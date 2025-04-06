Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,MARDARREIUS FOOQUON

706 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



ADAMS,MARDARREIUS FOOQUON

706 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



BARRIOS PEREZ,MAGNOLIO

2403 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BASS,PATRICIA LYNN

1008 CEDAR SPRING ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BATES,DANIELLE LASHAE

143 EAST AVE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BLACKWELL,TYLER MARQUISE

907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOGGS,JOHN WILLIAM

9063 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BOWMAN,DEVARUS D

2052 ROLLAND BROOK DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CALLAHAM,DAISHA

2017 JACQUELIN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CARDEN,KYLE GREGARY

805 EILEEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CLARK,AARON JERMAINE

3509 OLD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



COTHRAN,MILES CHRISTOPHER TAYL

7481 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CRUZ,ADREANNA ELIZABETH

484 ROCK QUARRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373795166

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



FENSTEMAKER,HARLEY PATRICIA

2414 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOG, 37415

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

SIMP ASSAULT DOMESTIC



FREEMAN,NATHANIEL

3406 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



GAMBLE,AUSTIN DANIEL

2525 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:



GAMBLE,AUSTIN DANIEL

2525 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HALFACRE,KEVIN ANTWON

1460 MARIJON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



HIXSON,DUSTIN WAYNE

804 GLENN AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



IBARRA,ROLANDO JAVIER

2908 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



JENKINS,DARREN RUSSELL

1435 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)



JETTER,HEATHER LEANNE

2632 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT



JONES,FREDRICK LAVON

2115 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JONES,IRVING ALLEN

510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



JURGENS,TANNER DUSTIN

3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



KING,EBONY MONIQUE

5106 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KING,MARCUS STEPHON

5106 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LONG,HALEY ANN

110 SOUTH PORTER STREET WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



LOPEZ PABLO,ORLANDO SALVADOR

857 DONALDSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



MADRIGAL,SANDRA ANN

2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MATHIS,MARK ALEXANDER

1104 JEANAGA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCCOY,ERIC LEBRON

9208 HARTLY P/HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373632903

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCCURTY,QUANEISHA C

134 DENSON SUBDIVISION ROAD LINEVILLE, 36266

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MITCHELL,KEONTA DESHAWN

4006 OLD MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARASSMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MORALES REYNOSO,AGUSTIN ELIGIO

2908 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



NALLEY,SALATHIEL ROSE

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATI (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



NIXSON,JONATHAN TODD

733 OTTAWA AVE HOLLAND, 494236945

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PANTAGES,MICHAEL DAMIAN

9 CRABTREE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



PARKER,RANDAL YOUNG

5016 6TH AVE SOUTH BIRMINGHAM, 35212

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



PARKS,MICHAEL RAY

7623 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



PAYNE,CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN

4300 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



PEREZ VASQUEZ,EDGAR

1804 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



PHILLIPS,HAROLD JR

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



POSLEY,BRIAN LAMONT

3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071812

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



RAINEY,SHYANNE MARIE

225 PHELPS DR HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



REYNOSO MORALES,CELSO

5607 MCABEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



RITZ,CHARLES WILLIAM

749 SPLIT RAIL WAY SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



ROBLERO,LIGDER DOMINGO

510 CENTRAL DR APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



SALES,DONTARIUS DAVELL

121 GAUNT DR SMYRNA, 37167

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SWAFFORD,DONALD COY

4075 KELLY FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



SWEENEY,SARA JEAN

1080 GARRISON RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



WHITSON,LAJUAN DALE

4711 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162307

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



WILLIAMS,DARRYL MICHAEL

2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062331

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



WINSTON,HENRY LEWIS

7235 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

73 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WORDLAW,ROGER TYRONE

1717 WILSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WRIGHT,CAROLYN LYNN

3409 LAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374121443

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) BARRIOS PEREZ, MAGNOLIO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/05/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BASS, PATRICIA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/07/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BATES, DANIELLE LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/19/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOGGS, JOHN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/12/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/17/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, AARON JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/06/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED COTHRAN, MILES CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/03/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUZ, ADREANNA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/15/2005

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

FENSTEMAKER, HARLEY PATRICIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

SIMP ASSAULT DOMESTIC FREEMAN, NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/28/1966

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES GABREIL RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/04/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HIXSON, DUSTIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IBARRA, ROLANDO JAVIER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/24/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) JETTER, HEATHER LEANNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JONES, FREDRICK LAVON

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 05/30/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, IRVING ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JURGENS, TANNER DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, EBONY MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING KING, MARCUS STEPHON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/07/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LONG, HALEY ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION LOPEZ PABLO, ORLANDO SALVADOR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/27/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE MADRIGAL, SANDRA ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/21/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATHIS, MARK ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCCOY, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/06/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARASSMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORALES REYNOSO, AGUSTIN ELIGIO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/23/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATI (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE NIXSON, JONATHAN TODD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/20/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION PARKER, RANDAL YOUNG

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/06/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PARKS, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/17/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/13/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT PEREZ VASQUEZ, EDGAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/25/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/17/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) RAINEY, SHYANNE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/15/2002

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REYNOSO MORALES, CELSO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/27/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/25/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED ROBLERO, LIGDER DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/09/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIGUEZ, NICOLE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/07/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SALES, DONTARIUS DAVELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/24/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWAFFORD, DONALD COY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION WHITSON, LAJUAN DALE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/23/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WINSTON, HENRY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 73

Date of Birth: 07/16/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WORDLAW, ROGER TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 04/15/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WRIGHT, CAROLYN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/22/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



