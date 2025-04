Chattanooga Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is requesting assistance with locating a missing endangered person, Alexas Pump, 18.





Ms. Pump left home around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday wearing a red hoodie, blue/gray pants, and pink shoes. She may not have the ability to return home without assistance.





If anyone has information about her whereabouts or locates her, they should call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 698-2525.