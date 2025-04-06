Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, April 6, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,MARDARREIUS FOOQUON
706 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

ADAMS,MARDARREIUS FOOQUON
706 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

BARRIOS PEREZ,MAGNOLIO
2403 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BASS,PATRICIA LYNN
1008 CEDAR SPRING ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BATES,DANIELLE LASHAE
143 EAST AVE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BLACKWELL,TYLER MARQUISE
907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOGGS,JOHN WILLIAM
9063 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BOWMAN,DEVARUS D
2052 ROLLAND BROOK DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CALLAHAM,DAISHA
2017 JACQUELIN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CARDEN,KYLE GREGARY
805 EILEEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CLARK,AARON JERMAINE
3509 OLD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

COTHRAN,MILES CHRISTOPHER TAYL
7481 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CRUZ,ADREANNA ELIZABETH
484 ROCK QUARRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373795166
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

FENSTEMAKER,HARLEY PATRICIA
2414 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOG, 37415
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
SIMP ASSAULT DOMESTIC

FREEMAN,NATHANIEL
3406 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

GAMBLE,AUSTIN DANIEL
2525 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:

GAMBLE,AUSTIN DANIEL
2525 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HALFACRE,KEVIN ANTWON
1460 MARIJON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HIXSON,DUSTIN WAYNE
804 GLENN AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

IBARRA,ROLANDO JAVIER
2908 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

JENKINS,DARREN RUSSELL
1435 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

JETTER,HEATHER LEANNE
2632 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT

JONES,FREDRICK LAVON
2115 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES,IRVING ALLEN
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JURGENS,TANNER DUSTIN
3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

KING,EBONY MONIQUE
5106 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KING,MARCUS STEPHON
5106 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LONG,HALEY ANN
110 SOUTH PORTER STREET WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LOPEZ PABLO,ORLANDO SALVADOR
857 DONALDSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

MADRIGAL,SANDRA ANN
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MATHIS,MARK ALEXANDER
1104 JEANAGA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCOY,ERIC LEBRON
9208 HARTLY P/HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373632903
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCCURTY,QUANEISHA C
134 DENSON SUBDIVISION ROAD LINEVILLE, 36266
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MITCHELL,KEONTA DESHAWN
4006 OLD MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORALES REYNOSO,AGUSTIN ELIGIO
2908 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

NALLEY,SALATHIEL ROSE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATI (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

NIXSON,JONATHAN TODD
733 OTTAWA AVE HOLLAND, 494236945
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PANTAGES,MICHAEL DAMIAN
9 CRABTREE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

PARKER,RANDAL YOUNG
5016 6TH AVE SOUTH BIRMINGHAM, 35212
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PARKS,MICHAEL RAY
7623 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PAYNE,CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN
4300 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PEREZ VASQUEZ,EDGAR
1804 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

PHILLIPS,HAROLD JR
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSLEY,BRIAN LAMONT
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071812
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

RAINEY,SHYANNE MARIE
225 PHELPS DR HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REYNOSO MORALES,CELSO
5607 MCABEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

RITZ,CHARLES WILLIAM
749 SPLIT RAIL WAY SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

ROBLERO,LIGDER DOMINGO
510 CENTRAL DR APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

SALES,DONTARIUS DAVELL
121 GAUNT DR SMYRNA, 37167
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SWAFFORD,DONALD COY
4075 KELLY FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SWEENEY,SARA JEAN
1080 GARRISON RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WHITSON,LAJUAN DALE
4711 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162307
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WILLIAMS,DARRYL MICHAEL
2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062331
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WINSTON,HENRY LEWIS
7235 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
73 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WORDLAW,ROGER TYRONE
1717 WILSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WRIGHT,CAROLYN LYNN
3409 LAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374121443
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
BARRIOS PEREZ, MAGNOLIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BASS, PATRICIA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/07/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BATES, DANIELLE LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOGGS, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/17/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, AARON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
COTHRAN, MILES CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUZ, ADREANNA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/15/2005
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
FENSTEMAKER, HARLEY PATRICIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • SIMP ASSAULT DOMESTIC
FREEMAN, NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/28/1966
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GABREIL RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/04/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HIXSON, DUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
IBARRA, ROLANDO JAVIER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/24/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
JETTER, HEATHER LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JONES, FREDRICK LAVON
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 05/30/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, IRVING ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JURGENS, TANNER DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, EBONY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KING, MARCUS STEPHON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LONG, HALEY ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LOPEZ PABLO, ORLANDO SALVADOR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/27/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
MADRIGAL, SANDRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATHIS, MARK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCOY, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY
MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • HARASSMENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORALES REYNOSO, AGUSTIN ELIGIO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/23/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATI (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
NIXSON, JONATHAN TODD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
PARKER, RANDAL YOUNG
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/06/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PARKS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/13/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PEREZ VASQUEZ, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RAINEY, SHYANNE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REYNOSO MORALES, CELSO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/27/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/25/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ROBLERO, LIGDER DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/09/2003
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODRIGUEZ, NICOLE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SALES, DONTARIUS DAVELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWAFFORD, DONALD COY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
WHITSON, LAJUAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/23/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WINSTON, HENRY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 07/16/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WORDLAW, ROGER TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/15/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WRIGHT, CAROLYN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/22/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE





Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/6/2025
Cleveland State Baseball Wins Two Of Three From Chattanooga State
  • Sports
  • 4/5/2025
Mocs Set PRs At Tennessee Track And Field Invite
  • Sports
  • 4/5/2025
ETSU Holds Of Tennis Mocs 4-3
  • Sports
  • 4/5/2025
Lee Baseball Rallies For Gulf South Doubleheader Wins
  • Sports
  • 4/5/2025
Lee Lacrosse Earns First Gulf South Conference Win
  • Sports
  • 4/5/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/6/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,MARDARREIUS ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/5/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BEASLEY,STEVEN ... more

Illegal Dumping In Cleveland Reveals Dog Corpses In Totes
  • 4/4/2025

The Cleveland Police Department was dispatched to the 3700 block of Keri Lane in reference to the illegal dumping of tires and dog corpses. The complainant led officers to a cleared wooded ... more

Breaking News
Utility Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Sunday
  • 4/4/2025
VIDEO: NIT Champion Mocs Get Heroes Welcome
  • 4/4/2025
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Appointments For 2025-2026 School Year
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Appointments For 2025-2026 School Year
  • 4/4/2025
Workers Rescued From Koch Foods Silo Friday Afternoon
Workers Rescued From Koch Foods Silo Friday Afternoon
  • 4/4/2025
Man, 26, Shot Early Friday Morning On Broad Street
  • 4/4/2025
Opinion
Great 24 Hours For UTC And Soccer
  • 4/4/2025
Remembering Dr. King 57 Years Later - And Response
  • 4/4/2025
A Day Of Rage
  • 4/5/2025
Money Better Spent Elsewhere - And Response
  • 4/4/2025
Why City Council Leadership Matters - Now More Than Ever
  • 4/4/2025
Sports
Honor Huff Makes Decision To Enter Transfer Portal
Honor Huff Makes Decision To Enter Transfer Portal
  • 4/5/2025
Memories Of Mocs' Special Week In Indy
Memories Of Mocs' Special Week In Indy
  • 4/5/2025
Geren, Jacobs Capture North Georgia Four-Ball In Playoff
  • 4/5/2025
Chattanooga Softball Drops Doubleheader To Visiting Western Carolina
  • 4/5/2025
#1/1 Vols Toss Second No-Hitter This Season In Series-Opening Win Over Aggies
  • 4/5/2025
Happenings
Library Launches New Ways For Patrons To Access Books
  • 4/4/2025
Profiles of Valor: 1SG Leigh Ann Hester (USA)
Profiles of Valor: 1SG Leigh Ann Hester (USA)
  • 4/4/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - 1925 Events
Jerry Summers: Scopes - 1925 Events
  • 4/3/2025
Science, Religion And Scopes: Conflict And Cooperation
  • 4/4/2025
Glass Street Block Party Will Be April 19
Glass Street Block Party Will Be April 19
  • 4/4/2025
Entertainment
Benefit Concert For Hurricane Helene Relief Is April 13
  • 4/4/2025
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga - And Response
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga - And Response
  • 4/3/2025
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Perform Modern Twist On "Romeo And Juliet"
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Perform Modern Twist On "Romeo And Juliet"
  • 4/3/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Red Bank Food Truck Friday Concert Series Begins April 11
Red Bank Food Truck Friday Concert Series Begins April 11
  • 4/3/2025
Opinion
Great 24 Hours For UTC And Soccer
  • 4/4/2025
Remembering Dr. King 57 Years Later - And Response
  • 4/4/2025
A Day Of Rage
  • 4/5/2025
Dining
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Restaurant, Travel Trailer Campground Planned In Lookout Valley
  • 3/31/2025
Business
Unemployment Rates Drop In 88 Tennessee Counties
  • 4/3/2025
Initial Claims Down Across All Of Georgia's Regional Commissions
  • 4/3/2025
Dalton Sees Job Growth In February, Unemployment Rate At 3.8 Percent
  • 4/3/2025
Real Estate
Osborne Building Sells For $10,850,000
Osborne Building Sells For $10,850,000
  • 4/3/2025
Southeast Eye Center Building Sells For $12.8 Million
Southeast Eye Center Building Sells For $12.8 Million
  • 4/3/2025
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
  • 4/3/2025
Student Scene
TVA Investment Challenge Students Deliver Strong Performance In 2024
  • 4/4/2025
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates For Spring 2025
  • 4/4/2025
Montessori Elementary At Highland Park Hosts Community Carnival May 10
  • 4/4/2025
Living Well
MDRN MUSE Dental Aesthetics Brings Affordable Approach To Elevated Dental Care In Chattanooga’s Southside
MDRN MUSE Dental Aesthetics Brings Affordable Approach To Elevated Dental Care In Chattanooga’s Southside
  • 4/4/2025
Red Bank Offers Monthly Series Of Events For Older Adult Community
  • 4/4/2025
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s Collegedale Communities Offering Easter Fun For Local Families
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s Collegedale Communities Offering Easter Fun For Local Families
  • 4/4/2025
Memories
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
  • 4/3/2025
Rep. Greg Martin Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 4/2/2025
Outdoors
Learn To Draw Birds At Enterprise South Nature Park On Tuesday
  • 4/4/2025
Chattanooga Tree Project Launches To Grow A Greener, Healthier City
  • 4/2/2025
Volunteer Day At The Historic Sims Property Is Saturday
  • 4/3/2025
Travel
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Best Way To Know A Book Is To Know The Author
Bob Tamasy: Best Way To Know A Book Is To Know The Author
  • 4/4/2025
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 80th Birthday Praise Celebration
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 80th Birthday Praise Celebration
  • 4/2/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 4/1/2025
Obituaries
Richard “Dickey” Albert Henley, Jr.
Richard “Dickey” Albert Henley, Jr.
  • 4/5/2025
George William Bolton
George William Bolton
  • 4/4/2025
Lynne R. Walsh
Lynne R. Walsh
  • 4/4/2025
Government
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/4/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/3/2025
Man Arrested For DUI - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 4/4/2025