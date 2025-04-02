2 Workers Injured At Hixson Work Site When Crane Comes In Contact With High-Voltage Line

Two workers were severely shocked on Wednesday afternoon at a Hixson job site with one suffering serious injuries.

At 2:50 p.m., Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift crews responded to the 4800 block of Woodland Circle after a mishap involving a crane. One worker was on the ground spotting for the crane operator who was maneuvering the boom and lifting hook at the time of the incident.

The overhaul hook ball came into contact with a high powered line, creating a very dangerous situation. The entire crane was energized and the crane operator was left with significant injuries. The ground attendant was also thrown back when he was shocked, causing minor injuries.

Both men were transported to the hospital. Firefighters tended to the patients, secured the scene and notified the power company. EPB responded to de-energize the crane and remove any dangers to the surrounding neighborhood.

Outriggers and grounding pads surrounding the crane were smoldering so firefighters extinguished the small fire.