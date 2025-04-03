Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, April 3, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ARCHIE,ADEBAYO JUMANNEE
703 HAMPTON COURT DALTON, 00000
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

BOTROS,MARKO ELIA
3007 COUNTRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC AGG ASSAULT

BYRD,ERICA MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CLARK,LARRY ANTHONY
3609 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

COMMON,JUSTIN
1101 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONDRA,DAKOTA JAMES
11958 POSEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONDRA,DAKOTA JAMES
11958 POSEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID

CONDRA,DAKOTA JAMES
11958 POSEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DANIEL,MICHAEL TRAVIS
949 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS

DOBOS,DYALN ROBERT
1813 GLENROY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOBOS,SAMUEL GRAY
1813 GLENROY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ELLIOTT,JOBIE JAMAL
2211 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Other
Charges:

FINK,ERIC LEE
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

FLEMING,EJHION LEBRONITA
2413 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

FLORES NESTER,LOUIS FERNANDO
1703 RUBIO ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HARVEY,JUSTICE REECE
4382 DELASHMITT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HERKLEY,NICHOLAS N
7301 E BRAINERD ROAD APT B28 CHATTANOOGA, 374213809
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STALKING

HICKS,CACHET MONIQUE
2250 E 24TH ST APT 377 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUNTER,PATRICK DEMETRIUS
813 N PARKDALE AVE Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

HUNTER,PATRICK DEMETRIUS
813 N PARKDALE AVE Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JARRETT,AUSTIN PAUL
7526 GANN RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

JONES,COURTNEY MARIE
1708 S CLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

KRAUSE,AMANDA MAY
219 BETH PAGE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

LOMNICK,MARCUS DEWAYNE
3401 Brannon Ave Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

LOUGH,WILLIAM EDWARD
NORTH MAIN ST LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOWE,ANTHONY BERNARD
2703 APPOLACIA WAY CLARKSTON,
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
ATEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY

MALONE,TYQURERIO JAZZKEM
2510 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Bureau Of Prisons
Charges:

MARTIN,RAYFIELD JR
2016 CURTIS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY OF AUTO (ATTEMPTED)

MERRIWEATHER,BRANDON SHEA
714 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

MOSS,JAMAR ORTIZ
1406 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PERCY,SHALONDA ANN
3902 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PHELAN,LAURA MARIE
5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBERTS,CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ROBINSON JR,WILLIS HENSLEY
2009 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROUNSAVILLE,MICHAEL DAKOTA
4017 MCCAHILL RD Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY

SHACKELFORD,ALEXANDER
5921 HILLCREST DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

SISSON,CHAD ALLEN
102 POLO FIELD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH,BRANDON DANELL
210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054634
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

SPARKS,AMOS LEE
2711 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062539
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

STEWART,DERRICK LEBRONE
3914 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TAYLOR,DOUGLAS THEODORE
650 OLD GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37321
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

THOMAS,LASHAN RENEE
210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 15 RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WERON,BETH ELAINE
491 BATES PIKE HORNS CREEK RD OLD FORT, 37363
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

WHEAT,KYRA LASHAY
6308 WALDEN AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

WIGGINS,TIMOTHY DAVID
908 LOELADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

WRIGHT,AMBER DAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

