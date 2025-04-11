4 Finalists Named For Rhea School Director

The Rhea County school board is one step closer to appointing a replacement to guide the school into the 2025-2026. With the help of the Tennessee State School board the Rhea Board selected four finalists to replace retiring Director of Schools Jessie Messimer.

Selected were:

Rebecca Farley, Ed.D. from Crossville – currently serving as chief academic officer. She started in 1999 with the Cumberland County school system and worked her way up over the years to her current position. She is a graduate of Argosy College in Nashville, where she earned her bachelor of arts and her doctorate in Education. She attended Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville for her master's. She also was recognized as Cumberland County supervisor of the year.

Edward “Shane” Johnston, an Evansville resident – is currently serving as Sweetwater transportation supervisor. He worked for the Rhea County System for a year. He was selected by Director Messimer to evaluate all the teachers in the Rhea County system. He also served as director of schools for Jefferson County, Tn. The Jefferson system serves approximately 6,900 students.

Amie W. Lonas – started out at Frazier School in Mrs. Reba Fitzgerald’s class. She went on to UT Chattanooga for her bachelor's in science degree and then on to UT Knoxville for her master's and finally did her doctorate at Vanderbilt University. She currently serves as provost at Joint Special Operations University at MacDill Airforce base in Tampa, Fl.

Dr. Cory Smith from Niota, Tn. – he currently serves in the Knox County School system. He received his bachelor of science in special education from the University of Maine as well as his master's. He received his ED. U from Carson Newman in Jefferson City, Tn. He has been in education teaching special education since 1998.

The board will start individual interviews on Monday and hope to be able to meet back on the 21st to select one candidate.

Board Chairperson Johnny Mincey has mentioned in serval prior meetings that he, as well as the board, would like to have someone in place by May so they can work with current director Jessie Messimer.