Mocs Win!!! Mocs Win!!! NIT Champions!!!
Latest Headlines

Workers Rescued From Koch Foods Silo Friday Afternoon

  • Friday, April 4, 2025

Chattanooga firefighters responded to Koch Foods Inc. in Lookout Valley Friday afternoon after several workers found themselves in a sticky situation.

Green Shift companies were called at 2:06 p.m. to 1001 Birmingham Highway on a medical emergency and possible rescue operation after receiving reports of an unconscious person in a silo.

Upon CFD’s arrival, it was discovered that the silos were empty and contracted workers were working inside one of the silos. One of those workers was outside of the silo after suffering a fall and he was transported to the hospital by HCEMS. Three other workers were inside the silo on a platform that had malfunctioned. The moving platform was 60 feet off the ground from the bottom of the silo.

Firefighters started to monitor the air quality inside the silo and a supervisor was able to get in touch with the crew up on the platform. He informed everyone that the workers were alright and that they were able to get the platform fixed. The workers made their way down on the platform and CFD personnel helped them off the platform at the opening of the silo. Patient care was turned over to EMS as the workers were checked for dehydration due to the high temps inside the silo.

Officials learned that the injured worker had started climbing down a pipe inside the silo and got 20 feet from bottom when he fell off the pipe. He managed to climb the rest of the way out of the silo. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Once everyone was out of the silo, CFD units returned to service. Squad 20, Engine 3, Squad 13, Squad 7, Battalion 1, USAR 1 and Special Operations responded.

Latest Headlines
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Government
  • 4/4/2025
Illegal Dumping In Cleveland Reveals Dog Corpses In Totes
  • Breaking News
  • 4/4/2025
Utility Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Sunday
  • Breaking News
  • 4/4/2025
VIDEO: NIT Champion Mocs Get Heroes Welcome
  • Breaking News
  • 4/4/2025
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Appointments For 2025-2026 School Year
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Appointments For 2025-2026 School Year
  • Breaking News
  • 4/4/2025
Workers Rescued From Koch Foods Silo Friday Afternoon
Workers Rescued From Koch Foods Silo Friday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 4/4/2025
Breaking News
Illegal Dumping In Cleveland Reveals Dog Corpses In Totes
  • 4/4/2025

The Cleveland Police Department was dispatched to the 3700 block of Keri Lane in reference to the illegal dumping of tires and dog corpses. The complainant led officers to a cleared wooded ... more

Utility Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Sunday
  • 4/4/2025

Drivers traveling on I-75 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will have an impact on traffic. Happening Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., utility contract crews ... more

Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Appointments For 2025-2026 School Year
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Appointments For 2025-2026 School Year
  • 4/4/2025

Hamilton County Schools (HCS) announced the ?rst selection of new principal appointments for the 2025-2026 school year, continuing the district’s commitment to strong leadership and student-centered ... more

