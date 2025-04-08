Sgt. Sanford G. Roy Laid To Rest Today, 81 Years After His Death

Sergeant Sanford G. Roy will be laid to rest today at the Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors, 81 years to the date after his death.Sgt. Roy’s remains were flown to Knoxville last Friday with a motorcade to Chattanooga Funeral Home’s North Chapel.Friends passed in review Monday night at the chapel to pay their last respects to the Army tech sergeant who was shot down while on a bombing mission in 1944. For over 80 years, Sgt. Roy remained missing in action.There will be a procession leaving the North Chapel at 11:30 a.m., going to the National Cemetery on Holtzclaw Avenue where Sgt.Roy will be interred.Family members said, “We are remembering his service and life, Sgt. Roy was an American Hero, lost but never forgotten.”