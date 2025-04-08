Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALLANGER,LATANYA MICHELLE

5751 UPTAIN RD ST102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



BATES,RODNEY

2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION



BATES,STEVEN DANIEL

1818 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILTATION OF SECOND DEGR



BOWMAN,JEMICAH RAYSHUN

5822 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BREWER,GREGORY DEWAYNE

1005 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRISTER,JERMAINE

4619 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROWN,GARRY LEE

2419 E 14th St Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BULTER,MINEISHA ANGELIQUE

1212 LEE STREET MARRERO, 70072

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURKHART,APRIL LYNETTE

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373795642

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



BUTLER,MARIAH KWASHAWN MONEE

4745 CLEOPATRA AVE APT 2249 LAS VEGAS, 89115

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CARDENAS,ANTHONY AMBROSE

1949 NORTH POINT BLVD #138 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARTER,JAMES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE



CARTER,JAMES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CLAPP,DONALD LAMONT

1120 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CLAYTON,BRYAN LEONARD

1950 NEW OME ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



COFFELT,COREY ALAN

14 CLARA DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



COLOP,LUIS ARMANDO SAM

1113 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072402

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COX,ROBERT LLOYD

720 S LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM



DUNN,CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

1122 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EVANS,JUSTIN DAVID

1362 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



FLEETWOOD,JERMAINE DAE SHUN

EAST RIDGE, 37411

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GARNER,JEFFERY

3835 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GARRETT,CARTEREYUS MARKEC

2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING



GONZALES-MENDEZ,MAYFLOWER NICA

3011 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



HANKS,NICHOLAS LESTER

6371 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



HEARN,JOSHUA AARON

3507 DAYTON BLVD APT E23 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HEMPHILL,JUVON DUPREE

312 MCBRIEN RD APT 5302 CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



HOLLOWAY,CAWON LAQUAN

1900 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Juvenile Court

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JACKSON,DEONTRA D

3814 ONE DALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LAYHEW,RUSTY EUGENE

4944 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MARTIN,CHRISTOPHER JAMES

14 MIMOSA DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE



MAURICIO HERNANDEZ,MYNOR DAVID

1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111721

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



MOORE,CARLOS MCGALE

4402 S CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



NELMS,ANDREW MONTRELL

2918 FORGOTTEN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



OWENS,DAVID LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



PARKERSON,JACOB TYLER

4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



PRATHER,WHITNEY L

1428 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ROBERTS,WILLIAM BRENTON DOMENI

315 BENSON LN DECATUR, 373225648

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



RUTH,ERIC C

5777 Taggart Dr Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SMITH,MARCUS DEWITT

325 CYNDICA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



SNEED,BRANDON NICHOLAS

4112 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURIVOP (EVADING ARREST)STILES,DARRELL LEE6111 BERMUDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123923Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETHOMAS,AMBER NICOLE3929 BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CHILD ABUSETUBBS,GAVIN TAYLOR905 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTTUCKNOTT,ROBERT E1 EAST 11TH ST APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:57 years oldArresting Agency:Charges:VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATIONTURPIN,JAMES ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOFAILURE TO APPEARVANDERWARF,REBECCA E1172 MOORE ST CHATTNOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SPEEDINGVINES,TYLER RAY13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGG.CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVINES,TYLER RAY13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSVINES,TYLER RAY13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWATTIER,DANIEL MICHAEL730 GERMANTOWN CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONWILLIAMS,ELIJAH LATREL635 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGPOSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY COCHILD ENDANGERMENTWILLIAMS,RODERICK DEON626 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)WOMBLE,ALLEN EUGENE2204 BAILEY AV CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BATES, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SELL

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION BATES, STEVEN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/29/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILTATION OF SECOND DEGR BOWMAN, JEMICAH RAYSHUN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/16/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRISTER, JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/04/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, GARRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BULTER, MINEISHA ANGELIQUE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUTLER, MARIAH KWASHAWN MONEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CARDENAS, ANTHONY AMBROSE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/05/1964

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARTER, JAMES

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/01/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE CASTEEL, DOMINIQUE GERROD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY VOP

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VOP

RECKLESS DRIVING VOP

EVADING ARREST VOP CLAPP, DONALD LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/16/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CLAYTON, BRYAN LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/14/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFELT, COREY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) COLOP, LUIS ARMANDO SAM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/05/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COX, ROBERT LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM DUNN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVANS, JUSTIN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/21/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GARNER, JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/15/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HEARN, JOSHUA AARON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/25/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEMPHILL, JUVON DUPREE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/09/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION HOLLOWAY, CAWON LAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/29/2006

Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI JACKSON, DEONTRA D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/04/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LAYHEW, RUSTY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/03/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/26/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) MCCAULEY, RODERICK CARDALL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/10/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA MERRILL, NICHOLAS PETER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/28/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/15/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE NELMS, ANDREW MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT OWENS, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PARKERSON, JACOB TYLER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/06/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY PRATHER, WHITNEY L

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROBERTS, WILLIAM BRENTON DOMENIC

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/08/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUIZ ORTIZ, YEISON RAFAEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/08/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE RUTH, ERIC C

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, WILLIAM LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/12/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, MARCUS DEWITT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/24/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SNEED, BRANDON NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/13/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

VOP (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURI

VOP (EVADING ARREST) STILES, DARRELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/10/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THOMAS, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE TUBBS, GAVIN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/30/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TUCKNOTT, ROBERT E

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/13/1967

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

TURPIN, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/31/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

FAILURE TO APPEAR VANDERWARF, REBECCA E

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/23/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING VINES, TYLER RAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/08/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGG.CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WATTIER, DANIEL MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/07/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WILLIAMS, ELIJAH LATREL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

POSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

CHILD ENDANGERMENT WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/18/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) WOMBLE, ALLEN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



