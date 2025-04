The Cleveland Police Department was dispatched to the 3700 block of Keri Lane in reference to the illegal dumping of tires and dog corpses.

The complainant led officers to a cleared wooded area at the end of the apartment complex where people have been dumping tires and several totes of dog corpses. There were also several vagrant tents in the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed this criminal act or know anyone involved should contact the Cleveland Police Department at 423 728-7311.