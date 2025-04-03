Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARCHIE,ADEBAYO JUMANNEE

703 HAMPTON COURT DALTON, 00000

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)



BOTROS,MARKO ELIA

3007 COUNTRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC AGG ASSAULT



BYRD,ERICA MICHELLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CLARK,LARRY ANTHONY

3609 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE



COMMON,JUSTIN

1101 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CONDRA,DAKOTA JAMES

11958 POSEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CONDRA,DAKOTA JAMES

11958 POSEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID



CONDRA,DAKOTA JAMES

11958 POSEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DANIEL,MICHAEL TRAVIS

949 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Signal Mountain PD

Charges:

FALSE REPORTS



DOBOS,DYALN ROBERT

1813 GLENROY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DOBOS,SAMUEL GRAY

1813 GLENROY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ELLIOTT,JOBIE JAMAL

2211 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Other

Charges:



FINK,ERIC LEE

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)



FLEMING,EJHION LEBRONITA

2413 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT



FLORES NESTER,LOUIS FERNANDO

1703 RUBIO ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHARVEY,JUSTICE REECE4382 DELASHMITT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:HARASSMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCTHERKLEY,NICHOLAS N7301 E BRAINERD ROAD APT B28 CHATTANOOGA, 374213809Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSTALKINGHICKS,CACHET MONIQUE2250 E 24TH ST APT 377 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARHUNTER,PATRICK DEMETRIUS813 N PARKDALE AVE Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)HUNTER,PATRICK DEMETRIUS813 N PARKDALE AVE Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:NO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJARRETT,AUSTIN PAUL7526 GANN RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDJONES,COURTNEY MARIE1708 S CLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIKRAUSE,AMANDA MAY219 BETH PAGE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:LOMNICK,MARCUS DEWAYNE3401 Brannon Ave Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDLOUGH,WILLIAM EDWARDNORTH MAIN ST LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYLOWE,ANTHONY BERNARD2703 APPOLACIA WAY CLARKSTON,Age at Arrest:63 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITYATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITYATEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTYMALONE,TYQURERIO JAZZKEM2510 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:Bureau Of PrisonsCharges:MARTIN,RAYFIELD JR2016 CURTIS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARY OF AUTO (ATTEMPTED)MERRIWEATHER,BRANDON SHEA714 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSEMOSS,JAMAR ORTIZ1406 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:47 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPERCY,SHALONDA ANN3902 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPHELAN,LAURA MARIE5344 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARROBERTS,CHRISTOPHER EUGENE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEROBINSON JR,WILLIS HENSLEY2009 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROUNSAVILLE,MICHAEL DAKOTA4017 MCCAHILL RD Chattanooga, 37415Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:BURGLARYSHACKELFORD,ALEXANDER5921 HILLCREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSESISSON,CHAD ALLEN102 POLO FIELD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH,BRANDON DANELL210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054634Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICSPARKS,AMOS LEE2711 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062539Age at Arrest:66 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:STEWART,DERRICK LEBRONE3914 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAYLOR,DOUGLAS THEODORE650 OLD GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37321Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:THOMAS,LASHAN RENEE210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 15 RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTWERON,BETH ELAINE491 BATES PIKE HORNS CREEK RD OLD FORT, 37363Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:WHEAT,KYRA LASHAY6308 WALDEN AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)WIGGINS,TIMOTHY DAVID908 LOELADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:56 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONWRIGHT,AMBER DAWNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:

Here are the mug shots:

ARCHIE, ADEBAYO JUMANNEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/23/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) BOTROS, MARKO ELIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/28/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC AGG ASSAULT CLARK, LARRY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/16/1969

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE COMMON, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CONDRA, DAKOTA JAMES

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/12/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DOBOS, DYALN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOBOS, SAMUEL GRAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ELLIOTT, JOBIE JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FINK, ERIC LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) FLEMING, EJHION LEBRONITA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT HARVEY, JUSTICE REECE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/15/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JARRETT, AUSTIN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/12/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED LOUGH, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOWE, ANTHONY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/17/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

ATEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY MARTIN, RAYFIELD JR

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/01/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY OF AUTO (ATTEMPTED) MERRIWEATHER, BRANDON SHEA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/09/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE MOSS, JAMAR ORTIZ

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/25/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PERCY, SHALONDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/14/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ROBINSON JR, WILLIS HENSLEY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/29/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SISSON, CHAD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/17/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) TAYLOR, DOUGLAS THEODORE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/05/1958

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, LASHAN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/31/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WERON, BETH ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHEAT, KYRA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/02/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) WIGGINS, TIMOTHY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/17/1969

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/24/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





