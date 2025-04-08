Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BALLANGER,LATANYA MICHELLE
5751 UPTAIN RD ST102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

BATES,RODNEY
2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION

BATES,STEVEN DANIEL
1818 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILTATION OF SECOND DEGR

BOWMAN,JEMICAH RAYSHUN
5822 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BREWER,GREGORY DEWAYNE
1005 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRISTER,JERMAINE
4619 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROWN,GARRY LEE
2419 E 14th St Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BULTER,MINEISHA ANGELIQUE
1212 LEE STREET MARRERO, 70072
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURKHART,APRIL LYNETTE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373795642
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

BUTLER,MARIAH KWASHAWN MONEE
4745 CLEOPATRA AVE APT 2249 LAS VEGAS, 89115
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CARDENAS,ANTHONY AMBROSE
1949 NORTH POINT BLVD #138 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARTER,JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

CARTER,JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CLAPP,DONALD LAMONT
1120 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CLAYTON,BRYAN LEONARD
1950 NEW OME ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

COFFELT,COREY ALAN
14 CLARA DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

COLOP,LUIS ARMANDO SAM
1113 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072402
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COX,ROBERT LLOYD
720 S LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

DUNN,CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
1122 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVANS,JUSTIN DAVID
1362 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FLEETWOOD,JERMAINE DAE SHUN
EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GARNER,JEFFERY
3835 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GARRETT,CARTEREYUS MARKEC
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING

GONZALES-MENDEZ,MAYFLOWER NICA
3011 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HANKS,NICHOLAS LESTER
6371 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

HEARN,JOSHUA AARON
3507 DAYTON BLVD APT E23 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HEMPHILL,JUVON DUPREE
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 5302 CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

HOLLOWAY,CAWON LAQUAN
1900 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Juvenile Court
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JACKSON,DEONTRA D
3814 ONE DALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LAYHEW,RUSTY EUGENE
4944 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MARTIN,CHRISTOPHER JAMES
14 MIMOSA DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE

MAURICIO HERNANDEZ,MYNOR DAVID
1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111721
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

MOORE,CARLOS MCGALE
4402 S CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

NELMS,ANDREW MONTRELL
2918 FORGOTTEN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

OWENS,DAVID LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

PARKERSON,JACOB TYLER
4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

PRATHER,WHITNEY L
1428 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROBERTS,WILLIAM BRENTON DOMENI
315 BENSON LN DECATUR, 373225648
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

RUTH,ERIC C
5777 Taggart Dr Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SMITH,MARCUS DEWITT
325 CYNDICA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SNEED,BRANDON NICHOLAS
4112 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURI
VOP (EVADING ARREST)

STILES,DARRELL LEE
6111 BERMUDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123923
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

THOMAS,AMBER NICOLE
3929 BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE

TUBBS,GAVIN TAYLOR
905 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TUCKNOTT,ROBERT E
1 EAST 11TH ST APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

TURPIN,JAMES ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VANDERWARF,REBECCA E
1172 MOORE ST CHATTNOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING

VINES,TYLER RAY
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGG.CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VINES,TYLER RAY
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VINES,TYLER RAY
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WATTIER,DANIEL MICHAEL
730 GERMANTOWN CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILLIAMS,ELIJAH LATREL
635 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
CHILD ENDANGERMENT

WILLIAMS,RODERICK DEON
626 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

WOMBLE,ALLEN EUGENE
2204 BAILEY AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

