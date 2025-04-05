Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, April 5, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEASLEY,STEVEN TODD
493 PAIGE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BILLINGSLEY,MICHAEL RODDERICK
1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOOKER,JON ADAM
901 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

BRYSON,PATSY EARLEEN
1130 MOUTH VERNON ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30755
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Kimball PD
Charges:

CARTER,SABRINA LEE
1632 HAMLET DR UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHAMBERS,STEVEN WAYNE
8515 WALNUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CHAPPELL,MATTHEW CLAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CLAWSON,NATHAN H
155 IDAHO AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

CONNER,MITCHELL SHANE
8919 DAISY DALLAS ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

COOKSEY,MARTEZ ANTONIO
4401 SANDPIPER LANE ENTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COTTON,BONITA LYNN
7501 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DANIEL,KENNETH MICHAEL
6733 SHIRLEY POND ROD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
THEFT OF FIREARM
POSSESSION OF METAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFA
DRIVING WHILE IN THE POSSESSION OF METAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

DAVIS,ALVIN DONELL
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

ELKINS,CHLOE LEANNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FOX,BAHJA LANEE
2710 WILLIAMS ST CLEVELAND, 37408
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OVER 2500
FORGERY

GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GOOCH,TATIONNA S
4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37316
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRANT,ANGELIQUE TRANEE
555 BENTON STREET CINCINATTI, 45214
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
BURGLARY

HARRIS,QUAVE TALON
22 S GERMANTOWN RD APT.

A4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

HARRIS,QUAVE TALON
22 S GERMANTOWN RD APT. A4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING 46 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
FAIL TO APPEAR (SPEEDING 120855)

HARRIS,QUAVE TALON
22 S GERMANTOWN RD APT. A4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HESTER,ALLAZAY DIJUAN
22 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

JACKSON,JUSTIN QUANTE
905 SOUTH KELLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JONES,BRENT JONATHAN
499 BERKLEY RD CARLTON, 30627
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KELLEY,JOEL PAUL
12211 FLOYD BROWN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
RAPE
SEXUAL BATTERY

LOLLIS,CETETRA ITIAI
109 ASCENSION STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MOHR,RYAN MICHAEL
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL LITTERING

MONTGOMERY WALKER,KRISSY KASHA
2400 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MOON,DETRICE ANN
GOODWIN APARTMENT CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ROBBERY

NEAL,JOSEPH EDWARD
1900 EAST 18TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

PITMON,DESHAWN LABRON
4310 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF <FENTANYL> FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF <METHANPHETAMINE> FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF <COCAINE> FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF <MARIJUANA> FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAY,MICHAEL LYNN
649 MARRITA STREET ATLANTA, 30312
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REED,DUSTIN MICHAEL
114 WASHINGTON AVE ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROBINSON,ANGELA NICOLE
HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ALIAS CAPIAS ( SIMPLE ASSAULT)

ROGERS,JOSHUA LE
14 SSR DR PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

ROLON,JIMMY LEON
123 DADE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

SHERRARD,AUBREY LYNN
2000 E 23RD ST APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SLOWMAN,JEREMY BRUCE
7776 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt St Police
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH,JEREMY BRANDON
329 MISSION RDIGE RD ROSSVILLE, 37410
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SUMMEROW,GEORY DWIGHT
CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TEASLEY,JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

TRAN,JOHN HOANG HUY
6969 BULLOCK WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNDERHILL,SHAUN MICHAEL
5228 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425

VELASQUEZ JACINTO,EDGAR EDUAR
4014 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Lookout Mountain PD
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WALLER,JACKIE WAYNE
72 WOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

WELLS,AMANDA MICHELE
500 HIWSSEE AVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WOOTEN,DEBRA MICHELLE
3515 CATHY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH AN INTENT TO DISTRIBU
SIMPLE POSSESSION
DUI DRUGS

WRIGHT,STEPHEN JR
6600 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CHILD NEGLECT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOOKER, JON ADAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
BRYSON, PATSY EARLEEN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Kimball PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, SABRINA LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHAMBERS, STEVEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLAWSON, NATHAN H
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CONNER, MITCHELL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/12/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOKSEY, MARTEZ ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/03/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COTTON, BONITA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/03/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
  • THEFT OF FIREARM
  • POSSESSION OF METAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFA
  • DRIVING WHILE IN THE POSSESSION OF METAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
ELKINS, CHLOE LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FOX, BAHJA LANEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 2500
  • FORGERY
GOMEZ, ADYLENY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOOCH, TATIONNA S
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/02/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRANT, ANGELIQUE TRANEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • BURGLARY
HARRIS, QUAVE TALON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
JONES, BRENT JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOLLIS, CETETRA ITIAI
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
MOON, DETRICE ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
ROBINSON, ANGELA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS ( SIMPLE ASSAULT)
ROGERS, JOSHUA LE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
ROLON, JIMMY LEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
SHERRARD, AUBREY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/27/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, JEREMY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/19/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
WALLER, JACKIE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/06/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
WELLS, AMANDA MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOTEN, DEBRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/08/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH AN INTENT TO DISTRIBU
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
  • DUI DRUGS
WRIGHT, STEPHEN JR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2025
Mocs Softball Opens Western Carolina Series With 4-2 Win
  • Sports
  • 4/4/2025
West Florida Baseball Wins 9-3 At Lee
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/4/2025
Chattanooga Men's Golf Tees Off Saturday in Indiana
  • Sports
  • 4/4/2025
PHOTOS: Silverdale At Sewanee Boys Soccer
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/4/2025
Covenant Softball Loses 17-9 To Piedmont
  • Sports
  • 4/4/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/5/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BEASLEY,STEVEN ... more

