Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, April 4, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • PROBATION VIOLATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DIXON, LAKEYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FLIPPO, LEWIS LADON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
FORTSON, KERRY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/15/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANKLIN, CHARLES AMOS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/18/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GABREIL RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HALL, TROY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/05/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAWK, MELANIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HILL, THEODORE ROOSVELT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOUSLEY, CRUZ ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HULLENDER, KANE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HUNTER, SHANTON RAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JUSTICE, DWIGHT LEVECCHIA
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/01/1959
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KENT, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/26/1983
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LEWIS, DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
LYASHEVSKIY, YURIY A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MARTIN, RAYFIELD JR
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
MCDADE, DELJUAN KHARI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PARKER, DEANGELA JERMESHA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
PERRY, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANCHEZ, ISREAL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/23/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A F
WALLACE, AYATOLLAH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WOODS, KEVIN L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/19/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
WRIGHT, JACOB
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



