Latest Headlines

Semi Strikes RR Bridge On E. 11th Street Causing Emergency Closure

  • Tuesday, April 8, 2025
The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces E. 11th Street at the Norfolk Southern bridge is closed due to a tractor-trailer striking the bridge. 

The road will remain closed until Norfolk Southern and CDOT are able to inspect the bridge.
Latest Headlines
  • Breaking News
  • 4/8/2025
Sgt. Sanford G. Roy Laid To Rest Today, 81 Years After His Death
  • Breaking News
  • 4/8/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 4/8/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #4/5 Vols Cap Homestand Against Alabama State On Tuesday Night
  • Sports
  • 4/8/2025
Officers Respond To Crash - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 4/8/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/8/2025
Breaking News
  • 4/8/2025

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces E. 11th Street at the Norfolk Southern bridge is closed due to a tractor-trailer striking the bridge. The road will remain closed until ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/8/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALLANGER,LATANYA ... more

Lee University Facing Federal Lawsuits For Data Breach Response
  • 4/7/2025

Several lawsuits have been filed against Lee University in the wake of a 2024 data breach. The complaints in Chattanooga Federal Court are seeking class action status. The suits say Lee ... more

Breaking News
Sex Offender With Child Sex Conviction Charged With Rape Of Fellow Behavorial Hospital Patient
  • 4/7/2025
Sheriff's Office Identifies Woman Found Dead Near Ooltewah Georgetown Road
  • 4/7/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 4/7/2025
Growing Soddy Daisy Gets New Subdivision
  • 4/7/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/7/2025
Opinion
The New Tyner High Is Top Of The Line
  • 4/8/2025
Activate Hamilton, Y'all Are Awesome
  • 4/6/2025
Top Senate Stories: Republicans Effort Urges Support For 30% Sales Tax
  • 4/8/2025
Senator Blackburn: Activist Judges Are Trying To Derail The Trump Agenda
  • 4/7/2025
To All Who Choose To Visit Chattanooga - And Response
  • 4/7/2025
Sports
Jaeger Approaching His Second Masters Tournament With Different Mindset
  • 4/6/2025
Dan Fleser: Reflecting On The Season's End For Vols, Lady Vols Basketball
  • 4/7/2025
Randy Smith: Brodie Johnston Thriving At Vandy
  • 4/7/2025
Titans Announce Taylor Zarzour As Lead Broadcaster
  • 4/7/2025
Vols Ink All-Big Ten Honoree Ja’Kobi Gillespie
  • 4/7/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Local Soccer Game And NIT Championship
  • 4/7/2025
Life With Ferris: More Grace Than I Deserve
  • 4/7/2025
GFWC Valamont Women's Club Organizes New Community Benches Around Town
  • 4/7/2025
Automotive Program At SAU Offers Free Vehicle Inspections To Community
  • 4/7/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/7/2025
Entertainment
CSO Closes The 24-25 Season With Grand Finale Featuring Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
  • 4/8/2025
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Te Deum April 25
  • 4/7/2025
The Haunting Of Lin-Manuel Miranda Comes To Howard Auditorium May 2-4
  • 4/7/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Lee Wind Ensemble To Present ABA Legends Concert April 15
  • 4/7/2025
Opinion
The New Tyner High Is Top Of The Line
  • 4/8/2025
Activate Hamilton, Y'all Are Awesome
  • 4/6/2025
Top Senate Stories: Republicans Effort Urges Support For 30% Sales Tax
  • 4/8/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Buffalo Rock’s Full-Line Vending Operations
  • 4/7/2025
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Business
Basecamp, Day Of Networking And Coworking, Relaunches April 17
  • 4/7/2025
Gas Prices Drop 4.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/7/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 4/7/2025
Real Estate
Flagship Healthcare Properties Acquires East Ridge Physicians Building
  • 4/8/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For March
  • 4/7/2025
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
  • 4/3/2025
Student Scene
Dylan Dockery Receives Gold ROTC Medal Award And Certificate
  • 4/7/2025
Cleveland State Hosts Lecture On 60th Anniversary Of Project Gemini
  • 4/7/2025
Organizational Expert Robinson To Lecture At Southern Adventist University
  • 4/7/2025
Living Well
Whitfield Commons Gets Beautification Grant
  • 4/7/2025
104-Year-Old Regency Park Patient Showed "Incredible Determination" In Recovery
  • 4/7/2025
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Caregiver Café April 22 To Provide Resources For Navigating Aging Decisions
  • 4/7/2025
Memories
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
  • 4/3/2025
Rep. Greg Martin Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 4/2/2025
Outdoors
Crabtree Farms Hosts 25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival April 25-27
  • 4/7/2025
Learn To Draw Birds At Enterprise South Nature Park On Tuesday
  • 4/4/2025
Chattanooga Tree Project Launches To Grow A Greener, Healthier City
  • 4/2/2025
Travel
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
  • 4/8/2025
Kathleen Hardaway To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon April 24
  • 4/7/2025
Easter Sunrise Services Planned At Hamilton Memorial Gardens And Chattanooga Memorial Park
  • 4/7/2025
Obituaries
Douglas Dwayne Hawk
  • 4/8/2025
Hugh Owen Maclellan, Jr.
  • 4/7/2025
Betty Jo Henderson Smith
  • 4/7/2025
Government
Citywide Services Leaf Pickup Ends April 11
  • 4/7/2025
General Assembly Passes Bill To Support Vehicle Registration Services In Emergencies
  • 4/7/2025
Officers Respond To Crash - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/8/2025