Illegal Dumping In Cleveland Reveals Dog Corpses In Totes
  • 4/4/2025

The Cleveland Police Department was dispatched to the 3700 block of Keri Lane in reference to the illegal dumping of tires and dog corpses. The complainant led officers to a cleared wooded ... more

Utility Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Sunday
  • 4/4/2025

Drivers traveling on I-75 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will have an impact on traffic. Happening Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., utility contract crews ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Appointments For 2025-2026 School Year
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Appointments For 2025-2026 School Year
  • 4/4/2025
Workers Rescued From Koch Foods Silo Friday Afternoon
Workers Rescued From Koch Foods Silo Friday Afternoon
  • 4/4/2025
Man, 26, Shot Early Friday Morning On Broad Street
  • 4/4/2025
Cleveland Habitat For Humanity Construction Director, Who Went Missing And Then Was Found, Is No Longer With Group
  • 4/4/2025
Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75 Over Next Several Weekends
  • 4/4/2025
Opinion
Great 24 Hours For UTC And Soccer
  • 4/4/2025
Remembering Dr. King 57 Years Later
  • 4/4/2025
Money Better Spent Elsewhere
  • 4/4/2025
Why City Council Leadership Matters - Now More Than Ever
  • 4/4/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/4/2025
Sports
Mocs Softball Opens Western Carolina Series With 4-2 Win
  • 4/4/2025
Chattanooga Men's Golf Tees Off Saturday in Indiana
  • 4/4/2025
Mocs Complete Storybook Ending By Claiming NIT Championship
Mocs Complete Storybook Ending By Claiming NIT Championship
  • 4/4/2025
Paul Payne: NIT Provided Mocs With Three Memorable Weeks Of Cherished Brotherhood
Paul Payne: NIT Provided Mocs With Three Memorable Weeks Of Cherished Brotherhood
  • 4/4/2025
Randy Smith: What A Way To End The Season
Randy Smith: What A Way To End The Season
  • 4/4/2025
Happenings
Library Launches New Ways For Patrons To Access Books
  • 4/4/2025
Profiles of Valor: 1SG Leigh Ann Hester (USA)
Profiles of Valor: 1SG Leigh Ann Hester (USA)
  • 4/4/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - 1925 Events
Jerry Summers: Scopes - 1925 Events
  • 4/3/2025
Science, Religion And Scopes: Conflict And Cooperation
  • 4/4/2025
Glass Street Block Party Will Be April 19
Glass Street Block Party Will Be April 19
  • 4/4/2025
Entertainment
Benefit Concert For Hurricane Helene Relief Is April 13
  • 4/4/2025
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga - And Response
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga - And Response
  • 4/3/2025
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Perform Modern Twist On "Romeo And Juliet"
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Perform Modern Twist On "Romeo And Juliet"
  • 4/3/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Red Bank Food Truck Friday Concert Series Begins April 11
Red Bank Food Truck Friday Concert Series Begins April 11
  • 4/3/2025
Opinion
Great 24 Hours For UTC And Soccer
  • 4/4/2025
Remembering Dr. King 57 Years Later
  • 4/4/2025
Money Better Spent Elsewhere
  • 4/4/2025
Dining
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Restaurant, Travel Trailer Campground Planned In Lookout Valley
  • 3/31/2025
Business
Unemployment Rates Drop In 88 Tennessee Counties
  • 4/3/2025
Initial Claims Down Across All Of Georgia's Regional Commissions
  • 4/3/2025
Dalton Sees Job Growth In February, Unemployment Rate At 3.8 Percent
  • 4/3/2025
Real Estate
Osborne Building Sells For $10,850,000
Osborne Building Sells For $10,850,000
  • 4/3/2025
Southeast Eye Center Building Sells For $12.8 Million
Southeast Eye Center Building Sells For $12.8 Million
  • 4/3/2025
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
  • 4/3/2025
Student Scene
TVA Investment Challenge Students Deliver Strong Performance In 2024
  • 4/4/2025
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates For Spring 2025
  • 4/4/2025
Montessori Elementary At Highland Park Hosts Community Carnival May 10
  • 4/4/2025
Living Well
MDRN MUSE Dental Aesthetics Brings Affordable Approach To Elevated Dental Care In Chattanooga’s Southside
MDRN MUSE Dental Aesthetics Brings Affordable Approach To Elevated Dental Care In Chattanooga’s Southside
  • 4/4/2025
Red Bank Offers Monthly Series Of Events For Older Adult Community
  • 4/4/2025
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s Collegedale Communities Offering Easter Fun For Local Families
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s Collegedale Communities Offering Easter Fun For Local Families
  • 4/4/2025
Memories
Good Old Days Museum To Reopen Friday
Good Old Days Museum To Reopen Friday
  • 4/3/2025
Rep. Greg Martin Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 4/2/2025
History Of Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center Offered On April 19
History Of Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center Offered On April 19
  • 4/2/2025
Outdoors
Learn To Draw Birds At Enterprise South Nature Park On Tuesday
  • 4/4/2025
Chattanooga Tree Project Launches To Grow A Greener, Healthier City
  • 4/2/2025
Volunteer Day At The Historic Sims Property Is Saturday
  • 4/3/2025
Travel
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Best Way To Know A Book Is To Know The Author
Bob Tamasy: Best Way To Know A Book Is To Know The Author
  • 4/4/2025
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 80th Birthday Praise Celebration
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 80th Birthday Praise Celebration
  • 4/2/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 4/1/2025
Obituaries
George William Bolton
George William Bolton
  • 4/4/2025
Lynne R. Walsh
Lynne R. Walsh
  • 4/4/2025
Paul Norman Foster
Paul Norman Foster
  • 4/4/2025
Government
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/4/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/3/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/4/2025