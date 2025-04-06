Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BARRIOS PEREZ, MAGNOLIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BASS, PATRICIA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/07/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BATES, DANIELLE LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOGGS, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/17/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLARK, AARON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|COTHRAN, MILES CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUZ, ADREANNA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/15/2005
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FENSTEMAKER, HARLEY PATRICIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FREEMAN, NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/28/1966
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|GABREIL RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/04/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HIXSON, DUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|IBARRA, ROLANDO JAVIER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/24/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
|
|JETTER, HEATHER LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, FREDRICK LAVON
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 05/30/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, IRVING ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JURGENS, TANNER DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, EBONY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|KING, MARCUS STEPHON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|LONG, HALEY ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|LOPEZ PABLO, ORLANDO SALVADOR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/27/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|MADRIGAL, SANDRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MATHIS, MARK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCCOY, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- HARASSMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MORALES REYNOSO, AGUSTIN ELIGIO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/23/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATI (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|NIXSON, JONATHAN TODD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|PARKER, RANDAL YOUNG
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/06/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PARKS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER MEAPHAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/13/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|PEREZ VASQUEZ, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RAINEY, SHYANNE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|REYNOSO MORALES, CELSO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/27/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/25/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|ROBLERO, LIGDER DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/09/2003
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RODRIGUEZ, NICOLE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SALES, DONTARIUS DAVELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SWAFFORD, DONALD COY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|WHITSON, LAJUAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/23/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WINSTON, HENRY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 07/16/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WORDLAW, ROGER TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/15/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WRIGHT, CAROLYN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/22/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|