Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BARNETT,GEORGE E
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BATES,STEVEN DANIEL
2518 VILLA DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSAS CO GA)
BICE,BRITTNEY ADRIAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CASE,JADE MCKENAH
675 PINE GROVE RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807138
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COLLINS,JONATHAN COLE
1318 KELLY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COSBY,DAVID LAMAR
7609 STANDIFER GAP R CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, D
CRUTCHER,BRITTON ADRIAN
316 VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DAVIS,JASON TAVRON
13757 MOUNT TABER Soddy Daisy, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
DAVIS,JASON TAVRON
809 CHICKAMAUGA AVE APT F ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN
DAVIS,MARK CHRISTOPHER
910 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
DILLARD,TREMAINE MARQUIS
2521 MCCREA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
TN Dept of Corr
Charges:
FAVORS,ZAVIER DAYSHAWN
503 SOUTH LYERY CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAVORS,ZAVIER DAYSHAWN
503 SOUTH LYERY CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FLEMING,EJHION LEBRONITA
2413 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FOREHAND,RANDY LEE
12405 APISON PIKE Apison, 37302
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
GALVAN,VICTOR MANUEL
1603 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GILBERT,CALEB ROBERT
6387 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162849
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
HAMILTON,YOLANDA YVETTE
829 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HUDSON,LARRY JEROME
5929 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
JANOW,JACOB D
555 PETE WORTHINGTON ROAD DAYTON, 37331
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
THEFT OVER 1,000
JEFFRIES,CURTIS DENARD
7016 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JENNINGS,ALDWIN DEWAYNE
1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
JONES,ASHLEY LESHA
10944 WARD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
JONES,SAVON JAMAR
5505 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED
KEENER,MICHELLE FAYE
DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEWIS,JOSHUA LEE
2118 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373797115
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
LOPEZ,JONSAI
7618 HOLIDAY HILLSDR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LYLES,DOUGLAS CLINTON
483 LONGWITH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LYONS,ROBERT CODY
717 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE,KENDALL RAMIE
5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSO CO GA)
MORALES ROJAS,WILSON
2050 NW 16TH TER E107 MIAMI, 33125
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
NEDOFF,ROBIN RENEE
742 HIWASSEE DRIVE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PARKS,RAY EDWARD
113 JACEE CIR CANTON, 30115
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RAMIREZ-PABLO,JUAN
60 GRYDER RD CHATSWORTH, 30070
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RAWLINGS,MELAKIL DEWAYNE
1752 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RUSSELL,JOHNNY RAY
783 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SANCHEZ,KAMERON AVERY
1112 TOMAHAWK CIR N WEST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SAWYER,JEREMY LYDELL
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
SCHAFER,SEAN ALLEN
3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SMIDT,FRANKLIN HARRIS
1403 BRENTHAVEN DR BRENTWOOD, 37027
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STOWE,MIA LASHEA
5510 OLEARY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
THOMAS,SHELBY LYNN
316 PIRTCH PAST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
TURNER JR,NEVARDA L
1204 E 14 STREET WEST PONIT, 31388
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VASQUEZ,EDWIN
4723 TALL PINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY RECKLESSNESS
WALKER,ASHLEY NICOLE
6086 LEE HWY CHATTANOOG, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
WARDELL,JEFFERY WAYNE
202 MAPLEWOOD AVE. #4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
WELCH,RONALD LEE
142 COUNTY ROAD 778 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WESS,HAILEY ANISSA
516 HALLS VALLEY RD TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WESTMORELAND,KELVIN LAQUON
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
YATES,CHEYENNE N
817 RED HILL DR LOUISVILLE, 37777
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
YOUNGBLOOD,BETTY SUE
2842 SILVERDALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
72 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
ZERKLE,AMELIA MAXINE
113 JACEE CIR CANTON, 30115
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, JANYA K
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BARNETT, GEORGE E
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/27/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BATES, STEVEN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSAS CO GA)
|
|BICE, BRITTNEY ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CASE, JADE MCKENAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/01/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, JONATHAN COLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, D
|
|CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, JASON TAVRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/06/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
|
|DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|DILLARD, TREMAINE MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FAVORS, ZAVIER DAYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FLEMING, EJHION LEBRONITA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FOREHAND, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/14/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GALVAN, VICTOR MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|HAMILTON, YOLANDA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|HEARD, BERNARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|HUDSON, LARRY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JANOW, JACOB D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ASHLEY LESHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/30/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, SAVON JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
|
|JURGENS, TANNER DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEENER, MICHELLE FAYE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|LOPEZ, JONSAI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LYLES, DOUGLAS CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/21/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LYONS, ROBERT CODY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MARSHALL JR, TERRY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/25/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORER, ROLAND EARL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|NEDOFF, ROBIN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/06/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PARKS, RAY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|RAMIREZ-PABLO, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/14/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|RUSSELL, JOHNNY RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SALES, DONTARIUS DAVELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SMIDT, FRANKLIN HARRIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|STOWE, MIA LASHEA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/20/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, SHELBY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER JR, NEVARDA L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/11/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|VASQUEZ, EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/14/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY RECKLESSNESS
|
|WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/26/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION VOP
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION VOP
|
|WARDELL, JEFFERY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WELCH, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/26/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WESS, HAILEY ANISSA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|YATES, CHEYENNE N
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|YOUNGBLOOD, BETTY SUE
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 02/03/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SPEEDING
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|ZERKLE, AMELIA MAXINE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/29/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025
Charge(s):
|