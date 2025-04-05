Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEASLEY,STEVEN TODD

493 PAIGE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BILLINGSLEY,MICHAEL RODDERICK

1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOOKER,JON ADAM

901 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



BRYSON,PATSY EARLEEN

1130 MOUTH VERNON ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30755

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Kimball PD

Charges:



CARTER,SABRINA LEE

1632 HAMLET DR UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CHAMBERS,STEVEN WAYNE

8515 WALNUT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CHAPPELL,MATTHEW CLAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CLAWSON,NATHAN H

155 IDAHO AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



CONNER,MITCHELL SHANE

8919 DAISY DALLAS ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



COOKSEY,MARTEZ ANTONIO

4401 SANDPIPER LANE ENTIOCH, 37013

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COTTON,BONITA LYNN

7501 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DANIEL,KENNETH MICHAEL

6733 SHIRLEY POND ROD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI

THEFT OF FIREARM

POSSESSION OF METAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFA

DRIVING WHILE IN THE POSSESSION OF METAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY



DAVIS,ALVIN DONELL

2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES



ELKINS,CHLOE LEANNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FOX,BAHJA LANEE

2710 WILLIAMS ST CLEVELAND, 37408

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

THEFT OVER 2500

FORGERY



GOMEZ,ADYLENY

1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



GOOCH,TATIONNA S

4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37316

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GRANT,ANGELIQUE TRANEE

555 BENTON STREET CINCINATTI, 45214

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

BURGLARY



HARRIS,QUAVE TALON

22 S GERMANTOWN RD APT.

Here are the mug shots:

BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOOKER, JON ADAM

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE BRYSON, PATSY EARLEEN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 12/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Kimball PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, SABRINA LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/09/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAMBERS, STEVEN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLAWSON, NATHAN H

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CONNER, MITCHELL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/12/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOKSEY, MARTEZ ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/03/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COTTON, BONITA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 07/03/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/13/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI

THEFT OF FIREARM

POSSESSION OF METAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFA

DRIVING WHILE IN THE POSSESSION OF METAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/18/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES ELKINS, CHLOE LEANNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/13/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FOX, BAHJA LANEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/10/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 2500

FORGERY GOMEZ, ADYLENY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOOCH, TATIONNA S

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/02/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRANT, ANGELIQUE TRANEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/13/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

BURGLARY HARRIS, QUAVE TALON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT JONES, BRENT JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOLLIS, CETETRA ITIAI

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/29/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL LITTERING MOON, DETRICE ANN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/16/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

ROBBERY ROBINSON, ANGELA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/20/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS ( SIMPLE ASSAULT) ROGERS, JOSHUA LE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION ROLON, JIMMY LEON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I SHERRARD, AUBREY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/27/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, JEREMY BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/21/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/19/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE WALLER, JACKIE WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/06/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT WELLS, AMANDA MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOTEN, DEBRA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/08/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH AN INTENT TO DISTRIBU

SIMPLE POSSESSION

DUI DRUGS WRIGHT, STEPHEN JR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

CHILD NEGLECT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



