Workers Rescued From Koch Foods Silo Friday Afternoon

Chattanooga firefighters responded to Koch Foods Inc. in Lookout Valley Friday afternoon after several workers found themselves in a sticky situation.

Green Shift companies were called at 2:06 p.m. to 1001 Birmingham Highway on a medical emergency and possible rescue operation after receiving reports of an unconscious person in a silo.



Upon CFD’s arrival, it was discovered that the silos were empty and contracted workers were working inside one of the silos. One of those workers was outside of the silo after suffering a fall and he was transported to the hospital by HCEMS. Three other workers were inside the silo on a platform that had malfunctioned. The moving platform was 60 feet off the ground from the bottom of the silo.



Firefighters started to monitor the air quality inside the silo and a supervisor was able to get in touch with the crew up on the platform. He informed everyone that the workers were alright and that they were able to get the platform fixed. The workers made their way down on the platform and CFD personnel helped them off the platform at the opening of the silo. Patient care was turned over to EMS as the workers were checked for dehydration due to the high temps inside the silo.

Officials learned that the injured worker had started climbing down a pipe inside the silo and got 20 feet from bottom when he fell off the pipe. He managed to climb the rest of the way out of the silo. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Once everyone was out of the silo, CFD units returned to service. Squad 20, Engine 3, Squad 13, Squad 7, Battalion 1, USAR 1 and Special Operations responded.