Latest Headlines

4 Finalists Named For Rhea School Director

  • Friday, April 11, 2025

The Rhea County school board is one step closer to appointing a replacement to guide the school into the 2025-2026. With the help of the Tennessee State School board the Rhea Board selected four finalists to replace retiring Director of Schools Jessie Messimer.

Selected were:

Rebecca Farley, Ed.D. from Crossville – currently serving as chief academic officer. She started in 1999 with the Cumberland County school system and worked her way up over the years to her current position. She is a graduate of Argosy College in Nashville, where she earned her bachelor of arts and her doctorate in Education. She attended Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville for her master's. She also was recognized as Cumberland County supervisor of the year.

Edward “Shane” Johnston, an Evansville resident – is currently serving as Sweetwater transportation supervisor. He worked for the Rhea County System for a year. He was selected by Director Messimer to evaluate all the teachers in the Rhea County system. He also served as director of schools for Jefferson County, Tn. The Jefferson system serves approximately 6,900 students.

Amie W. Lonas – started out at Frazier School in Mrs. Reba Fitzgerald’s class. She went on to UT Chattanooga for her bachelor's in science degree and then on to UT Knoxville for her master's and finally did her doctorate at Vanderbilt University. She currently serves as provost at Joint Special Operations University at MacDill Airforce base in Tampa, Fl.

Dr. Cory Smith from Niota, Tn. – he currently serves in the Knox County School system. He received his bachelor of science in special education from the University of Maine as well as his master's. He received his ED. U from Carson Newman in Jefferson City, Tn. He has been in education teaching special education since 1998.

The board will start individual interviews on Monday and hope to be able to meet back on the 21st to select one candidate.

Board Chairperson Johnny Mincey has mentioned in serval prior meetings that he, as well as the board, would like to have someone in place by May so they can work with current director Jessie Messimer.
Latest Headlines
SB Preview: #7 Lady Vols On The Road At #1 Texas
SB Preview: #7 Lady Vols On The Road At #1 Texas
  • Sports
  • 4/11/2025
Three Cars Burglarized On Same Block - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 4/11/2025
4 Finalists Named For Rhea School Director
  • Breaking News
  • 4/11/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 4/11/2025
PHOTOS: Flag Football Debuts As Silverdale Hosts Samuel Everette
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/11/2025
Flag Football Debuts As Sanctioned Spring Sport
Flag Football Debuts As Sanctioned Spring Sport
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/11/2025
Breaking News
4 Finalists Named For Rhea School Director
  • 4/11/2025

The Rhea County school board is one step closer to appointing a replacement to guide the school into the 2025-2026. With the help of the Tennessee State School board the Rhea Board selected four ... more

Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75
  • 4/10/2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second ... more

Structure Fire At Gunbarrel Road & Commons Boulevard Caused By HVAC Unit
Structure Fire At Gunbarrel Road & Commons Boulevard Caused By HVAC Unit
  • 4/10/2025

Witnesses who spotted smoke coming from a strip of businesses on Gunbarrel Road and called 911 about a commercial structure fire on Thursday. Blue Shift companies were called at 4:58 ... more

