Cleveland Habitat For Humanity Construction Director, Who Went Missing And Then Was Found, Is No Longer With Group

The construction director of Cleveland's Habitat For Humanity, who was missing and then was found in McMinn County, is no longer with Habitat, officials said.

Habitat officials said, "We know that many in our community have been concerned about the recent disappearance of one of our team members, our Construction Director, David Cowan. Like many of you, we were deeply alarmed when he was reported missing, and we worked closely with his family and law enforcement in an effort to locate him.

"While we are limited in what we can share, we want to assure our community that Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland has taken appropriate internal actions in response to the situation. David is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding the values that guide our mission.

"Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland remains a strong and stable organization. We are grateful for the concern and support from so many members of our community, and we are focused on continuing the important work of building safe, affordable homes alongside hardworking families in need."