Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, April 12, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARNETT,GEORGE E
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BATES,STEVEN DANIEL
2518 VILLA DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSAS CO GA)

BICE,BRITTNEY ADRIAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CASE,JADE MCKENAH
675 PINE GROVE RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807138
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COLLINS,JONATHAN COLE
1318 KELLY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

COSBY,DAVID LAMAR
7609 STANDIFER GAP R CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, D

CRUTCHER,BRITTON ADRIAN
316 VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DAVIS,JASON TAVRON
13757 MOUNT TABER Soddy Daisy, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)

DAVIS,JASON TAVRON
809 CHICKAMAUGA AVE APT F ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN

DAVIS,MARK CHRISTOPHER
910 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

DILLARD,TREMAINE MARQUIS
2521 MCCREA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
TN Dept of Corr
Charges:

FAVORS,ZAVIER DAYSHAWN
503 SOUTH LYERY CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FAVORS,ZAVIER DAYSHAWN
503 SOUTH LYERY CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FLEMING,EJHION LEBRONITA
2413 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FOREHAND,RANDY LEE
12405 APISON PIKE Apison, 37302
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

GALVAN,VICTOR MANUEL
1603 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GILBERT,CALEB ROBERT
6387 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162849
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

HAMILTON,YOLANDA YVETTE
829 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

HUDSON,LARRY JEROME
5929 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JANOW,JACOB D
555 PETE WORTHINGTON ROAD DAYTON, 37331
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
THEFT OVER 1,000

JEFFRIES,CURTIS DENARD
7016 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JENNINGS,ALDWIN DEWAYNE
1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO

JONES,ASHLEY LESHA
10944 WARD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

JONES,SAVON JAMAR
5505 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED

KEENER,MICHELLE FAYE
DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

LEWIS,JOSHUA LEE
2118 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373797115
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

LOPEZ,JONSAI
7618 HOLIDAY HILLSDR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LYLES,DOUGLAS CLINTON
483 LONGWITH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LYONS,ROBERT CODY
717 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE,KENDALL RAMIE
5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSO CO GA)

MORALES ROJAS,WILSON
2050 NW 16TH TER E107 MIAMI, 33125
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

NEDOFF,ROBIN RENEE
742 HIWASSEE DRIVE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PARKS,RAY EDWARD
113 JACEE CIR CANTON, 30115
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAMIREZ-PABLO,JUAN
60 GRYDER RD CHATSWORTH, 30070
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RAWLINGS,MELAKIL DEWAYNE
1752 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RUSSELL,JOHNNY RAY
783 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SANCHEZ,KAMERON AVERY
1112 TOMAHAWK CIR N WEST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SAWYER,JEREMY LYDELL
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING

SCHAFER,SEAN ALLEN
3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SMIDT,FRANKLIN HARRIS
1403 BRENTHAVEN DR BRENTWOOD, 37027
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STOWE,MIA LASHEA
5510 OLEARY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

THOMAS,SHELBY LYNN
316 PIRTCH PAST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS

TURNER JR,NEVARDA L
1204 E 14 STREET WEST PONIT, 31388
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VASQUEZ,EDWIN
4723 TALL PINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY RECKLESSNESS

WALKER,ASHLEY NICOLE
6086 LEE HWY CHATTANOOG, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

WARDELL,JEFFERY WAYNE
202 MAPLEWOOD AVE. #4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY

WELCH,RONALD LEE
142 COUNTY ROAD 778 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WESS,HAILEY ANISSA
516 HALLS VALLEY RD TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WESTMORELAND,KELVIN LAQUON
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

YATES,CHEYENNE N
817 RED HILL DR LOUISVILLE, 37777
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

YOUNGBLOOD,BETTY SUE
2842 SILVERDALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
72 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

ZERKLE,AMELIA MAXINE
113 JACEE CIR CANTON, 30115
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

