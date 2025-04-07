Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARMOUR,PERRY TRENELL
5533 JEWEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BAUTISTA LUCAS,RAMON
920 GUNBARREL RD APT215 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROOKS,CONNOR ROBERT
782 RIVER FRONT PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BRYANT,CAMARIUS JAQUON
1000 OVERLOOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GRAY,BRYCE COLBY
8535 BLUEBERRY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HIGGINS,KAYLEE FRANCES
107 GOODSON AVE REDBANK, 37405
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HYTER,DEMARQUEZ KATAVIUS
4145 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HYTER,DEMARQUEZ KATAVIUS
4145 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JENKINS,LEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES,SHANTONYA TERRELL
130STONE ROAD NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INDECENCY
JONES,SHANTONYA TERRELL
130STONE ROAD NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RAPE
KINZALOW,CHASE FITZGERALD
2113 DELANO DR CHATTNOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LINDSEY,ALEXANDER JOHNSON
6404 JAMIA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MADDEN,RICHARD LEBRON
2112 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCRAY,MARCUS VINCENT
4135 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MONTGOMERY,LESLIE DONNELL
2808 BERKLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OROZCO,ALVARO
950 AIRPARK ROAD LOT 55 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
PARRA,CYNTHIA LISSETT
256 POPULUS POOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RAMOS PEREZ,GABRIEL
4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REESE,RODNEY EDWARD
2505 SOUTH MARKEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RENO,MATTHEW AARON
7466 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
RIDLEY,JESSE RAYMOND
4715 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RUSS,LAUREN MICHELLE
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STEWART,BENJAMIN DAVID
552 MOLLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TOLLEY,CHRISTY ANNA
3660 PHLEPS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS,JEREMY DEWAYNE
1228 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WINDHAM,JASON LEE
149 FLAGSTONE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
WINDHAM,JASON LEE
149 FLAGSTONE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
YOUNG,PATRICK CHAD
827 COUNTY RD 20/HOMELESS CALHOUN, 37309
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ALIAS CAPIS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR, PERRY TRENELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/19/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BAUTISTA LUCAS, RAMON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GRAY, BRYCE COLBY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|HIGGINS, KAYLEE FRANCES
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/03/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HYTER, DEMARQUEZ KATAVIUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/24/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, LEON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/21/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, SHANTONYA TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/01/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCCRAY, MARCUS VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MONTGOMERY, LESLIE DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|OROZCO, ALVARO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAMOS PEREZ, GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/06/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|REESE, RODNEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RENO, MATTHEW AARON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|STEWART, BENJAMIN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/04/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOLLEY, CHRISTY ANNA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WINDHAM, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2025
Charge(s):
|