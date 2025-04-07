Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ARMOUR,PERRY TRENELL

5533 JEWEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BAUTISTA LUCAS,RAMON

920 GUNBARREL RD APT215 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BROOKS,CONNOR ROBERT

782 RIVER FRONT PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BRYANT,CAMARIUS JAQUON

1000 OVERLOOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



GRAY,BRYCE COLBY

8535 BLUEBERRY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37421

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



HIGGINS,KAYLEE FRANCES

107 GOODSON AVE REDBANK, 37405

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HYTER,DEMARQUEZ KATAVIUS

4145 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HYTER,DEMARQUEZ KATAVIUS

4145 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



JENKINS,LEON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES,SHANTONYA TERRELL

130STONE ROAD NASHVILLE, 37211

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INDECENCY



JONES,SHANTONYA TERRELL

130STONE ROAD NASHVILLE, 37211

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RAPE



KINZALOW,CHASE FITZGERALD

2113 DELANO DR CHATTNOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



LINDSEY,ALEXANDER JOHNSON

6404 JAMIA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MADDEN,RICHARD LEBRON

2112 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCCRAY,MARCUS VINCENT

4135 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MONTGOMERY,LESLIE DONNELL

2808 BERKLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OROZCO,ALVARO

950 AIRPARK ROAD LOT 55 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



PARRA,CYNTHIA LISSETT

256 POPULUS POOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



RAMOS PEREZ,GABRIEL

4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



REESE,RODNEY EDWARD

2505 SOUTH MARKEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RENO,MATTHEW AARON

7466 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



RIDLEY,JESSE RAYMOND

4715 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



RUSS,LAUREN MICHELLE

3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



STEWART,BENJAMIN DAVID

552 MOLLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



TOLLEY,CHRISTY ANNA

3660 PHLEPS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WILLIAMS,JEREMY DEWAYNE

1228 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WINDHAM,JASON LEE

149 FLAGSTONE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST



WINDHAM,JASON LEE

149 FLAGSTONE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



YOUNG,PATRICK CHAD

827 COUNTY RD 20/HOMELESS CALHOUN, 37309

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

ALIAS CAPIS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCE

Here are the mug shots:

