Man, 26, Shot Early Friday Morning On Broad Street

A man, 26, was shot early Friday morning in a parking lot on Broad Street.



Chattanooga Police responded at 2:30 a.m. to a person shot call in the 1800 block of Broad Street. Upon arrival, the officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the man to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation shows the man was in a verbal argument with multiple other people in a parking lot when shots were fired and he was stuck.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.