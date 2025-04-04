Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/03/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DIXON, LAKEYA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/27/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FLIPPO, LEWIS LADON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY FORTSON, KERRY LABRON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/15/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANKLIN, CHARLES AMOS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/18/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GABREIL RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HALL, TROY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/05/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAWK, MELANIE DAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/06/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HILL, THEODORE ROOSVELT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/14/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOUSLEY, CRUZ ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE HULLENDER, KANE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HUNTER, SHANTON RAY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/18/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JUSTICE, DWIGHT LEVECCHIA

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/01/1959

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KENT, MICHAEL ADAM

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/26/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LEWIS, DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/08/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE LYASHEVSKIY, YURIY A

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/11/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

MARTIN, RAYFIELD JR

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY OF AUTO MCDADE, DELJUAN KHARI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PARKER, DEANGELA JERMESHA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/31/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

STALKING PERRY, THOMAS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SANCHEZ, ISREAL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/23/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SAWYER, JEREMY LYDELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A F WALLACE, AYATOLLAH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/24/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WOODS, KEVIN L

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/19/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000) WRIGHT, JACOB

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



