Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN,JANYA K

2413 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BUSSEY,BRIDGETT LASHE

1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



CARDEN,KYLE GREGARY

805 EILEEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



GARLAND,DEWEY J

3802 Mark Twain Cir Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



GLADDEN,MARQITA VARCHELL

1239 HELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARPER,CHRISTINA LOUISE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARRIGLE,JORDAN KATEV

8596 FLOWERDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HEARD,BERNARD LEBRON

82 N LAKESHORE DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



HEARD,BERNARD LEBRON

82 N LAKESHORE DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



HENDERSON,TYWON JAY

1782 TAHOE LN DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTI



HILL,WILLIAM ANTHONY

5112 SKILLERN DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



JENKINS,JOE

7616 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON,DARRON LEE

516 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING



JONES,ANGEL MICHELLE

3380 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JURGENS,TANNER DUSTIN

3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LAUHARN,JEFFERY JAMES

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LINDSEY,CHARLES EDWARD

5191 FRONTAGE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION ATT.

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREPROBATION VIOLATION DOMESTIC AGG. ASSAULTPROBATION VIOLATION AGGRAVATED RAPEPROBATION VIOLATION ESPECIALLY AGG. KIDNAPPINGMADRIGAL,SANDRA ANN2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:MARSHALL JR,TERRY MAURICE1712 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:MCCLURKIN,JADE AALIYAH8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:MCKNIGHT,DONALD THOMAS621 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCKNIGHT,DONALD THOMAS621 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARMILLS,CORDELLO LEDELL815 EAST 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYMOORER,ROLAND EARL727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL LITTERINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSOLSEN,CARL THEODORE140 BROADWAY ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOLSEN,CARL THEODORE140 BROADWAY ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDISORDERLY CONDUCTVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEONEAL,ANDREA DANIELLE605 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest:48 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:PENLAND,MICHAEL A6000 LEVY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:59 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPRUETT,TERRY EDWIN1344 CENORA LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERITCHIE,ROBERT L1883 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESALES,DONTARIUS DAVELL4215 PINE ORCHARD PLACE ANTIOCH, 37013Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SEATON,DYLAN4786 TRENTON DRIVE HERMAITAGE, 37076Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESMITH,EVERETT DONALD4917 MCDONALD RD. MC. DONALD, 37353Age at Arrest:81 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ASSAULTTOMAS,RAFAEL FRANCISCO4001 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:WALKER,MALIK CANTRELL6882 SPENCE LN HARRISON, 373411717Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION VOPVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION VOPWILLIAMS,DARRYL MICHAEL2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:WILLIAMS,DEMETRIUS LEBRON8471 SHAWN RIDGE ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

BUSSEY, BRIDGETT LASHE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/09/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/17/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARLAND, DEWEY J

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/29/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HARRIGLE, JORDAN KATEV

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/08/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE JENKINS, JOE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/25/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, DARRON LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING JONES, ANGEL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LAUHARN, JEFFERY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LINDSEY, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/10/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION ATT. MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGRE

PROBATION VIOLATION DOMESTIC AGG. ASSAULT

PROBATION VIOLATION AGGRAVATED RAPE

PROBATION VIOLATION ESPECIALLY AGG. KIDNAPPING

MADRIGAL, SANDRA ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/21/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKNIGHT, DONALD THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MILLS, CORDELLO LEDELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY ONEAL, ANDREA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/27/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRUETT, TERRY EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SEATON, DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/30/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/12/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)