Breaking News
Sports Authority Told That Many Local Workers Benefitting From New Stadium
  • 4/10/2025
Plans To Be Drawn Up To Use Ground Floor Of Gateway Building For CTE
  • 4/10/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2025
Lookouts Seeking Approval For Large Roof-Top Sign, Message Boards At New Stadium
Lookouts Seeking Approval For Large Roof-Top Sign, Message Boards At New Stadium
  • 4/9/2025
Collegedale Making Airport Improvements
  • 4/9/2025
Opinion
Our Community Deserves Clarity On Kathy Lennon's Sudden Resignation
  • 4/11/2025
Hamilton County Principals Association Opposes SB 0836
  • 4/10/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/11/2025
Jerry Summers: Scenic City Slalom
Jerry Summers: Scenic City Slalom
  • 4/10/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Targets Immigrant Students / Poll Tax Repeal?
  • 4/10/2025
Sports
After Taking Early Lead, Jaeger Closes At Even Par In Masters Opening Round
After Taking Early Lead, Jaeger Closes At Even Par In Masters Opening Round
  • 4/10/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Mocs And Gators Share Championship DNA
Mark Wiedmer: Mocs And Gators Share Championship DNA
  • 4/10/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #4/5 Vols Set For Road Battle With #6/6 Rebels
  • 4/10/2025
Lookouts Power Up a 6-2 Win Over Birmingham
  • 4/10/2025
Randy Smith: Mocs And Karma
Randy Smith: Mocs And Karma
  • 4/10/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Multi-Accomplished McCallie Graduate Turner Howard Contemplating Next Chapter
John Shearer: Multi-Accomplished McCallie Graduate Turner Howard Contemplating Next Chapter
  • 4/10/2025
Friends Of The Troops And Lee Roofing Partner To Assist Area Military Families In Crisis
Friends Of The Troops And Lee Roofing Partner To Assist Area Military Families In Crisis
  • 4/10/2025
Junior Ranger Day Civil War Miniature Painting Class, Other Programs Offered April 19
Junior Ranger Day Civil War Miniature Painting Class, Other Programs Offered April 19
  • 4/10/2025
2 New Shows Coming Soon To AVA
2 New Shows Coming Soon To AVA
  • 4/10/2025
Urban League Encourages Community To Take Advantage Of VITA Services As Tax Day Approaches
Urban League Encourages Community To Take Advantage Of VITA Services As Tax Day Approaches
  • 4/10/2025
Entertainment
CSO Closes The 24-25 Season With Grand Finale Featuring Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
  • 4/8/2025
Ringgold Playhouse To Open Award-Winning Play ‘Proof’ Thursday
Ringgold Playhouse To Open Award-Winning Play ‘Proof’ Thursday
  • 4/8/2025
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform April 16
  • 4/9/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Lee Wind Ensemble To Present ABA Legends Concert April 15
Lee Wind Ensemble To Present ABA Legends Concert April 15
  • 4/7/2025
Opinion
Our Community Deserves Clarity On Kathy Lennon's Sudden Resignation
  • 4/11/2025
Hamilton County Principals Association Opposes SB 0836
  • 4/10/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/11/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Buffalo Rock’s Full-Line Vending Operations
  • 4/7/2025
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Business
Marshalls Store In Hixson Relocates To Target Center April 24
  • 4/10/2025
Thompson Truck Group Acquires Lee-Smith, Inc.
  • 4/9/2025
GOGO Charters Prepares Daily Service In 2 Regions
  • 4/8/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Fair Housing - A Promise We Must Keep
  • 4/10/2025
Large New Residential Building Planned On Spring Street In North Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2025
Real Estate Transfers For April 3-9
  • 4/10/2025
Student Scene
UTC Engineering Students Turn Guitar Picks And Back Braces Into Prize-Winning Designs
UTC Engineering Students Turn Guitar Picks And Back Braces Into Prize-Winning Designs
  • 4/10/2025
Lee Day Scholarships Awarded
Lee Day Scholarships Awarded
  • 4/10/2025
Chattanooga Native Laurel Desmarais Elected Into The Honor Society Of Phi Kappa Phi
  • 4/10/2025
Living Well
United Way Names Marie Webb And Jay Dale As Campaign Co-Chairs
United Way Names Marie Webb And Jay Dale As Campaign Co-Chairs
  • 4/10/2025
1st Babies & Blooms Earth Day Festival Set For April 26
  • 4/9/2025
CHI Memorial To Host Job Fair April 30
  • 4/9/2025
Memories
A Park For The East Lake Community
A Park For The East Lake Community
  • 4/10/2025
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
  • 4/3/2025
Outdoors
Boulderfest 2025: Churn-And-Burning Into 1st Place
  • 4/10/2025
EPB, City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding To Give Away Free Trees Beginning April 12
  • 4/10/2025
TWRA Assessing Potential Wildlife Impacts From Changes To Cherokee Dam Aeration System
  • 4/9/2025
Travel
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Church
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 4/9/2025
"I Did It My Way" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
  • 4/8/2025
Obituaries
Sara Kidd Allison
Sara Kidd Allison
  • 4/10/2025
Clayton Lebron Mason, Sr.
Clayton Lebron Mason, Sr.
  • 4/10/2025
Billie Slatten Lane
Billie Slatten Lane
  • 4/10/2025
Government
Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Passes Resolution Calling For Regulation Of Kratom In Tennessee
Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Passes Resolution Calling For Regulation Of Kratom In Tennessee
  • 4/10/2025
Hamilton County Recovery Court Planning Move To Hickory Valley Road
  • 4/10/2025
Three Cars Burglarized On Same Block - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/11/2025