCallie Graduate Turner Howard Contemplating Next Chapter
John Shearer: Multi-Accomplished McCallie Graduate Turner Howard Contemplating Next Chapter
  • 4/10/2025
Profiles Of Valor: PFC James ‘Doc’ McCloughan (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: PFC James ‘Doc’ McCloughan (USA)
  • 4/11/2025
Friends Of The Troops And Lee Roofing Partner To Assist Area Military Families In Crisis
Friends Of The Troops And Lee Roofing Partner To Assist Area Military Families In Crisis
  • 4/10/2025
Junior League Of Chattanooga To Host 2nd Annual Tour Du Jour
  • 4/11/2025
2 New Shows Coming Soon To AVA
2 New Shows Coming Soon To AVA
  • 4/10/2025
Entertainment
Scott Chase Celebrates 40 Years On KZ106 With Charity Golf Tournament
  • 4/11/2025
SAU Symphony Orchestra Concert April 27 Features Violinist And Composer As Guests
SAU Symphony Orchestra Concert April 27 Features Violinist And Composer As Guests
  • 4/11/2025
Lottery For Hamilton Tickets For Every Performance Offered
  • 4/11/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform April 16
  • 4/9/2025
Opinion
Our Community Deserves Clarity On Kathy Lennon's Sudden Resignation
  • 4/11/2025
Hamilton County Principals Association Opposes SB 0836
  • 4/10/2025
Judge Bashing
  • 4/11/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Buffalo Rock’s Full-Line Vending Operations
  • 4/7/2025
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Business
Dayton Food City Set To Open April 16
  • 4/11/2025
Marshalls Store In Hixson Relocates To Target Center April 24
  • 4/10/2025
Thompson Truck Group Acquires Lee-Smith, Inc.
  • 4/9/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Fair Housing - A Promise We Must Keep
  • 4/10/2025
Large New Residential Building Planned On Spring Street In North Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2025
Real Estate Transfers For April 3-9
  • 4/10/2025
Student Scene
UTC Engineering Students Turn Guitar Picks And Back Braces Into Prize-Winning Designs
UTC Engineering Students Turn Guitar Picks And Back Braces Into Prize-Winning Designs
  • 4/10/2025
Lee Day Scholarships Awarded
Lee Day Scholarships Awarded
  • 4/10/2025
Chattanooga Native Laurel Desmarais Elected Into The Honor Society Of Phi Kappa Phi
  • 4/10/2025
Living Well
United Way Names Marie Webb And Jay Dale As Campaign Co-Chairs
United Way Names Marie Webb And Jay Dale As Campaign Co-Chairs
  • 4/10/2025
1st Babies & Blooms Earth Day Festival Set For April 26
  • 4/9/2025
CHI Memorial To Host Job Fair April 30
  • 4/9/2025
Memories
A Park For The East Lake Community
A Park For The East Lake Community
  • 4/10/2025
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
  • 4/3/2025
Outdoors
Boulderfest 2025: Churn-And-Burning Into 1st Place
  • 4/10/2025
EPB, City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding To Give Away Free Trees Beginning April 12
  • 4/10/2025
TWRA Assessing Potential Wildlife Impacts From Changes To Cherokee Dam Aeration System
  • 4/9/2025
Travel
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Church
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 4/9/2025
"I Did It My Way" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
  • 4/8/2025
Obituaries
Alton J. “Jim” Anderson
Alton J. “Jim” Anderson
  • 4/11/2025
Anne Gilbert Henniss
Anne Gilbert Henniss
  • 4/11/2025
Sara Kidd Allison
Sara Kidd Allison
  • 4/10/2025
Government
Seasonal Burning Ban To Begin May 1; Burn Permit Deadlines Quickly Approaching
  • 4/11/2025
Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Passes Resolution Calling For Regulation Of Kratom In Tennessee
Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Passes Resolution Calling For Regulation Of Kratom In Tennessee
  • 4/10/2025
Hamilton County Recovery Court Planning Move To Hickory Valley Road
  • 4/10/2025