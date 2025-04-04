City Of Chattanooga Also Affected By Nationwide Recovery Service Data Breach

This afternoon the Mayor's Office learned that Chattanooga received a letter dated Feb. 7 informing city government that city data was affected by the Nationwide Recovery Services breach. That letter is viewable at this link.

Nationwide Recovery Services provides debt collection services to city government. There is no indication that anything other than debt collection services data was affected, it was stated.

Officials said, "The failure of this information to reach necessary channels is an unacceptable error. We will launch a thorough investigation into how this information failed for so long to reach necessary channels and we will share the results of that investigation with the public, while taking the necessary steps to ensure this kind of error never happens again.

"Today, the City Attorney’s office wrote Nationwide Recovery Services, compelling them to inform everyone potentially affected and to offer them complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection."

The letter from the City Attorney’s office is viewable at this link.

Officials said, "The Mayor’s Office will be aggressive in ensuring that those affected are notified and offered protection in a timely manner."

County officials have been discussing how information about a similar breach involving Nationwide Recovery Services also was slow in reaching top officials.



