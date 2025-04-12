Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, JANYA K

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/13/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BARNETT, GEORGE E

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 12/27/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BATES, STEVEN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/29/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSAS CO GA) BICE, BRITTNEY ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CASE, JADE MCKENAH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/01/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR COLLINS, JONATHAN COLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSSESSION OF HEROIN WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, D CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JASON TAVRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/06/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA) DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

DILLARD, TREMAINE MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/28/1998

Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAVORS, ZAVIER DAYSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/03/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FLEMING, EJHION LEBRONITA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/10/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FOREHAND, RANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/14/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY GALVAN, VICTOR MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/13/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE HAMILTON, YOLANDA YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/26/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HEARD, BERNARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/16/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY HUDSON, LARRY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JANOW, JACOB D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/05/2002

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 1,000

JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/06/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO JONES, ASHLEY LESHA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/30/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT JONES, SAVON JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/18/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED JURGENS, TANNER DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEENER, MICHELLE FAYE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/25/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR LOPEZ, JONSAI

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY LYLES, DOUGLAS CLINTON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/21/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LYONS, ROBERT CODY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/31/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MARSHALL JR, TERRY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/25/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSO CO GA) MOORER, ROLAND EARL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS NEDOFF, ROBIN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/06/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PARKS, RAY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/05/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RAMIREZ-PABLO, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE RAWLINGS, MELAKIL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/14/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF RUSSELL, JOHNNY RAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/03/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SALES, DONTARIUS DAVELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/24/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SMIDT, FRANKLIN HARRIS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STOWE, MIA LASHEA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/20/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT THOMAS, SHELBY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS TURNER JR, NEVARDA L

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/11/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VASQUEZ, EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/14/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT BY RECKLESSNESS WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/26/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION VOP

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION VOP WARDELL, JEFFERY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

WELCH, RONALD LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/26/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WESS, HAILEY ANISSA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/04/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) YATES, CHEYENNE N

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/02/1999

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE YOUNGBLOOD, BETTY SUE

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 02/03/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES ZERKLE, AMELIA MAXINE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/29/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