Breaking News
Workers Rescued From Koch Foods Silo Friday Afternoon
Workers Rescued From Koch Foods Silo Friday Afternoon
  • 4/4/2025
Man, 26, Shot Early Friday Morning On Broad Street
  • 4/4/2025
Cleveland Habitat For Humanity Construction Director, Who Went Missing And Then Was Found, Is No Longer With Group
  • 4/4/2025
Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75 Over Next Several Weekends
  • 4/4/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/4/2025
Opinion
Great 24 Hours For UTC And Soccer
  • 4/4/2025
Remembering Dr. King 57 Years Later
  • 4/4/2025
Money Better Spent Elsewhere
  • 4/4/2025
Why City Council Leadership Matters - Now More Than Ever
  • 4/4/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/4/2025
Sports
Mocs Complete Storybook Ending By Claiming NIT Championship
Mocs Complete Storybook Ending By Claiming NIT Championship
  • 4/4/2025
Paul Payne: NIT Provided Mocs With Three Memorable Weeks Of Cherished Brotherhood
Paul Payne: NIT Provided Mocs With Three Memorable Weeks Of Cherished Brotherhood
  • 4/4/2025
Randy Smith: What A Way To End The Season
Randy Smith: What A Way To End The Season
  • 4/4/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #1/1 Vols Back Home To Host Aggies This Weekend
  • 4/4/2025
Red Wolves Win By Penalty Kick In Historic Battle Of Soccer Clubs
  • 4/3/2025
Happenings
Library Launches New Ways For Patrons To Access Books
  • 4/4/2025
Glass Street Block Party Will Be April 19
Glass Street Block Party Will Be April 19
  • 4/4/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - 1925 Events
Jerry Summers: Scopes - 1925 Events
  • 4/3/2025
Science, Religion And Scopes: Conflict And Cooperation
  • 4/4/2025
Shuptrine’s Gallery Spring Open House Is April 24
Shuptrine’s Gallery Spring Open House Is April 24
  • 4/3/2025
Entertainment
Benefit Concert For Hurricane Helene Relief Is April 13
  • 4/4/2025
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga - And Response
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga - And Response
  • 4/3/2025
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Perform Modern Twist On "Romeo And Juliet"
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Perform Modern Twist On "Romeo And Juliet"
  • 4/3/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Red Bank Food Truck Friday Concert Series Begins April 11
Red Bank Food Truck Friday Concert Series Begins April 11
  • 4/3/2025
Opinion
Great 24 Hours For UTC And Soccer
  • 4/4/2025
Remembering Dr. King 57 Years Later
  • 4/4/2025
Money Better Spent Elsewhere
  • 4/4/2025
Dining
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Restaurant, Travel Trailer Campground Planned In Lookout Valley
  • 3/31/2025
Business
Unemployment Rates Drop In 88 Tennessee Counties
  • 4/3/2025
Initial Claims Down Across All Of Georgia's Regional Commissions
  • 4/3/2025
Dalton Sees Job Growth In February, Unemployment Rate At 3.8 Percent
  • 4/3/2025
Real Estate
Osborne Building Sells For $10,850,000
Osborne Building Sells For $10,850,000
  • 4/3/2025
Southeast Eye Center Building Sells For $12.8 Million
Southeast Eye Center Building Sells For $12.8 Million
  • 4/3/2025
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
  • 4/3/2025
Student Scene
TVA Investment Challenge Students Deliver Strong Performance In 2024
  • 4/4/2025
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates For Spring 2025
  • 4/4/2025
Montessori Elementary At Highland Park Hosts Community Carnival May 10
  • 4/4/2025
Living Well
MDRN MUSE Dental Aesthetics Brings Affordable Approach To Elevated Dental Care In Chattanooga’s Southside
MDRN MUSE Dental Aesthetics Brings Affordable Approach To Elevated Dental Care In Chattanooga’s Southside
  • 4/4/2025
Red Bank Offers Monthly Series Of Events For Older Adult Community
  • 4/4/2025
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s Collegedale Communities Offering Easter Fun For Local Families
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s Collegedale Communities Offering Easter Fun For Local Families
  • 4/4/2025
Memories
Good Old Days Museum To Reopen Friday
Good Old Days Museum To Reopen Friday
  • 4/3/2025
Rep. Greg Martin Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 4/2/2025
History Of Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center Offered On April 19
History Of Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center Offered On April 19
  • 4/2/2025
Outdoors
Learn To Draw Birds At Enterprise South Nature Park On Tuesday
  • 4/4/2025
Chattanooga Tree Project Launches To Grow A Greener, Healthier City
  • 4/2/2025
Volunteer Day At The Historic Sims Property Is Saturday
  • 4/3/2025
Travel
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Best Way To Know A Book Is To Know The Author
Bob Tamasy: Best Way To Know A Book Is To Know The Author
  • 4/4/2025
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 80th Birthday Praise Celebration
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 80th Birthday Praise Celebration
  • 4/2/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 4/1/2025
Obituaries
George William Bolton
George William Bolton
  • 4/4/2025
Lynne R. Walsh
Lynne R. Walsh
  • 4/4/2025
Paul Norman Foster
Paul Norman Foster
  • 4/4/2025
Government
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/4/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/3/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/4/2025