Utility Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Sunday

Drivers traveling on I-75 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will have an impact on traffic. Happening Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., utility contract crews will perform rolling roadblocks on I-75 in both directions from mile marker 20 to mile marker 3.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.