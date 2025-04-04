VIDEO: NIT Champion Mocs Get Heroes Welcome

The Cleveland Police Department was dispatched to the 3700 block of Keri Lane in reference to the illegal dumping of tires and dog corpses.
The complainant led officers to a cleared wooded ... more
Drivers traveling on I-75 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will have an impact on traffic. Happening Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., utility contract crews ... more
Hamilton County Schools (HCS) announced the ?rst selection of new principal appointments for the 2025-2026 school year, continuing the district’s commitment to strong leadership and student-centered ... more