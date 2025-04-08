Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BALLANGER,LATANYA MICHELLE
5751 UPTAIN RD ST102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
BATES,RODNEY
2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
BATES,STEVEN DANIEL
1818 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILTATION OF SECOND DEGR
BOWMAN,JEMICAH RAYSHUN
5822 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BREWER,GREGORY DEWAYNE
1005 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRISTER,JERMAINE
4619 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN,GARRY LEE
2419 E 14th St Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BULTER,MINEISHA ANGELIQUE
1212 LEE STREET MARRERO, 70072
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURKHART,APRIL LYNETTE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373795642
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BUTLER,MARIAH KWASHAWN MONEE
4745 CLEOPATRA AVE APT 2249 LAS VEGAS, 89115
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARDENAS,ANTHONY AMBROSE
1949 NORTH POINT BLVD #138 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARTER,JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
CARTER,JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CLAPP,DONALD LAMONT
1120 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CLAYTON,BRYAN LEONARD
1950 NEW OME ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
COFFELT,COREY ALAN
14 CLARA DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COLOP,LUIS ARMANDO SAM
1113 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072402
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COX,ROBERT LLOYD
720 S LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
DUNN,CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
1122 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVANS,JUSTIN DAVID
1362 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FLEETWOOD,JERMAINE DAE SHUN
EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GARNER,JEFFERY
3835 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARRETT,CARTEREYUS MARKEC
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
GONZALES-MENDEZ,MAYFLOWER NICA
3011 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
HANKS,NICHOLAS LESTER
6371 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HEARN,JOSHUA AARON
3507 DAYTON BLVD APT E23 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HEMPHILL,JUVON DUPREE
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 5302 CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HOLLOWAY,CAWON LAQUAN
1900 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Juvenile Court
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JACKSON,DEONTRA D
3814 ONE DALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAYHEW,RUSTY EUGENE
4944 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MARTIN,CHRISTOPHER JAMES
14 MIMOSA DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE
MAURICIO HERNANDEZ,MYNOR DAVID
1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111721
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
MOORE,CARLOS MCGALE
4402 S CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
NELMS,ANDREW MONTRELL
2918 FORGOTTEN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
OWENS,DAVID LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
PARKERSON,JACOB TYLER
4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
PRATHER,WHITNEY L
1428 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROBERTS,WILLIAM BRENTON DOMENI
315 BENSON LN DECATUR, 373225648
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RUTH,ERIC C
5777 Taggart Dr Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SMITH,MARCUS DEWITT
325 CYNDICA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SNEED,BRANDON NICHOLAS
4112 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURI
VOP (EVADING ARREST)
STILES,DARRELL LEE
6111 BERMUDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123923
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THOMAS,AMBER NICOLE
3929 BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE
TUBBS,GAVIN TAYLOR
905 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TUCKNOTT,ROBERT E
1 EAST 11TH ST APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
TURPIN,JAMES ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANDERWARF,REBECCA E
1172 MOORE ST CHATTNOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING
VINES,TYLER RAY
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGG.CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VINES,TYLER RAY
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VINES,TYLER RAY
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WATTIER,DANIEL MICHAEL
730 GERMANTOWN CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILLIAMS,ELIJAH LATREL
635 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
WILLIAMS,RODERICK DEON
626 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
WOMBLE,ALLEN EUGENE
2204 BAILEY AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BATES, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
|
|BATES, STEVEN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILTATION OF SECOND DEGR
|
|BOWMAN, JEMICAH RAYSHUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CONSPIRACY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BRISTER, JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, GARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BULTER, MINEISHA ANGELIQUE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUTLER, MARIAH KWASHAWN MONEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CARDENAS, ANTHONY AMBROSE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/05/1964
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/01/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|CASTEEL, DOMINIQUE GERROD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY VOP
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VOP
- RECKLESS DRIVING VOP
- EVADING ARREST VOP
|
|CLAPP, DONALD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/16/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|CLAYTON, BRYAN LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/14/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COFFELT, COREY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/05/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COX, ROBERT LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|DUNN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, JUSTIN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/21/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GARNER, JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/15/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HEARN, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HEMPHILL, JUVON DUPREE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HOLLOWAY, CAWON LAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/29/2006
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
|
|JACKSON, DEONTRA D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/04/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LAYHEW, RUSTY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/03/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE
|
|MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|MCCAULEY, RODERICK CARDALL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/10/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MERRILL, NICHOLAS PETER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER
|
|MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|NELMS, ANDREW MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
|
|OWENS, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PARKERSON, JACOB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/06/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|PRATHER, WHITNEY L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ROBERTS, WILLIAM BRENTON DOMENIC
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUIZ ORTIZ, YEISON RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/08/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RUTH, ERIC C
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHELTON, WILLIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, MARCUS DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/24/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SNEED, BRANDON NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURI
- VOP (EVADING ARREST)
|
|STILES, DARRELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/10/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|THOMAS, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TUBBS, GAVIN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/30/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|TUCKNOTT, ROBERT E
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/13/1967
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
|
|TURPIN, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/31/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|VANDERWARF, REBECCA E
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VINES, TYLER RAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WATTIER, DANIEL MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/07/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, ELIJAH LATREL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|
|WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/18/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|WOMBLE, ALLEN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|