Person Escapes Burning Home Early Thursday Morning

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded Thursday morning on a residential fire.



A neighbor across the street called 911 at 5:55 a.m. reporting a house fire at 6931 Lakeshore Drive in Harrison.



Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and confirmed a residential fire with heavy smoke coming from the garage. Chattanooga Fire Department responded for Mutual Aid, assisted with water supply and extinguishing the fire.



The homeowner was home and escaped the fire without injury.



Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department stood by at Highway 58’s fire station for any additional emergency calls.



The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office. Damages are unknown at this time.