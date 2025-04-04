Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BLUE,JAMES DANNY
955 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CAPUTO,KALA L
1335 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CASEY,JAMES SAMUEL
727 EAST 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COLEMAN,BRANDON LEE
1415 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
COPE,BRANDON JAROD
195 13TH ST NE UNIT 1815 ATLANTA, 30309
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CULBERTSON,LLOYD KEITH
154 DOCK EVANS BENTON, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DIXON,LAKEYA NICOLE
2108 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062443
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DUCKETT,COURTNEY TREMAYNE
3034 TOWERWAY DR Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FLIPPO,LEWIS LADON
9539 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
FORTSON,KERRY LABRON
3905 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FRANKLIN,CHARLES AMOS
721 BRADMIRE DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GABREIL RENOSO,VICTOR ADNOIS
1718 WILSON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HALL,TROY ALLEN
133 COUNTY ROAD RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HILL,THEODORE ROOSVELT
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOLLAND,DUSTIN LEE
107 PINE FOREST LN Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
HOLLAND,DUSTIN LEE
107 PINE FOREST LN Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOOD,WALTER JAMES
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOUSLEY,CRUZ ALLAN
757 SMITH LINER RD Chickamauga, 30707
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HULLENDER,KANE ANTHONY
6817 FLAGSTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HUNTER,SHANTON RAY
2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211685
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JUSTICE,DWIGHT LEVECCHIA
6412 BASSWOOD LN Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KENT,MICHAEL ADAM
1200 FAIRWAY DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
KIRCHOFF,SKYLER JAMES
4221 SPRIGGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LANGSTON,DEVIN WANYA
506 FISHER AVE APT 506 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LEWIS,DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE
5241 USHER DR Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
LYASHEVSKIY,YURIY A
9505 MOUNTAIN LAKE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
MARTIN,RAYFIELD JR
2413 E. 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY OF AUTO
MCDADE,DELJUAN KHARI
4325 Sunset Ave Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PARKER,DEANGELA JERMESHA
6353 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
STALKING
PERRY,THOMAS LEBRON
3671 KNOLLWOOD DR CHATTANOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt St Police
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PITTMAN,ISAIAH JACOBY
7543 LEEMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ESCAPE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
SANCHEZ,ISREAL
2577 EMBRY DOWNS CT ATLANTA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SWANSON,CASEY MARIE
222 GENTRY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WALLACE,AYATOLLAH
3207 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WOODS,KEVIN L
1646 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODS,KEVIN L
1646 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
WRIGHT,JACOB
414 GUESS CIR Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
