Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Appointments For 2025-2026 School Year

Hamilton County Schools (HCS) announced the ?rst selection of new principal appointments for the 2025-2026 school year, continuing the district’s commitment to strong leadership and student-centered excellence.

“Dr. Gatlin and Dr. McCallie are committed educators whose leadership re?ects the excellence we strive for across Hamilton County Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “They each have a history of creating cultures of care, and an unwavering belief in student potential. I am con?dent they are the right leaders to guide CSLA and Orchard Knob Middle into their next chapters of success, and I look forward to the positive impact they will make in their new school communities.”

Dr. Mary Catherine Gatlin has been named the new principal of Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA). With a background experience rooted in instructional coaching as well as high school and middle school administration, Dr. Gatlin brings more than a decade of leadership experience in HCS. She has most recently served as principal of Loftis Middle School, where she leads with a focus on family and community engagement, professional learning, instructional effectiveness, and innovative learning models.

Prior to her time at Loftis, Dr. Gatlin served as assistant principal at Red Bank High School and Signal Mountain Middle High School, where she supported teacher development, student achievement, and school operations. Dr. Gatlin holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, an Education Specialist degree, and a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts with emphasis in Theatre Performance, Vocal Music Performance, and Secondary Education. Her work across grade levels and her education positions her uniquely to lead CSLA’s K–12 school community with a vision grounded in student well-being, teacher development, academic success, and arts innovation.

“I am both humbled and elated to join the amazing work happening at CSLA,” said Dr. Gatlin. “It is a privilege to follow a powerful leader like Mrs. Scarbrough. In the coming weeks, I look forward to partnering with teachers and families to capture the vision and continue the strong tradition of academic excellence, student growth & innovation.”

Hamilton County Schools is dedicated to upholding Loftis Middle School’s commitment to achievement. The selection of a new principal will involve multiple steps to ensure a seamless transition under the guidance of an experienced leader. Families and staff will soon receive a survey to gather feedback as the search begins. HCS will work to announce a new leader in May.

Dr. Aleisha McCallie has been appointed principal of Orchard Knob Middle School. Dr. McCallie currently serves as principal of Tyner Middle Academy and has extensive experience in middle grades education and leadership. Throughout her 18 year tenure in the ?eld of education her professional journey includes key roles as assistant principal at Clifton Hills Elementary and mathematics instructional coach. Known for her ability to build strong school cultures, she has led school turnaround initiatives, implemented effective RTI strategies, and fostered community partnerships. Her leadership has helped schools exit Priority status and achieve recognition for student growth and well-being.

Dr. McCallie holds a doctor of education in Leadership and Professional Practice, a post-master’s certi?cate in School Leadership, and multiple teaching and instructional leadership endorsements. Her broad expertise and passion for inclusive, student-centered learning environments make her an ideal ?t to lead the next chapter at Orchard Knob Middle.

“I am excited to return to Orchard Knob Middle, a school and community close to my heart,” Dr. McCallie said. “Together, we will build on the school’s strengths and work to ensure every student feels a strong sense of belonging and is prepared for future success.”

HCS remains committed to investing in exceptional leadership in every school. The appointments of Dr. Gatlin and Dr. McCallie re?ect the district’s ongoing focus on cultivating thriving school communities, empowering educators, and ensuring every student is supported and prepared to succeed in life.

“CSLA and Orchard Knob Middle both have strong teams in place and a lot of positive momentum,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart. “I’m con?dent that Dr. Gatlin and Dr. McCallie will build on that foundation. Their values are rooted in commitment to student success and family and community support. I’m looking forward to seeing how their unique leadership strengthens their school communities and supports positive outcomes for students.”

