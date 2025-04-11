Utility Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Sunday

Drivers traveling on I-75 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will impact traffic. On Sunday, from 6 to 8 a.m., utility contract crews will perform rolling roadblocks on I-75 in both directions from mile marker 3 to mile marker 15.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.