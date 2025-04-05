Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOOKER, JON ADAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|BRYSON, PATSY EARLEEN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Kimball PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARTER, SABRINA LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CHAMBERS, STEVEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLAWSON, NATHAN H
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, MITCHELL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/12/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COOKSEY, MARTEZ ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/03/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|COTTON, BONITA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/03/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
- THEFT OF FIREARM
- POSSESSION OF METAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFA
- DRIVING WHILE IN THE POSSESSION OF METAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
|
|DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|ELKINS, CHLOE LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FOX, BAHJA LANEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GOMEZ, ADYLENY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOOCH, TATIONNA S
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/02/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRANT, ANGELIQUE TRANEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- BURGLARY
|
|HARRIS, QUAVE TALON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
|
|HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
|
|JONES, BRENT JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LOLLIS, CETETRA ITIAI
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|MOON, DETRICE ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, ANGELA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS ( SIMPLE ASSAULT)
|
|ROGERS, JOSHUA LE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|ROLON, JIMMY LEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
|
|SHERRARD, AUBREY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/27/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JEREMY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/19/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|WALLER, JACKIE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/06/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|WELLS, AMANDA MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOOTEN, DEBRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/08/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH AN INTENT TO DISTRIBU
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- DUI DRUGS
|
|WRIGHT, STEPHEN JR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- CHILD NEGLECT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|