  • Monday, April 7, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, PERRY TRENELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/19/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BAUTISTA LUCAS, RAMON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GRAY, BRYCE COLBY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HIGGINS, KAYLEE FRANCES
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/03/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HYTER, DEMARQUEZ KATAVIUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/24/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JENKINS, LEON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/21/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, SHANTONYA TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/01/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • RAPE
MCCRAY, MARCUS VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MONTGOMERY, LESLIE DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OROZCO, ALVARO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
RAMOS PEREZ, GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/06/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REESE, RODNEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RENO, MATTHEW AARON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
STEWART, BENJAMIN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/04/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOLLEY, CHRISTY ANNA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WINDHAM, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST


